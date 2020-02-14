First look at Robert Pattinson in the bat-suit for ‘The Batman’: good or nope?

I make no excuses or apologies for this, but I full-on love Robert Pattinson, aka Bobby Sparkles. He’s like a gangly puppy with angst. I thought Bobby Sparkles might be resigned to another decade of playing offbeat lighthouse perverts and dog-molesters in indie films, all while supporting his celebrity lifestyle with his Dior contract. But Sparkles made some big moves in the past year – he took a job on a big, crazy-looking Christopher Nolan movie (Tenet) and then he actively pursued the lead in The Batman, Matt Reeves’ reboot of the iconic dark knight. He succeeded. After the initial rush of “that sparkling vampire guy from Twilight is now Batman?!” hot-takes, I think people have sort of grown on the idea. At the very least, most people are open to seeing what he does.

So, The Batman is currently filming. That’s why Rob didn’t attend the Independent Spirit Awards and why he barely promoted The Lighthouse this year. The Batman isn’t due to come out for a while. But Reeves wanted to give us a taste of Bobby Sparkles in the Batsuit. So here you go:

It’s crazy dark. The one thing I can make out is that this version of Batman will be more like Nolan’s Batman/Christian Bale’s Batman – more militaristic/utilitarian. The Bat-gadgets will look more like real weapons and tools used in combat or in any kind of hyper-athletic pursuit, I would think. As for Rob in the suit…he has the jawline for it! Rob really does have a great jawline and those beautiful cheekbones. I worried that his features might be too delicate for the Batsuit, but no. They are not. And even if they are too delicate… it would kind of fit if we’re talking about rich bitch Bruce Wayne, right?

Other notes: The Batman will also feature Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton (the Riddler), Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Reeves intends for this to be more like a detective story, a crime-procedural. Which could be interesting.

Photos courtesy of Getty, screencaps from the Reeves video.

71 Responses to “First look at Robert Pattinson in the bat-suit for ‘The Batman’: good or nope?”

  1. Coz' says:
    February 14, 2020 at 7:48 am

    I’m into it!

    Reply
  2. Originaltessa says:
    February 14, 2020 at 7:49 am

    It’s like The Battle of Winterfell. I can’t see it. Too dark.

    Reply
  3. Adrien says:
    February 14, 2020 at 7:52 am

    I like Zoe Kravitz but damn, Kristen Stewart is perfect as Catwoman.

    Reply
    • Lili says:
      February 14, 2020 at 9:25 am

      Lol is this a joke? Kristen isn’t the perfect anything.

      Reply
    • Mish says:
      February 14, 2020 at 12:46 pm

      Oh Gawd NO. There would have been riots by geek boys. Though Twihards would have loved it. That wouldn’t have made up for the lost mega box office these superhero movies do from the geek boy contingent.

      Something tells me, Stewart may have been angling for that, or if not that, some superhero role of some kind. Her flip Charlie’s Angel’s was supposed to be her highlight reel for a marvel type role.

      I thought it bizarre when she all of a sudden started talking up and about Robert Pattinson after never saying shite about him for years and years. Suddenly she was an open book and he was so wonderful and they were so in love and he’ll make an amazing batman. Shut up Kristen. Go back to tight lipped brooding Kristen who wants to keep it as mine.

      As long as he was small indie lighthouse perv actor (that description killed, sorry I mangled it) she didn’t say boo.

      Reply
      • Slacker says:
        February 15, 2020 at 10:41 am

        Maybe Kristen has matured? She’s possibly happy and more well adjusted than she was as a teen in Twilight? It seems like that to me. I saw her on SNL and she laughed in her monologue about trump saying “Rob could do better” when she was gay now. I guess the point was if he hated her when she was with Rob, he’d hate her as gay. She shouldn’t be held up to certain adult standards to things that really happened when she was a child

    • tiredTreaded says:
      February 14, 2020 at 11:56 pm

      The perfect cat woman is FKA Twigs. Please. The only reason to see him as batman ever atall.

      Reply
  4. Jane says:
    February 14, 2020 at 7:52 am

    That trailer was crazy boring. And soooo dark. This IS a children’s superhero, right? 🙄

    Reply
    • Another Anne says:
      February 14, 2020 at 8:14 am

      It’s not a trailer. It’s simply a test shot of the costume. The smallest of teasers.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      February 14, 2020 at 8:37 am

      A “children’s superhero” hahaha. I think of a children’s super hero like… the PJ Mask shit. You also have to remember that even cartoons weren’t originally for kids. They were made for adults and general audiences. I suspect Batman was in the same kind of situation when created – late 1930′s.

      You also have to take a look at the Dark Knight era of movies – those were DARK, definitely not marketed as something for small kids to enjoy. So given that, I’m not sure why this is surprising?

      Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 14, 2020 at 7:56 am

    My eyes are failing me…can’t…see….

    Reply
    • Anname says:
      February 14, 2020 at 9:28 am

      Twitter has tons of lightened up images from the original video. Still can’t tell if it’s all black, or gray and/or dark blue though.

      Reply
  6. Chonky Cat says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:01 am

    That short trailer makes me want to see it. Although I am a sucker for a superhero movie. I like the dark edge.

    Reply
  7. Esmom says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:01 am

    I love Rob, always have. So I’m happy he got what he wanted. I’m not a Batman fan but I agree his lovely bone structure works just fine with the mask, lol.

    Reply
  8. S808 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:01 am

    I’m here for it! I was kinda ehh at first but he looks good.

    Reply
  9. Mireille says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:02 am

    Yeah, no. I love the superhero genre films, but how many reiterations of Batman movies do we need? I like Pattinson, Kravitz, and Dano but just no to this.

    Reply
  10. Rae says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:03 am

    I like both the music choice and the look of the suit, so it’s going well so far.

    However, I’m still struggling to see RP as Batman, so I’m actually quite eager to see how it plays out and how he’s been directed.

    We’ll only know when we see the movie or, perhaps, the trailer given that they tend to give the entire story away nowadays.

    Reply
  11. Elisa says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:04 am

    I’m here for it. Also, Colin Farrell!

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:04 am

    I mean, it definitely makes me want to see more of it!!

    Reply
  13. lucy2 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:06 am

    He looks ok in the suit, but I can’t see him in the Bruce Wayne role. He looks too young or something, I can’t figure it out.
    I really loved the Nolan/Bale trilogy, and it feels too soon to have another go at the character (oh yeah there was a Batfleck in there too, wasn’t there?).

    Reply
    • Elisa says:
      February 14, 2020 at 8:18 am

      I saw the Batfleck one on TV and didn’t finish it because it was so awful. This one will be more like a detective story so IMO pattison is a good match (and he still has a lot of fans).

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        February 14, 2020 at 8:52 am

        I watched it on a long plane ride. I would have been better off staring at the seat back in front of me.

  14. STRIPE says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:16 am

    I am SO excited for this whole cast. Fingers crossed this is as good as it has the potential to be!

    Reply
  15. Guest says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:20 am

    I like it. Expect the cowl. Then again if he is a young batman then it would fit. Go rob!

    The score sounds amazing though 👍

    I also think Reeves put this out now because they are about to shooting outside.

    Reply
  16. mia girl says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:32 am

    I’m all in and super eager to see what Reeves and Pattinson do with it.

    Reply
  17. Eliza_ says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:33 am

    Looks like Daredevil for Netflix. Eh. I know they chose him because they liked his jaw in the costume over the other guys’, and I see that here. Still unsure of fit, and not sure I want a noir-batman, but we’ll see when actual footage is released. WB has the ability to assemble star studded casts and bring them all down.

    Reply
  18. Betsy says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:34 am

    This guy holds as much appeal for me as moldy cream cheese. I don’t get it.

    Reply
  19. Insomniac says:
    February 14, 2020 at 8:38 am

    Ooh, I think he looks amazing. I can’t wait for the movie.

    Reply
  20. Kelly says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:01 am

    I’m so tired of dark and gritty Batman movies.

    Reply
  21. Leriel says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:15 am

    I loled hard when I saw it this morning, but I wish this version to be good (and forget Batfleck forever) so I hope this look better in action.
    Music is straight from Rogue one, Giacchino composed that movie, but he is pretty various composer so it’s really weird that he repeats himself.

    Reply
  22. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:38 am

    The first thing I thought was that he looked good in the suit. His jawline looks amazing in it. So visually he has it on lock. Interested to see how he does in the role.

    Reply
  23. PlayItAgain says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Fantastic! I’m onboard.

    Reply
  24. BWayney says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Oh good, Hollywood has decided it’s high time they invest millions in yet another rendition of an important story of a rich white male who goes on a vigilante rampage after his parents are killed by victims of their own callous greed. Good thing he uses his billion dollar fortune on gizmos and gadgets to fly around the city in latex instead of, I dunno, fixing the infrastructure and helping the poor.

    Reply
  25. Abby says:
    February 14, 2020 at 9:46 am

    I liked the Nolan version of Batman a lot a lot because the tone felt gritty and real-ish versus say, Spider Man (the last one I saw was Toby Maguire and I didn’t like it at all). And I like detective procedurals more than superhero movies. I’ll probably watch this one. I did not see the batfleck. I do love Bobby Sparkles!

    Reply
  26. Tina says:
    February 14, 2020 at 10:02 am

    I’m so down with this!!! Love the aesthetic, live the music, love Rob!

    Reply
  27. ChillyWilly says:
    February 14, 2020 at 10:21 am

    From what I could make out through the darkness, I’m digging it! I think RPatz has the darkness necessary to properly play this role. The rest of the cast are good choices too. Batman is the only comic book hero I have ever found interesting and entertaining so I will go see this for sure.

    Reply
  28. margedebarge says:
    February 14, 2020 at 10:23 am

    I am 10,000% on board with the Battinson. I was deep in the throes of puberty when Twilight was big so yeah. RBattz forever.

    Reply
  29. Laura says:
    February 14, 2020 at 10:37 am

    RPatz and Zoe Kravitz together?? My lady bits are all a-tingle!

    Reply
  30. MellyMel says:
    February 14, 2020 at 10:46 am

    OKAY Jawline!!

    Reply
  31. Hmmm says:
    February 14, 2020 at 10:55 am

    I’m cool with it but he does not have delicate features. He has hard rough features and no lips. But whatever.

    Reply
  32. Kate says:
    February 14, 2020 at 10:58 am

    I love him too, I think this movie will launch him further into his career and that he’ll take it seriously

    Reply
  33. Lop says:
    February 14, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Was I the only one thaf was drooling over his new Dior ad

    Reply
  34. Naddie says:
    February 14, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    No. I love him too, but even this is not enough to make me wanna see another unnecessary super hero movie and Zoe Kravitz acting.

    Reply
  35. Renee says:
    February 14, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    I’m here for anything R-Patz, Batman included!

    Reply
  36. HoudiniHarry says:
    February 14, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    I’m so glad Jeffrey Wright is in this movie!

    Reply
  37. Tigerlily says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    I guess I’m the odd woman out. I think Pattison is unfortunate looking. Just my humble opinion. Shrug.

    Reply
  38. CC says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    Nope

    Reply
  39. What. . .now? says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    I like the idea of detective story/crime procedural it gives the writers a different approach to each of these worn-out characters.

    Reply
  40. Le4Frimaire says:
    February 14, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    I can’t make out the actual photos. Everything is red.

    Reply
  41. Veronica says:
    February 15, 2020 at 9:27 am

    I fully admit his features don’t quite say Bruce Wayne to me, given the character has had a pretty distinct look for years, but I’m willing to give him a shot. Certainly cannot be worse than Ben Affleck.

    Reply
  42. Cali says:
    February 15, 2020 at 10:11 am

    I love the suit very much. I’m not sold on Rob in a role like this but I’m all in for Zoe so I’ll watch it.

    I have to share that the other night we were looking for something to watch on Netflix and started the trailer for The King with Timothee Chalamet (sp). We got three seconds in and both burst out laughing when Rob popped up with that cheesy long hair and goofy serious face. We didn’t know he was in it at all and it just pulled us right out of the thing. We stopped the trailer and continued searching. I just cannot with him anymore. I’ve tried and tried but he’s just hot and cold with his acting. His movie Remember Me was pretty decent as far his acting went but I can’t think of anything else that wasn’t cringe worthy.

    Reply
  43. TheMummy says:
    February 15, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    I think the correct headline would’ve been here’s your first look at a completely black screen in which you can see literally absolutely nothing at all.

    Reply

