Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donny Smallhands’ SOTU speech

If you’ve come here looking for extensive coverage of last night’s State of the Union, you are not in luck. I didn’t watch it. I actively avoided it. After years of Donny Smallhands’ crimes, treason, bigotry, hatred, misogyny and lies, why does anyone sensible pay attention to anything he has to say about anything? Well, it’s Nancy Pelosi’s job to at least pay attention for a moment. As Speaker of the House, she’s required to sit behind Smallhands for the SOTU. She was not happy about it. She never is. So at the end of his speech (in which I assume he slurred and lied), Speaker Pelosi ripped up the paper copy of the speech in front of cameras, in front of the world.

She later told reporters that the speech-ripping was “the courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was a manifesto of mistruths.” It’s worth noting that before his speech, as he waddled into the chamber, Smallhands “snubbed” Pelosi by refusing to shake her normal-sized hand in greeting:

Pelosi’s face is cracking me up – she thought it was hilarious. To be fair, Smallhands didn’t know where he was or what he was doing. Or maybe he did and it was a purposeful snub. Who knows. Politico has a big story about how the Smallhands-Pelosi feud has grown colder and colder. Probably because she’s always had his number and she’s played him brilliantly more than a few times?

Also, I guess a lot of people walked out of the SOTU?

I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I can’t stand a liar. This man’s presidency is a national tragedy. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 5, 2020

I walked out of that speech. The lies, the bigotry, and the shameless bragging about taking away food stamps that people depend on to live—it was all beneath the dignity of the office he occupies. Shame on this forever impeached president. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 5, 2020

And people who did go and stay really regretted it:

That was a disgrace. I should not have gone. It was a re-election pep rally from beginning to end, filled with political stunts and verifiable lie after verifiable lie. I get it – presidents use their last SOTU to make the case for re-election. But that crossed a line. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 5, 2020