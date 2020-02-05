Now it’s Prince William’s turn to flinch when Duchess Kate touches him

I’ve covered the Duchess of Cambridge for more than a decade now, even before her marriage. Over that length of time, it still astounds me how many of the original arguments made on behalf of Kate have fallen to the wayside. Most of this stuff is so deeply unimportant, I realize, but remember when Kate used to never take her coat off during events? She spent years, sitting indoors in various bulky coats, looking like she was ready to take off at any moment. But whenever anyone pointed that out, the argument was that it was “against royal protocol” to remove one’s coat in public or something. Yeah. It was never a protocol thing. And yet, that’s just the kind of picayune bulls–t that launched a thousand “breaking protocol” stories about Meghan.

Anyway, here are more photos of Prince William and Kate in Mumbles, South Wales on Tuesday. They had several events all in a row, and Kate removed her Hobbs coat several times, revealing her red Zara dress, at every indoor event. Since we’ve now gotten a better look at the dress… it’s okay. It’s kind of plain. She likes this cut a lot – she has more expensive dresses with this exact cut in her closet.

Another one of those “breaking protocol” stories which the British tabloids loved to write about Meghan and Harry were the “she’s showing ROYAL PDA!” It was always noteworthy, somehow, whenever Harry and Meghan held hands or put their hands on each other’s backs or whatever. Their PDA was basically bringing down the monarchy one grope at a time according to the tabs. Except that when Will & Kate do it, they’re perfect pigeons in love, right? The only problem is that William and Kate are so bad at it. During their big keen appearance on Mary Berry’s Christmas special, they got a lot of headlines because Kate truly shook off William’s hand when he tried to touch her shoulder. Well, watch what happened in Mumbles yesterday – it happens around the 25-second mark of this video.

Kate tries to be mildly affectionate, putting her hand on William’s arm and he can’t move away fast enough, AND he looks into the camera? What is this mess? Are they, like, taking lessons on How To Show Affection In Public? Are they paying attention during the lessons? Where are all of the Daily Mail interviews with body language experts analyzing this tape?

Also, look how they made that pre-flinch moment into a photo-op for their social media.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Diolch yn fawr iawn I bawb am y croeso yn Cymru heddiw! Tan y tro nesaf, Hwyl fawr!//Thank you to everyone who welcomed us in Wales today! Until next time, goodbye! pic.twitter.com/TpgtIxMYMy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2020