Prince William & Duchess Kate are taking next week off, will probably go on vacation

I’ve mentioned this in several posts, but this is the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s “fastest start” to a year in the history of their marriage. Since early January, they’ve been doing events together and separately with regularity, even traveling for “a day of events” in various towns several times. Kate launched (“launched”) her Early Years initiative at long last with the five-question survey, and she did solo events to support it. They both have dozens of events under their belt in 2020 and it’s not even two full months into the year. It’s historic! So of course they’re going on vacation next week. I’m not complaining about it because look at that, they actually “deserve” it this year!
Kate Middleton and Prince William have had a busy few weeks, from the royal mom traveling to the four corners of the U.K. to promote her new initiative for early childhood development to the couple joining Prince Charles and Camilla on a rare joint outing. But their schedule is much lighter next week — so they can spend time with their three children.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school is on half-term break from Monday, Feb. 17, to Friday, Feb. 21. As they typically do, Kate and William slow down their royal schedules during school vacations so they can spend more time with their children. And of course, 1-year-old Prince Louis will get to spend some more time with his older siblings!
Princess Charlotte, 4, was accompanied by her big brother, 6, and parents on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in September. Now that she and Prince George are at the same school — Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery School — there’s no need to worry if their days off will overlap. There’s no word yet on how the family of five will be spending their week off. Kate, William and their children may leave London’s Kensington Palace for Anmer Hall in Norfolk. They often escape to their country home — and it’s even where they chose to pose together for their super casual 2018 Christmas card photo.
A seven day – or nine-day, really – block of time off probably isn’t enough for a jaunt to Mustique, but it probably is enough time for a ski holiday. That’s my prediction: a trip to some Swiss ski chalet with the kids and Carole Middleton, probably. Or maybe they’ll do something new, like… I don’t know, what’s a popular European vacation spot in February? I think skiing might be their best option. Anyway, just an FYI: the Cambridges will be on vacation next week! That would be a great opportunity for any kind of big announcement from the Sussexes, honestly.
No cruises that’s for certain ;
perhaps a gardening course on discreetly trimming rose buses.
Or, he might try trimming Kate’s bushes for once…
if Bill and Cathy go to Anmer Hall, do you think they will invite David and Rose over for tea to catch up on the local gossip?
Bill might invite Rose for a fruit scone and a nose around the garden…
I think that’s why he is crazy about no camera near the amber hall. I think the affair still goes on and this was happening for so long, might start during Louis’s birth.
I love you guys.
Poor sausages they are so over worked because of those selfish Sussex’s.
There is no way they will stay in the UK, there is another storm coming this weekend. My guess is that they have already left the country and are staying in a private property owned by a multi-millionaire who also let them use their private jet. And you can bet her family came along for the ride too – esp Carole.
Well, she did travel to the “four corners” of the UK! Hahahahaha! I think the expression is four corners of the earth, not four corners of one of the smallest countries on earth!!
Area wise, the UK is the size of Michigan including the upper peninsula. Travelling the “four corners” of the UK is not a logistical problem by any stretch of the imagination.
Actually, I was surprised to find just how small the UK is.
U.S. STATES THAT ARE LARGER THAN THE UK
1. Alaska is equal to 7.05 UKs
2. Texas is equal to 2.86 UKs
3. California is equal to 1.74 UKs
4. Montana is equal to 1.56 UKs
5. New Mexico is equal to 1.29 UKs
6. Arizona is equal to 1.21 UKs
7. Nevada is equal to 1.17 UKs
8. Colorado is equal to 1.11 UKs
9. Oregon is equal to 1.04 UKs
10. Wyoming is equal to 1.03 UKs
11. Michigan is equal to 1.03 UKs
You can put four UK’s in my province of BC. It absolutely boggles me that the UK’s population is twice that of Canada’s.
I live in the very south of England on the coast, it takes me 11 hours by train to get to Edinburgh in Scotland. That pretty much covers the entire length of GB. For us, that’s considered quite a distance – to be undertaken overnight so one can sleep I know that to our friends in America, you drive that distance in a day and don’t even cross (some) state lines.
FYI: Area wise the country of England is about the the same size as Louisiana.
Or will we get another weird ‘ate goes to the pool in pearl earrings’ story, trying to showcase Kate as Mummy in the face of new affair allegations? They must have known the Rose story was getting out, because they started to PR push in February last year.
That story is so interesting to me because we get to see a little of Kate’s personality there in terms of how she wants people to perceive her. Now she wants to be seen as a blogger or Instagram type picture perfect Mom with pearl earrings on even in the pool.
When she was gf Kate, it was about being a Cool Girl who could drink Harry under the table and beat William at skiing and tennis.
Yes, Kate the Khameleon. Military wife being supportive. Homemaker gifting chutney to the queen. Mom in the pool wearing pearl earrings (not a good way to treat pearls, if you have them). We’re a long way from tipsy Kate, checking her reflection before leaving the bar with cigs in the purse.
Of course they are. Actually working is tough stuff! The poor sausages.
JA lowcountrylady, your stats made me smile!
They were off in December…worked a few hrs a week for 6 wks, and NOW THEY NEED A VACATION peeps!! They actually may’ve broken a sweat!! WHERE IS YOUR COMPASION!??
Ok… obvious sarcasm lol. These people are the most over pampered poodles. Even Siba, the poodle who won Westminster, works harder and longer than they do!
I’m at this point—wake me up when they dump the whole archaic institution. None of them are worth the rewards that they get, not one. “Working” and “engagements” and “duties”, such BS.
I’m with you. Kate can also take a vacation from spending money on yawnworthy fashion. She should wear the more interesting things she already has in her wardrobe.
Absolutely minx- nothing ANY of the royals do is ‘work’- shaking hands and waving is not a job.
This is definitely her busiest start, but I don’t think she has broken 2 dozen engagements yet (I went and checked on WKW, the court circular is pretty behind) – but WKW doesn’t include private meetings with Poor Jason which the CC does include lol. But if she keeps it up – 20 engagements every 6 weeks – she would be around 160 engagements for the year, which is still….not great. I think it feels like she’s been a lot busier because of all the bustle around the survey.
Anyway – its better than we’ve seen, and she’s doing what many of us have said she should do – take a day and knock out three engagements. If she keeps that up – 3 days a week, 2 engagements a day, her numbers would pick up very rapidly. so maybe this is the start of a new Keen Kate.
Anyway, for vacation, my guess is they’ll go skiing. In a private plane. lol.
If she’s done 12 public engagements that’s it. She only started in the middle of January and has not done more than 3 public engagements per week in the last 4 weeks.
@Nic – I counted 17 total, plus an Early Years meeting at KP and a meeting with Jason at KP. but that 17 includes things like two-three events when they went to Wales. So 20 is a generous estimate, lol. And that’s since the beginning of January (I started with Jan 1 but ignored the church walk around her birthday.) It just seems like so much more because we aren’t used to seeing her this much….ever.
As with everything related to them, until we see year end numbers for 2020, we don’t know if they will step it up or not. Last year they did things in the early part of the year until Kate’s disappearance for several weeks in the spring around the time the turnip toff story came out.
@Becks1 – the birthday church walk with her husband’s mistress was probably the hardest she’s worked in years.
Shes worked 10 days this year. That’s it. Each engagement is typically around 30 minutes, no more than 2 hours. The bar really is non existent at this point.
I’ve worked 32 eight hour days this year, not that anyone cares. I don’t have to wear my buttons to work though LOL.
Think this is a pr blitz in the wake of Sussexit. I have every confidence things will slow down after the break.
It is normal in the UK for parents to have time off during school holidays. Usually this time will be split with some shared time for family time but most people don’t have available child care and need some time off to cover. Don’t forget we get roughly 20 -25 days annual leave if employed as staff and most people with children will allocate most of that during school holidays.
It is normal for parents in the UK to work 50 hour work weeks and not have three nannies. When’s the last time you saw W&K put in those type of hours or do the heavy lifting of child care and home maintenance themselves?
It is not normal in the UK to work a 50 hour week unless there is overtime involved or you are in a highly paid job. It is normal in the UK to work 37.5 hours per week plus unpaid lunch breaks.
I’m not sure the point of arguing the average work week for people in the UK since Will and Kate have never even done close to 37.5 hours anyway. Perhaps closer to 3.75 hours per week.
This, Nic919. Workers rights and employment protections are eroding everywhere, meaning much longer work weeks for the average person. But W&K have never done anything near a real work week.
Last year Kate didn’t do any engagements for a month in the spring. No working parent takes that much time off at once as no school break lasts that long.
And that’s ignoring how they don’t even work 35 hour weeks.
They worked a month straight, they need a break! Royal life is hard!
I genuinely pity Kate, they push her lazy arse forward these day. Poor Kate.
As I said last week, they’ll be knackered in no time what with all the slack they’re having to take up. These two are not cut out for this working malarkey, that’s for sure.
Anytime is a good opportunity for any kind of announcement from the Sussexes.
Knew it!
In other news, Trump is obsessed with badgers
By the looks of kate she definitely needs a vaction. Girlfriend looks like she just ran the boston marathon.
She looks as though her picture in the attic has rotted through.
Unkind, perhaps, but ‘they’ do say you end up with the face you deserve
The top photo is really jarring and confusing for me. If you cover up her mouth and just look at her eyes, it looks like she’s in emotional anguish and is about to cry. But then the mouth is smiling? There’s such a huge range of emotion going on in her face in that photo. She looks terribly sad or maybe even physically hurt/in pain, except for the smile.
It’s like she is purposely trying to age herself without having to cut the sausage curls. It’s embiggen, Kate, not age! Not sure if I’m spelling embeggin correctly.
Girls needs to take it down a few notches on the eyebrows, too. Frightening up close.
She really looks haggard and is trying to cover it up with mountains of makeup and too much hair. Something is definitely going down in that marriage and it’s written all over her face and her shocking weight loss. I actually feel sorry for her, it’s a “be careful what you wish for” situation that she can’t handle anymore.
She really does look haggard.
Bye. Take your time.
I’ll give credit where credit is due. They have stepped up their games, regardless of the reasons why. And I see nothing wrong with taking time off when their children are on a school break. Many parents do the same. If they didn’t, people would be snarking about how the nannies are spending the break with the children. Either way, snarkers gonna snark.
Oh trust, the reasons why matter, they are K&W’s motivating factor.
Eh they probably feel like they deserve it because this has been one of their busier starts. Let’s hope they can continue the pace afterwards
It’s 1.4 months of work and they need a vacay already??!?
anyone in their right mind sees this photo of Kate and says that she is having a happy and healthy marriage? I don’t buy the excuse of having kids will stress you. My mom works full time for 9 to 5 and she travels for work for 2 and half hour (which is 5 hours totally) comes home and do all her work and she still manages to look better. I love her stans always say that she has three kids and they make her stress. I don’t understand this kid’s stress issue. For one she doesn’t have to worry about her kids future because they are predetermined and if she clearly care then she would have stopped the smear campaign because those will operate for Louis and George, she didn’t, so she obviously doesn’t care about, she doesn’t have to worry about money, work, household. Then what makes her this kate by simply having three kids? I don’t buy that. Meghan has one kid who is two years older than her, she was 24/7 attacked by her own family and press and she looks miles away from kate. No, just having three kids won’t make you this stress and pale, kate Huston has three kids and looks happier. I think kate’s looks contributed to her loveless marriage which makes her stress and a sleepless night. I think she is an emotional abuse relationship, which means that her hubby is not emotionally represented for her and doesn’t hear about her needs and emotions. I don’t believe for a second that William was enoltionallyavaialble to kate. I also don’t think she is suffering from PTSD like some of the stans claims. she doesn’t have that everyone she goes out for shopping or tennis match, tiara event or bafta but she magically has whenever she wants to meet the people.
Aria: I totally agree with you about Kate and her marriage. I think the affair continues and Bill doesn’t care whatsoever about Kate’s feelings. I think she’s desperately in love with him and he’s not feeling it anymore – maybe even in love with someone else. Unrequited love is tragic in itself, but add in a family dependent on a narcissist and it must be unbearable. Plus a wicked eating disorder which I suspect the rumors might be correct about. I wouldn’t want her life for anything in the world.
I think being with Normal Bill stresses her out. She’s out there like a puppy wanting approval and he’s quick to correct. In love with him? I doubt it. Craving his approval and wanting the life he offers is more of a business transaction. Not sure when she can dispense with the pretense and cuddle up with a personal trainer or someone else who will keep things discreet.
They both look old for t heir age. She based much of her life on getting that ring. When he took her back she quickly gave up all the post breakup activities and left the boat race team she was with immediately.
Kate is 38 and William is 37.
They do barely have any wrinkles and nope, they don’t look old for their age. They just aren’t as fillered up nor plastic surgeried as some Hollywood celebrities.
That thing about an eating disorder might be correct.
I think Will and Kate are still friends. They have known each other for a long time and even if the love is gone they are still friends. What must be considered is that the body language of Brits is generally more reserved than that of North Americans. Upper class Brits are even more reserved and Royals are somewhat stiff else they couldn’t do the work they do. That stiffness is actually a highly formalised way of behaving and enables them to get along with people from very different backgrounds.
To be frank I would feel more comfortable in the Queen’s presence than in the presence of any US president (past or present).
William is a typical Windsor man who is going bald and has lost his good looks. Windsor men tend to be at th eir peaks in good looks in their early twenties and then age quickly. William also has the ‘oblong’ head shape of the Spencers. It’s not just William it’s the family traits. Kate does look old for her age, she could look more youthful with the less heavy makeup and a good hair trim and a more stylish hairstyle suitable to someone in her late thirties.
I cannot imagine being married to that man, no wonder she looks so thin and stressed. There is likely incontrovertible proof being held back by the media that William is a serial philanderer and treats Kate like a doormat. He’s shown his spoiled brat side many times, he’s a sulking, self-pitying, self-absorbed man-child who has all the warmth and decency of a garden slug.
She does have to worry about the kids getting kidnapped or attacked. She does have to worry about the effects of publicity on them, especially Charlotte who is going to be scrutinised. Would you like your daughter to be the subject of such a site as this?
Charlotte seems to have fans who have the mantra that she looks like the Queen. Which I find absurd. When she was an infant with a blanket covering most of her face, there were posters who claimed then she looked like the Queen.
Kidnapping or attack could happen to anyone’s children. Look at these school shootings. And most people’s kids don’t have their own security agents following them around. We are all not looking like we have been whittled down to a shadow. As far as any scrutiny, it will be 10 years before that kicks in for the Cambridge kids, William will make sure of that. So Kate has a lot on her mind, I agree but I don’t think it is the children. They are probably her one source of happiness.
Yes, she does have to worry about things for her children like kidnappings or their being the target of a madman just because of who they are. And that is not the type of worry most of us face in the same way. But ( and it’s a BIG but). She should have been watching Harry and Meghans treatment to see what will happen to Charlotte and Louis. And maybe she have talked to “normal bill” about it. Because everyone is enchanted with the kids now…but they become useless payroll drains and media targets once they’re 18. That’s the scenario she let Bill help shape for Harry and his family…and it will come back to bite her own children…
She has millions of pounds in security protecting those children. She has chosen to use their children for PR for years, especially in the past year. She and William both choose to assign stereotypical behavior to their children based on gender – Charlotte being described as ‘a little lady’ when weeks old. They are choosing to participate in the attacking of the spare (Harry), and making it clear how they themselves will use Charlotte to embiggen George.
Yes, there is a lot of stereotyping. Charlotte and George were both taken to watch a game yet the media was all over how the boy reacted to it as if only males were interested in sports. And the children are small now and already they are making the heir seem more “special” with the dynasty portraits. Charlotte never even gets to wear jeans or casual outfits in public she is pictured in dresses even when she plays soccer with George. The children should not have been taken on the walk to try to distract people from looking at Andrew.
@Carolind, if she was so concerned about the scrutiny her daughter would receive in the future, perhaps she shouldn’t have been complicit in the campaign of racist abuse directed at her sister in law. Charlotte may be White but I guarantee, she will reap what her parents helped sow with their jealousy and spite.
When Charlotte is older (late teen perhaps) she will perhaps learn more about the situation with Meghan (who may or may not be back with Harry and Archie and perhaps another child) and not be happy with her parents.
Aria I agree, the only time I seen a woman age so rapidly is understandably over the death a child, case in point Kate McCann. MOtherhood adds to a womans beauty and usually the happiest time of her life. And Kate has no worry, even a cheating husband is not worth that much grief, it’s not like she works a job where she has to be on her feet all day, Kate doesn’t even fix up her own meals, she has the finest gormet lunches made by chefs, not peanut butter sandwiches but GORMET lunches. She doesn’t even have to wake her kids every morning or cloth them she has nannies to do that. Her children’s future is set, even her grandchildrens and their childrens, they have the best education by private schools that money can buy. She is probably irresponsible with her skin or adding fillers too often.
I wonder if they’ll go abroad. Use sunscreen, Kate, it’ll protect you against wr- oh wait. Too late.
Come on people. It is customary in the US also to take time off work when your kids are on Spring Break.
Did anyone say they shouldn’t go on vacation while the kids are off school?
the reason Kaiser and some of us are poking a little bit of fun at it is because last spring Kate disappeared for about a month, and people on here defended it because “her kids are on break!!!!” Basically any time we don’t see her for longer than week its because of the kids. But it was funny bc it took a long time to figure out that we hadn’t seen her in weeks, since she often goes weeks without engagements. so the notion of “she was taking time off for the kids” was funny because Kate just takes weeks off when she wants. Same with this. I don’t think anyone begrudges them going on vacation with their kids, but Kate has never needed to provide an excuse before for going days/weeks without working.
Not all parents can afford to take vacation time to cover school vacations, hence the big business in vacation day-care programs.
It is not customary for parents in the US to take time off for Spring Break. Sure some do if they can afford it and have the vacation time–but a great many don’t–especially now, as the wealth divide is much greater than when I was a kid/teen.
Right. Most people who have a full time “regular” job that has standard benefits (which is becoming a smaller portion of US workers anyways) get 2 weeks off. Sometimes you get extra days off for each year you’ve been with the company, but again, the days of staying with one company for your entire career are long gone. Those 2 weeks would not even cover spring break plus Christmas break, let alone all the random federal holidays, election day when the schools are used as polling places, half days, and days off for parent teacher conferences, or teacher development days, or just the extra day or two off that a kid will get before Spring or Winter Break.
Right. We didn’t go anywhere for spring break or Christmas break when I was a kid. I don’t recall any of my friends going anywhere, either. If we went anywhere, it was at some point during summer vacation. But that didn’t happen every year. And I didn’t feel deprived, either. Not being in school was enough.
She looks scary. Gaunt and all those weird facial expressions. She has really aged.
How does she look scary?
the extreme weight loss, tons of makeup, and that awful hairstyle are doing her no favors. The exaggerated facial expressions remind of The Joker, so yes — she does look scary.
Omg, William is going to end up being the fugliest of the fug family. Who would have thunk it? Diana’s lookalike, just morphed into a Windsor and then took Windsor to another level. It’s mean, I know. It’s just crazy to me how those genes kick in and turn moderately attractive people into trolls.
I just laugh-snorted so hard, thank you so much for this comment
makes me glad there is a strong strain of Middleton in all the kids. To me, the kid who looks the most Windsor, the least Middleton is Charlotte. The two boys seem to look a lot like Michael…Michael’s face shape, for sure on them both. George seems to have his dad’s colouring, Louis seems to have his mom’s colouring. but they both look more like Middleton than Windsor, thank their lucky stars.
Both boys look so much like Mike Middleton. Especially, their eyes/brows and face shape. Let’s hope the boys inherit Mike’s hair genes, too!!
Charlotte looks a lot like Sarah Chatto did as a child, and she seems to look like William, too, but with a rounder face (William’s was always “long”).
I don’t see a resemblance to Sarah Chatto she and her brother and half siblings took after Armstrong Jones side. chatto did not look much like her mother. I think Charlotte will look a lot like Carole/Kate/Pippa. William really lost his looks. I hope the children don’t get “windsorized” and get the bad looks as they grow older.
LOL @ OriginalTessa
I mean, Kate is not aging so well either. I heard a rumour in the comments a while back that she’s a secret smoker? It shows.
No shade about this; they are just using their kids’ week-long school break for family time, like many of us do. They’ve been working more, but they are still parents and still a family.
but cant they do one-hour engagement while kids take an afternoon nap? They always make an excuse, there is no wrong with taking a holiday but they cant do 40-minute ribbon cutting? this is a poor excuse for them like they are not working for 10 hours as most people do. They hardly work for 2 hours straight. They will also take a three-month vacation during their kid’s break. If they want to be serious as king and queen then they should have work ethics like Charles and queen. Even queen with her age working for more hours then Cambridge. Diana was hands on mother and she never hides behinds her sons from work.
Yes, they could easily do this aria, but that would require them to care about their roles. We know they don’t.
I remember how those defending Kate’s low work numbers said she has the most important job in the world, staying with her children. I found it offensive to mothers who worked and still were great mothers. Kate does not have full work weeks like most of the women in the world. She just has to show up a few hours (if she does even that) at appearances.
It’s also suggesting that Sophie, who puts in triple the numbers she has is somehow neglecting her children.
Poor Kate should never wear that outfit again….it emphasizes the Edwardian British Windsor cosplay thing she likes to do. She looks harsh and elderly.
I think they will god skiing and kids photo op because now William have to give scope to rr or they will leak about his affaire. But William is using his kids to silent his rose bushes. We might get kids photo op with louis and rr push as happy family. This is what you get when you bed with rr , now pushing his kids to camera.
Good for them. Why shouldn’t they go on vacation? They have been working very hard lately. There is no shame in going on vacation or being able to afford to do so.
Poor sausages, less than 20 hours of work in six weeks. They must be exhausted.
You’re being sarcastic right, justsaying?
I want to live in this fantasy world where they are “working very hard”. I’ve clocked in equal to or more hours of volunteer work in the past month, and that’s ontop of a fulltime job with no nanny, cook or maid. I couldnt imagine getting a vacay every time I worked more than 12 days a month. Especially if that work is charity work that I feel passionate about.
😳
Because the public is funding it and the public is working hard to afford the royals lifestyle while they themselves go to food banks with their families. Maybe William can skip the vacay and donate their (publics) money to charity instead. Hahahaha yeah like that’s going to happen. The monarchy is nonsense.
Fastest start. Y’all. She’s worked TEN days. TEN days since January 1, 2020. We’re here talking about how busy they’ve been and she’s worked 10 days.
Isn’t is a coincidence they’ll probably miss Andrew’s birthday?
You nailed it Juniper!
Probably no coincidence at all, and let’s face it, no one likes Andrew or respects him except Fergie, his kids, and the Queen. I don’t know that we could even put P. Philip in that list. Like I see Philip liking “most” of his children. . .and I wonder if Andrew is the thing that Philip and the Queen argue over most. . .
Philip I think does not like Charles. I think it still rankles that Charles threw him under a bus a few times in interviews and via his authorized biographies.
And yet H & M are getting ragged on for missing Pedo Andy’s birthday and therefore, disrespecting the Queen. It is to laugh.
This. Absolutely. If they’re out of the country they can avoid having to be anywhere near Andrew’s birthday celebrations.
Wasnt the Queen cancelling his birthday party? I remember that being one of the laughable consequences of the Newsnight interview
So slightly off topic but Kate’s visit to Scotland is getting BRUTAL comments on BBC news Scotland twitter. Anyway someone commented on how royal visits are just PR& mentioned the Queen& William visiting Grenfell& William promising to come back but the user claimed he had done nothing.
Reminded me of maybe Notasugarhere saying William had said he would do something on Grenfell so noses would have been put out of joint by the cookbook& that’s what kicked off smear campaign.
The comments are brutal and are made by people who don’t normally follow the royals (I.e. it’s not Sussex squad people tweeting). With Brexit being opposed in Scotland, it really looks like the next referendum will be successful and I suspect they won’t want to deal with the English royals for much longer either.
My suspicions were correct, these appearances a few days in a row for the last two weeks wasn’t sincere, but to justify a vacation.
LOL. They really haven’t been doing THAT much. In fact, this is what their end of 2019 was *supposed* to look like. We all know they usually like to run up their numbers at the end of each year to appear hardworking. But we didn’t see that from them last November/December and I do recall some posters wondering why the Cambridges weren’t taking full advantage of the Sussex break in Canada. Actually it’s still a bit of a mystery imo and I doubt it was entirely due to the issue of Sussexit either.
Kate’s laughing face has become… maniacal
So much dislike for this couple we don’t even know or claim to know from tabloids. Every tabloid story is twisted to fit the narrative that this couple is evil.
Only the British RF stories get max hits(based on comments), so they have a daily hit piece on it & invariably this couple gets dragged in. Feels like Jolie-Aniston all over again. Criticizing is ok but hating is not.
@Rach
How is the stunt they pulled with the budget flights been “twisted”? If anything they tried to create a narrative in their favour (and against H & M) with it until people soon discovered the truth.
Or how about that time a when “source” in the KP office spilled the secret location of the Sussexes during their break, compromising their security, convenient that it was by a reporter William is known to use often which also conveniently distracted from the troubled marriage conversations staring about W & K. Same reporter who also “somehow” got the scoop on H & M leaving which forced them to rush out the announcement with nothing solid having been worked out. If I remember correctly that was also conveniently reported during a time of public question into the W & K marriage.
Those are just a couple of examples, and I’m just saying they’ve shown their true faces and hypocrisy time and time again. It’s about time we believe them to be who they show themselves to be.
So, it’s okay to hate on H&M but hateful
when people with common sense and healthy, functioning brain cells dare criticize Britain’s best of the best purest white, and dull royal family? Good one!
@Rach, Maybe some people learned the lesson that the Sussex haters taught. It shouldn’t be a surprise that the hate and malice that the Cambridges whipped up for their own advantage would turn around and bite them in their boring little asses.
And until the Keen Katie receives death threats or the Cambridge children are compared to apes, they’re still WAY ahead of the game.
Pointing out laziness isn’t hate. Pointing out hypocrisy isn’t hate. It’s a tired refrain used by stans that any valid criticism of those two is the same as hate.
Please. They happily played the media against their own brother and sister-in-law. They aren’t innocent and have earned the ire directed at them. And still they haven’t gotten an ounce of the what Harry and Meghan have for merely existing.
@Rach: The Cambridges stood by silently while Meghan and Harry AND THEIR BABY were getting trashed and humiliated, lied about day after day by the BM, threatened with death, and constantly thrown under the bus by Wm and Kate via their Rotas and “special” friends in the media; the racist blitzkrieg never stopped. Meghan and Harry CHOSE to leave for very valid and hurtful reasons perpetrated by close family members who fed them to the vultures. Anyone under those circumstances would have done the same.
Interesting that the Cambridge vacation is the week of Andrew’s birthday. The Sussexes have an out with already being out of the country so the Cambridges had to have a vacay. I bet William leaned on the queen to get out the party with the appearances to save the family face on Sussexit (too late), especially partnering up with the Cornwalls. I think only the Yorks with show up.
So Kate got dragged for the Scotland appearance? These courtiers are clueless and useless. Every time the minions step on the rake they make the bosses look WORSE. The reception for the Australian visit should be interesting.
Her new interview isn’t going over that well either. It shows she’s clueless about the lives of regular folk.
You mean things like her comment about “quite liking labour”?
I know, she talks about exercising and eating healthily to better cope with motherhood but she seems to be starving herself into unhealthy thinness. Now before all the body shamers come at me, I’d like to say that my sister died of eating disorders and a neighbour of mine recently died of anorexia. I knew it was happening and had conversations (especially with my sister) about getting professional help but something in the minds of people suffering from body dysphoria just shuts down and the words bounce off their brains without sinking in. That level of food control and over-exercising means osteopenia and possible osteoporosis post-menopause. I was diagnosed with osteopenia in my late thirties because I’d fallen down the over-exercising/under-eating rabbit hole and thought I looked great. Low self-esteem seems to be a big part of the problem and certainly being married to Wm who seems like a grumpy, petulant man-child and possible philanderer, coupled with being under a relentless media microscope and expected to be “perfect” must be terrible. Unless you’re born with incredibly thick skin, it will wear you down eventually and I frankly can see that happening with Kate.
Hey Jaded
I think you’ve talked about this in previous posts and your points are quite valid.
It’s plain to see that Kate is not at her previous “natural” healthy weight and has become quite worn down, arguably even more than the drastic weight loss before the wedding. I hope for her sake, that the royals have helped her seek treatment and that she is slowly making a recovery. We never know what is going on behind the scenes – only what the royals want us to know and whatever fan fiction the tabloids want us to believe.
As you’ve said, W. does not seem to be the best partner in the situation but hopefully, bearing in mind his mother’s troubles with eating disorders, he is helping Kate.
Where are the cries about how much this holiday will cost the poor beleaguered taxpayers of Great Britian? Shouldn’t Normal Bill and Keen Katie keep their noses to the grindstone. They wanted to be ‘the only ones’. Well now that they are, they should be doing the work of TWO couples. No Mustique for you two!!!
Kerwood, their silence is deafening, that you can hear a pin drop. The ranting taxpayers are now making up excuses why these two need a vacation after two weeks of working.
@Gingerbee, interesting isn’t it? I always had the feeling that most of those ‘British taxpayers’ who had such a problem with paying for Harry and Meghan probably couldn’t find Great Britain on a map and the same with most of the ‘Canadian taxpayers’ who suddenly appeared the minute Harry, Meghan and Archie landed in Canada.
Didn’t you know? Taxpayer funded vacations are fine as long as your a white duchess
The poor things are So Exhausted from doing a few hours of work. Of course they need a vacation. (Says she who bounces between two jobs five days a week and works one job on the other two just to make ends meet, and who *might* get a vacation sometime in the next year. Maybe.)
Please. *eyeroll*
Me and mine too! I really wish these comments about aging and wrinkles would stop being used as insults, against women specifically
It is pointed out because, for years, the photographers and Kate stans photoshopped Kate so she didn’t look like herself. They attacked the portrait painter who painted a photorealistic painting from an unphotoshopped picture, because they didn’t like reality.
It is her fans, more than anyone, who have set Kate up for this kind of fall. For years they’ve chosen to focus only on her looks. They alter how she looks with photoshop and then don’t like the real her.
In response to the photoshopping comment. You would be hard pushed to find a famous person, man or woman whose photos aren’t photoshopped. Kate is no different in that regard. So I don’t see how her fans have set her up for a fall more than any other famous person.
Regardless I still wish comments about ageing badly, having wrinkles, looking old etc would stop.
Certain photographers always photoshop Kate and she specifically invites them to certain events, as she did with Chris Jackson a few days ago in Northern Ireland and Scotland. Kate is not passive in this narrative about trying to look youthful at all times. When her first press release as a married royal is to deny the use of hair extensions, she started the false narrative that this was all natural. As she gets older and more things will be required, it will be harder to maintain the facade.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with aging, getting grey hair and wrinkles and it should be normalized. However, Kate is not doing that. She is taking part in the myth that she is not aging, something other celebrities do and when a hypocritical narrative gets pushed then many are going to pick it apart.
If she had a decade worth of charity initiatives with substance, there would be far less discussion of her looks. Kate just doesn’t have much to offer and the silent mannequin is the image she chooses to project.
In addition to certain photographers altering her photos? Her keenest fans do it too. They take a published pic of her, alter it to make her look they way they prefer, and share that ‘shopped photo. They do not like her the way she is in reality. Yes, that means her fans are contributing to the problem.
When you’ve had a life-threatening illness, and you’re lucky enough to survive it, you’re grateful to just be here and *get* the wrinkles, believe me!
Do I wish our society didn’t place such an emphasis on youth? Of course. But there *is* beauty in age/aging. If we don’t start appreciating it, we’re part of the perpetuation.
Keep ignoring how Nic919 outlined, in detail, how Kate chooses to participate in this narrative of Kate the Barbie.
Why didn’t she “never complain, never explain” when it came to the press releases about hair extensions and botox? She chose to maintain the false image and she is an active participant in how her image is presented.
But it is easier to pretend that the rich white girl is a victim.