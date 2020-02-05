Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donny Smallhands’ SOTU speech

If you’ve come here looking for extensive coverage of last night’s State of the Union, you are not in luck. I didn’t watch it. I actively avoided it. After years of Donny Smallhands’ crimes, treason, bigotry, hatred, misogyny and lies, why does anyone sensible pay attention to anything he has to say about anything? Well, it’s Nancy Pelosi’s job to at least pay attention for a moment. As Speaker of the House, she’s required to sit behind Smallhands for the SOTU. She was not happy about it. She never is. So at the end of his speech (in which I assume he slurred and lied), Speaker Pelosi ripped up the paper copy of the speech in front of cameras, in front of the world.
She later told reporters that the speech-ripping was “the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was a manifesto of mistruths.” It’s worth noting that before his speech, as he waddled into the chamber, Smallhands “snubbed” Pelosi by refusing to shake her normal-sized hand in greeting:
Pelosi’s face is cracking me up – she thought it was hilarious. To be fair, Smallhands didn’t know where he was or what he was doing. Or maybe he did and it was a purposeful snub. Who knows. Politico has a big story about how the Smallhands-Pelosi feud has grown colder and colder. Probably because she’s always had his number and she’s played him brilliantly more than a few times?
Also, I guess a lot of people walked out of the SOTU?
I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy.
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 5, 2020
I walked out of that speech. The lies, the bigotry, and the shameless bragging about taking away food stamps that people depend on to live—it was all beneath the dignity of the office he occupies. Shame on this forever impeached president.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 5, 2020
And people who did go and stay really regretted it:
That was a disgrace. I should not have gone.
It was a re-election pep rally from beginning to end, filled with political stunts and verifiable lie after verifiable lie.
I get it – presidents use their last SOTU to make the case for re-election. But that crossed a line.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 5, 2020
Bitch thought he was snubbing her and she fixed his ass. WERK.
Nancy for the Nobel Peace Prize…
Even the economy won’t save Trump in November.
Now with Trump attacking GPA, the world is going to punish USA. With that many enemies, it seems that Trump won’t even be on the ballot this November.
“Even the economy won’t save Trump in November.”
You know, I hope you’re right, because I feel like the economy is the only thing that can get some people to change their minds. Not kinds in cages, not the slow removal of women’s and immigrant rights, none of it.
Nancy is brilliant. Maintains a sense of humour despite suffering through that torture.
I’m sure Trumpets had to get their damn fainting couches out for this. Pearls will be clutched. Hands will be wrung.
Part of me is over the pettiness and wants our reps to go high, but the catty b*tch side of me loved every minute of her shredding that paper up 😜
He walked into HER HOUSE at HER INVITATION and then refused the shake her hand. No wonder she ripped up his speech. He wants to play? With Nancy F*cking Pelosi? Okay, but he’s not going to win that game.
So now the story is “Pelosi ripped up his speech” rather than anything about his speech. Or anything about he snubbed her. She literally ripped the attention and headlines from him. Brilliant.
That was brilliant.
I’m seeing very little coverage of the actual speech. My twitter and IG feeds this morning are full of the image of Nancy ripping the speech. She knew what she was doing when she did that.
In general I’m curious what the ratings were for last night’s SOTU compared to other years. I almost always watch it and last night I didn’t. I didn’t want to hear his voice, the lies, etc. I imagine there were a lot like me.
I enjoy a good petty clap back as much as anybody else, but I really wish she hadn’t done that, same as I wish Adam Schiff had never paraphrased the Ukraine call. Those kind of clips are just fuel for the MAGAt’s fire. Now more than ever, when we live in a nation where one of the most preeminent racists in the nation got the Medal of Freedom while a 100-yr-old Tuskegee Airman was in the same room, we still need to be better than him!
I’m all for “let’s go high” except it doesn’t matter to Trumpsters. I once saw a fake tweet going around attributed to Pelosi. It was obviously fake; it had a stamp saying “created by Tweeterino. When I told the Trumpster who posted it that Tweeterino was a fake meme generator, her response was literally, “it doesn’t matter, it’s what she’d say anyway”
People like that won’t be swayed by you going high. They’ve already decided you’re low anyway.
Yeah no but I like your early 2016 energy.
10KTurtle … they cheat and they lie. Trump and his troup are unethical and immoral. No one should be voting for him. No one.
I once had a friend who said I had innocent as a lamb down pat and now I needed to work on being shroud as a snake. Sometimes you need to fight fire with fire. There has to be a harsh intolerance to what Trump is doing. Handshaking and accepting a dictator is dangerous and probably ultimately wrong.
That’s how you take out the trash!
My god, guys I feel for you. Happy to be French and have Macron. Good luck, I mean it
Goddess.
EXACTLY! All of this. Every single word you wrote!
I didn’t watch- life’s too short–but what analysis I hear about his economic victory points is they were all lies A reporter who’s interested in truth should show him the numbers, with charts of course because he only understands pictures, and call him out to his face. The dems were too polite, as usual..they should have treated him like he treated the nat anthem (shame that video’s not getting more play)
That anthem video needs to be in his opponent’s campaign commercials. He needs to be dragged hard for it.
I avoided this as well. Watched Netflix and local news. I’m on US Informed Delivery which scans most incoming mail. Kevin McCarthy R, has sent me a flyer, “Look what I have accomplished for Kern County, send money.” It will be ripped into pieces, returned with a note, “Kern County is turning blue, we support Pelosi and the Democratic nominee.”