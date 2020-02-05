Now it’s Prince William’s turn to flinch when Duchess Kate touches him

I’ve covered the Duchess of Cambridge for more than a decade now, even before her marriage. Over that length of time, it still astounds me how many of the original arguments made on behalf of Kate have fallen to the wayside. Most of this stuff is so deeply unimportant, I realize, but remember when Kate used to never take her coat off during events? She spent years, sitting indoors in various bulky coats, looking like she was ready to take off at any moment. But whenever anyone pointed that out, the argument was that it was “against royal protocol” to remove one’s coat in public or something. Yeah. It was never a protocol thing. And yet, that’s just the kind of picayune bulls–t that launched a thousand “breaking protocol” stories about Meghan.
Anyway, here are more photos of Prince William and Kate in Mumbles, South Wales on Tuesday. They had several events all in a row, and Kate removed her Hobbs coat several times, revealing her red Zara dress, at every indoor event. Since we’ve now gotten a better look at the dress… it’s okay. It’s kind of plain. She likes this cut a lot – she has more expensive dresses with this exact cut in her closet.
Another one of those “breaking protocol” stories which the British tabloids loved to write about Meghan and Harry were the “she’s showing ROYAL PDA!” It was always noteworthy, somehow, whenever Harry and Meghan held hands or put their hands on each other’s backs or whatever. Their PDA was basically bringing down the monarchy one grope at a time according to the tabs. Except that when Will & Kate do it, they’re perfect pigeons in love, right? The only problem is that William and Kate are so bad at it. During their big keen appearance on Mary Berry’s Christmas special, they got a lot of headlines because Kate truly shook off William’s hand when he tried to touch her shoulder. Well, watch what happened in Mumbles yesterday – it happens around the 25-second mark of this video.
Kate tries to be mildly affectionate, putting her hand on William’s arm and he can’t move away fast enough, AND he looks into the camera? What is this mess? Are they, like, taking lessons on How To Show Affection In Public? Are they paying attention during the lessons? Where are all of the Daily Mail interviews with body language experts analyzing this tape?
Also, look how they made that pre-flinch moment into a photo-op for their social media.
🏴Diolch yn fawr iawn I bawb am y croeso yn Cymru heddiw! Tan y tro nesaf, Hwyl fawr!//Thank you to everyone who welcomed us in Wales today! Until next time, goodbye! pic.twitter.com/TpgtIxMYMy
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2020
Are they trolling us???
Ooooh i like that dress.
Right? This might be one of the nicest things I’ve seen Kate in.
His face! At least Kate managed to keep a smile on her face when she shrugged him off.
They’re so false. A mess.
omg. His flinch is more subtle than hers, but still obvious, and the look at the camera was weird. It was like he either thought “oh crap, someone saw that” or he wanted to make sure the PDA was on camera.
The coat thing annoys me so much. For YEARS I argued this on What Kate Wore – that kate needed to take her coat off, it gave the sense that she was just running out the door, etc. and I was told that she could not take her coat off in public bc if anyone saw that it would make them think of her undressing and that was inappropriate, and that there just wasn’t anyone who could take coat.
I wish I could include a GIF here bc you all can imagine my reaction, lol.
Turns out she can take off her coat if/when she wants to.
I know I will bring out the torch and pitchfork crowd with my humble opinion but I really feel sorry for Cathy Cambridge. She looks miserable but also like she is giving her best to make a bad situation work. Cathy is much better at this than Normal Bill is.
They are bland, that’s for sure, however I can’t hate them. After all they’re in a cage and they will have to stay there for the rest of their life.
At what timestamp is this on the video? I seemed to have missed it.
It’s about the 25-27 second mark
Thank you. I didn’t see it as a flinch, just odd how they both handsy with each other lately.
Reporters make up royal protocol to justify what Kate does.
Reporters make up protocol to condemn what Meghan does.
LOL! That pre-flinch photo on their social media!
I honestly didn’t see it as a flinch, like she put her hand on him, she patted him a couple of times then he seemed to think “that’s enough now” and moved slightly away. no big deal.
That’s how I view it too, Janey.
Same here. No flinch.
Will it kill him to at least be affectionate towards her especially when she initiates it. Nothing stops him from touching her or rubbing her arm instead of “that’s enough now.” Gosh.
I don’t think he flinches at all. It looks to me like that body language was part of the “can you believe that?” story he was already telling the kids.
I’d buy that explanation if he wasn’t moving his arm away from her touch at the same time he stepped back.
Someone def wanted to make sure that was caught on camera. Kate has always been a bit more touchy feely than he is but after shrug gate there seems to be an effort to appear more lovey dovey in public than is their usual.
I’m not seeing a flinch—more like, he’s moving in an easy/joking way and her grip/touch on his arm shifts as he does? That said, I think it’s easy to read into this kind of thing anyway you want and their body language on this trip seemed otherwise fine.
They way she always looks at him with those manic eyes…she wants his attention like a little puppy dog and he is always looking straight.
It could be a flinch but I think he’s just not used to these sort of affections and is just not liking it.
They’ve got to either learn to fake it if there is no affection there or come to some sort of agreement to just not do these things in public
It’s definitely there. Maybe “flinch” isn’t the best description (his move wasn’t as quick and sharp as Kate’s) but more like a subtle shrug-off. The way he spotted the camera afterward was pretty funny though.