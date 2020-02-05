Duchess Kate gets all of the royal jewels because she’s BFFs with Angela Kelly

One of the nastiest royal stories last year – and that’s saying a lot – was the story from Dan Wooten at the Sun (who has sources deep within Camp Cambridge) about how the Queen cut off Meghan’s access to the Royal Collection jewelry. The wording of Wooten’s piece was particularly shady, and my interpretation of it was that William threw a tantrum about the very idea that Meghan would be allowed to wear any pieces from the Royal Collection, and that’s why we never saw Meghan wear a tiara after her wedding and why Meghan never wore anything from the crown-owned Royal Collection, which includes endless necklaces, earrings, tiaras, bracelets, etc. The only “royal jewelry” Meghan got to wear were pieces which were privately owned by Diana, and split up by William and Harry after their mom’s death.
So, perhaps the story was that *someone* had a hissy fit at the very thought that Meghan would wear any Royal Collection jewels, and he wanted to ensure that Kate would always have access to any and all jewelry pieces she wanted. This was right around the time when Kate really did start borrowing Royal Collection pieces at a steadier clip, and that’s when she started doing more “tiara-wear” events. Now a secondary storyline: Kate is allowed to borrow whatever she wants because The Good Duchess befriended the Queen’s personal dresser:
Kate Middleton is allowed to wear whatever she likes from the Queen’s stunning jewellery collection as she was ‘clever’ to befriend Angela Kelly, a royal author has claimed. The Duchess of Cambridge is often dripping with jewels at state functions, wearing glittering tiaras, necklaces, brooches and earrings – all borrowed from Her Majesty. The 93-year-old has a formidable array of jewellery, as part of the Royal Collection, and only she can give permission for another member of the royal family to wear a piece.
As is tradition, royal brides get to choose a tiara for their wedding day, with the 38-year-old opting for the Cartier Halo Tiara, while Meghan Markle wore the 1932 Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, and Princess Eugenie chose the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik piece. But the mum-of-three is allowed free reign over the jewels, a royal author has claimed, as she made friends in high places.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Grazia that Kate has befriended the Queen’s personal dresser, Angela Kelly. A Palace source told Ms Nicholl: “Kate gets the pick of the jewels for big occasions and the Queen is happy to open up her jewellery box. Kate has been clever to befriend Angela Kelly, who is in charge of the Queen’s personal jewellery collection and oversees the loans. Generally, Kate is allowed to borrow whatever she fancies.”
What I don’t understand is… if the Queen already said that Kate can borrow almost anything she wants, and William made the moves to deny Meghan (and other royal women, presumably) any Royal Collection pieces, why was it necessary (or particularly clever?) to befriend Angela Kelly? Kelly isn’t the keeper of the jewels. Kelly is just the one – I presume – tasked with fetching whatever piece Kate wants to borrow. Kate probably doesn’t even do it herself, she probably gets one of her people to run over to the palace and pick up whatever necklace, earrings or bracelet she wants. So what is the point of the story again? That Kate gets all of the jewels she wants? That Kate “won”?
Nauseating.
What a tiny, walled-in, miserable little life
Yes, and the animated looks on her face since Meghan has left are way overdone and frankly, phony.
Perfectly put Andrew
The Cambridge fans love the privilege, titles and jewelry. They don’t care about substance. This is exactly the kind of petty story that would make them happy.
ANOTHER story aimed at embiggening Kate and stoking the flames of a family rift all caused by that gauche american divorce actress. This will blow up in the faces as the public see right through this PR spin by Cambridge mouth pieces. Its pretty obvious that the story about William making sure Meghan didn’t have access to the Royal Collection jewels has some truth to it – other members of the family wear those jewels (Anne, Sophie) so why shouldn’t Meghan.
Stories like this make the Cambridges look like total and utter hypocrites. Esp when they get up on stage and preach to movie stars about diversity and racism. Jokes on them and they are too stupid to see it.
I detest these people. They can all go and choke on their jewels for all I care.
I feel like they all look ridiculous and matronly in those tiaras. I don’t get the appeal at all. No one should be wearing a tiara let alone anyone under the age of 80.
“So what is the point of the story again? That Kate gets all of the jewels she wants? That Kate “won”?”
Yes, to both. Kate gets the jewels, and Kate “won.” Except that I think Meghan is going to be happier in the long run.
The jewelry story was SO PETTY because it was such a blatant “the black duchess doesn’t get the nice jewels.”
William really is a nasty evil insecure piece of work that I never suspected prior to Meghan.
Neither did I. I didn’t get that someone new in the family would bring out all this petty, because I thought he was a grown up who was able to process these things. I was so wrong. I think he needs to work through his own stuff from Diana’s death, and since no one seems to have called him on his shit other than Harry, we’re left with a grown toddler. Good luck to them-they’re going to need it.
I need some help from my British friends here at the CB commentariat.
It is my understanding that both Buck House and KP hate, detest and “choose your own word” The Sun. Their tabloid of choice is The Daily Fail. If my understanding is correct, why are “friends of the Cambridge’s” or anyone for that matter talking to The Dim.
I believe it was The Dim that ran a story on Rose Hanbury aka “Rose Who?” that originated with her drunk brother talking to someone at his private club.
Isn’t KPs communications guy close friends with Dan Wootton? Hard to keep their contacts straight.
One thing I think is funny is that it’s supposedly a big deal to get a yellow ribbon pin something or another. Woo woo! Who cares.
Well, it has to go both ways though. Everybody on this site cackled with glee when she DIDN’T have one. Once she got it, the narrative changed to “who cares?”. Personally, I like both ladies, and thought they brought different things to the table. But the stans/haters on both sides just make up stories to bolster who they like. It’s so weird how people are so invested in people that they will never meet, like they are dear family members.
Ah yes the royal jewels…so many of which were stolen and pillaged from other countries..enjoy your racist and colonial jewels Kate!
You think she cares? Saw the way she treated her own sister-in-law?
I don’t think much of her as a person but I can only hope for her sake that the money and the jewels are enough.
Kate should have learned from Diana’s experience who had her own family tiara before she married into that family, that it’s not.
Isn’t it just a wee bit anachronistic, to be a young person “dripping with jewels” in 2020? When we know full well how many people are suffering all around the world, all the refugees, the hunger and poverty that truly exists — in England and in all nations — everything. I don’t care if she’s the future Queen, the whole thing is gauche & disgusting. BLECHH!
I usually don’t like to comment on facial features or how women’s faces read but Kate’s interested face rarely looks genuine.
She often looks like a pageant contestant.
I went back and read the comments from the original story about this, and its funny how many gave the queen and the royal family the benefit of the doubt – “no way would the queen be this petty” etc.
I think we all know now the queen would be exactly that petty .
Like Meghan can’t borrow jewels from any designer in the world now! This is such a haha, see what you lost Megsy story. As if wearing tiaras is a reason to put up with emotional abuse. Big bling isn’t even to her personal taste anyway!
MM didn’t do any state dinners or “tiara necessary” events, right? I never understood this story – there wasn’t an opportunity for her to borrow jewelry from HMTQ. Unless she wanted To borrow them for overseas tours? Which they don’t wear that kind of jewelry for tours.
That’s the thing that always got me too. She didn’t attend a tiara event other than her wedding. And I actually think if they had stuck around, those were looming on the horizon as Charles takes more power. She would have been allowed to borrow the jewels too. I think the original story was just a RR making things up.
When it comes to these royals and jewelry, it was the Duchess Meghan who made me fall in love with jewelry all over again, with her dainty gold pieces. She inspired me to get some dainty pieces of my own. I never owned a lot of real jewelry to begin with. But the few pieces I had were frankly dated and heavy looking. I’m now planning on getting them reset. The older styling is not necessarily flattering to my post menopause weight gain.
The newer pieces are so flattering and will remain so even after I work off the weight, which I’ve started doing after healing from an ankle and leg injury. Oh and they’re so comfortable to wear!
Don’t get me wrong, I love vintage jewelry. There are some dainty vintage settings I really love.
But aside from the tiaras, which are nice, a lot of what I’ve seen of the royal collection looks heavy to the point it looks like costume jewelry. Kate’s shown in these photos with some that look nice, but I’ve seen some on the Queen that practically wear her.
Megan made a real statement in one of her appearances, I forget which one it was, by not wearing any jewelry at all. It was just her beautiful face, front and center. I wonder now if the choice to wear no jewelry was a subtle farewell eff you to the RR’s, the whining racist members of the public, and William. Because it was among her last public appearances.
I have the Adina Reyter teardrop pendant and I love it so much!
The misinformation is so nauseating! If she had such unlimited access to the royal collection, why has she primarily worn the lover’s knot tiara and not the many others in the vault? The article is indeed pointless drivel
Well if she wants to keep access to the jewels she better start buttering up Camilla a little better.
Well hope those jewels are worth having a husband that doesnt respect you and being the white savior of the uk.