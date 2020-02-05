THR’s Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot #1: Laura Dern is ‘annoyingly over the top’

My favorite time of the year is here! I’m so lame, I know, but I absolutely love the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot series. It’s very popular within the industry too, because so many other media outlets have copied the general structure: speak to a voting member of the Academy with the assurance that the voter’s name will never come out, and just let the voter talk as they’re filling out their ballot. The first THR ballot is from a female member of the Actors Branch of the Academy. And whew, this lady is incredibly shady. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She hated Little Women: “Little Women was badly acted and confusing, and I have no idea why they cast four British actresses to play American girls. [Emma Watson and Florence Pugh are British, but Saoirse Ronan is Irish-American, and Eliza Scanlen is Australian.] And every time they said they were poor, I gagged — they’re living in a beautiful two-story house, and they have a cook.
Other films didn’t work: “Jojo Rabbit was cute, but I found myself unable to laugh about Hitler — I don’t think that’s funny. Marriage Story was phony: You don’t have an off-Broadway director and an off-Broadway actress living in a nice house with no day job — if an off-Broadway actor makes $150 a week, that’s a lot. If someone besides Martin Scorsese had directed The Irishman, it wouldn’t have all the accolades; it does because of his years in the business. It was too long and too repetitive, and the reverse-aging did not work — they erased the lines in their faces, but they still walked like old men.
This is a weird thing to say: “Parasite is beautifully done, but it didn’t hold up the second time, and I don’t think foreign films should be nominated with the regular films.”
Why she’s voting for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for Best Picture: “I loved 1917, but Quentin Tarantino’s film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was even better the second time than the first. I was in L.A. in the ’60s, and I thought he captured that era perfectly. 1917 was a very good but pretty straight-on story about the horrors of war; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was more complicated and stayed with me longer.
Her pick for Best Director is Tarantino: “I can’t vote for Marty [Scorsese, of The Irishman] — nobody wants to say it, but it’s just not that good. Todd Phillips did an incredible job on Joker, as did Bong Joon Ho on Parasite, but not the best. I liked 1917 and Sam Mendes’ direction, but I thought Quentin did a great job, and I want an American director to win. The Oscars is an American thing; English things win BAFTAs and the French vote for the French, and Quentin Tarantino should be honored for a great American movie.
She’s voting for Joaquin Phoenix: “I wasn’t particularly impressed by [Marriage Story's] Adam Driver. [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's] Leonardo DiCaprio has won already. I loved [The Two Popes'] Jonathan Pryce, but I don’t know if I want to give it to the pope. So for me, it was between [Pain and Glory's] Antonio Banderas and [Joker's] Joaquin Phoenix, and I had to go with Joaquin because that is a performance that sticks in your mind. Antonio’s was much more subtle and poignant; Joaquin hit it out of the park.
She’s voting for Renee Zellweger: “Saoirse Ronan is wonderful, and I’ve liked her in so many things, but not [Little Women]. I can’t vote for [Marriage Story's] Scarlett Johansson for a story I thought was not truthful. I won’t vote for [Harriet's] Cynthia Erivo because I think that they should have gotten an American actress to play Harriet [Tubman], not an English actress. [Bombshell's] Charlize Theron did a good imitation [of Megyn Kelly], but I find the real Megyn irritating, so I found her irritating, too. Renée [Zellweger, of Judy] was just wonderful in the movie — her singing and everything, she’s just great.
Why she’s voting for ScarJo for Best Supporting Actress: “I was irritated by Florence Pugh [Little Women]; she is so much older than her character is supposed to be that it was laughable. “You’re, like, 30 years old [Pugh is actually 24], why aren’t you a grown-up?” [Marriage Story's] Laura Dern was annoyingly over-the-top. If I was her client in a divorce case, I would have walked out five minutes into her rant and hired Ray Liotta. I usually love Margot Robbie, but I didn’t really like her in [Bombshell]; it was just a caricature. She was better in Quentin’s movie [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood]. Kathy [Bates, of Richard Jewell] is always good, but she didn’t really do anything that memorable. So I voted for Scarlett Johansson, even though I didn’t like Jojo Rabbit very much, because she did something kind of different than I’ve ever seen her do before.
Finally some hard truths about my nemesis Laura Dern!! Guess what Dern fam? My nemesis is “annoyingly over-the-top” in everything she does. I actually agree with her that Antonio Banderas is the only real challenger to Joaquin’s victory, the work Antonio did in Pain and Glory was so subtle and amazing. But Joaquin is still going to win. I found her misguided nationalism weird though – Parasite is an excellent movie and a great introduction to Korean filmmakers and Bong Joon-ho deserves more than to be put aside just because he’s not American. Now, that being said, I’m also very, very annoyed by all of the British actors getting cast in very specifically American roles. Very few of those actors are even getting the American accent right. Anyway!
