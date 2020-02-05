Duchess Kate gets all of the royal jewels because she’s BFFs with Angela Kelly

One of the nastiest royal stories last year – and that’s saying a lot – was the story from Dan Wooten at the Sun (who has sources deep within Camp Cambridge) about how the Queen cut off Meghan’s access to the Royal Collection jewelry. The wording of Wooten’s piece was particularly shady, and my interpretation of it was that William threw a tantrum about the very idea that Meghan would be allowed to wear any pieces from the Royal Collection, and that’s why we never saw Meghan wear a tiara after her wedding and why Meghan never wore anything from the crown-owned Royal Collection, which includes endless necklaces, earrings, tiaras, bracelets, etc. The only “royal jewelry” Meghan got to wear were pieces which were privately owned by Diana, and split up by William and Harry after their mom’s death.

So, perhaps the story was that *someone* had a hissy fit at the very thought that Meghan would wear any Royal Collection jewels, and he wanted to ensure that Kate would always have access to any and all jewelry pieces she wanted. This was right around the time when Kate really did start borrowing Royal Collection pieces at a steadier clip, and that’s when she started doing more “tiara-wear” events. Now a secondary storyline: Kate is allowed to borrow whatever she wants because The Good Duchess befriended the Queen’s personal dresser:

Kate Middleton is allowed to wear whatever she likes from the Queen’s stunning jewellery collection as she was ‘clever’ to befriend Angela Kelly, a royal author has claimed. The Duchess of Cambridge is often dripping with jewels at state functions, wearing glittering tiaras, necklaces, brooches and earrings – all borrowed from Her Majesty. The 93-year-old has a formidable array of jewellery, as part of the Royal Collection, and only she can give permission for another member of the royal family to wear a piece. As is tradition, royal brides get to choose a tiara for their wedding day, with the 38-year-old opting for the Cartier Halo Tiara, while Meghan Markle wore the 1932 Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, and Princess Eugenie chose the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik piece. But the mum-of-three is allowed free reign over the jewels, a royal author has claimed, as she made friends in high places. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Grazia that Kate has befriended the Queen’s personal dresser, Angela Kelly. A Palace source told Ms Nicholl: “Kate gets the pick of the jewels for big occasions and the Queen is happy to open up her jewellery box. Kate has been clever to befriend Angela Kelly, who is in charge of the Queen’s personal jewellery collection and oversees the loans. Generally, Kate is allowed to borrow whatever she fancies.”

What I don’t understand is… if the Queen already said that Kate can borrow almost anything she wants, and William made the moves to deny Meghan (and other royal women, presumably) any Royal Collection pieces, why was it necessary (or particularly clever?) to befriend Angela Kelly? Kelly isn’t the keeper of the jewels. Kelly is just the one – I presume – tasked with fetching whatever piece Kate wants to borrow. Kate probably doesn’t even do it herself, she probably gets one of her people to run over to the palace and pick up whatever necklace, earrings or bracelet she wants. So what is the point of the story again? That Kate gets all of the jewels she wants? That Kate “won”?