A versatile veggie spiralizer, a sonic facial brush & the bestselling anti-thinning shampoo

Last week I got the leave-in growth conditioner/detangler from Marc Anthony which was featured a couple of weeks ago. It was out of stock so I wasn’t able to get it sooner. It’s wonderful! It’s hydrating, my hair is soft and it does detangle really well while leaving it clean and residue free. I know I sound like a commercial but I really love it. It does have a scent to it, but I can be sensitive to perfume and it doesn’t bother me. If you prefer non-scented products you may want to consider that. I also got the hanging jewelry organizer for my new house. It works so well and really helped me to sort my earrings and necklaces before the move. I also like that you can see all your jewelry at once so you know what your options are, and it hardly takes up any space. Here are some new things I found which I want or think would be useful.

A telescoping light bulb changer for those hard-to-reach fixtures



The new place I moved has very high recessed lighting, some of which is burnt out. I got a huge ladder from Lowes but I’m scared to extend it that far. This is a telescoping light bulb changer with an 11 foot extension pole so you can change high light bulbs. It has 3.9 stars, 659 ratings and an A from Fakespot. It’s also more affordable than other light bulb changers. It comes with attachments for flood, standard and incandescent lights along with one for broken bulbs. Some reviewers love it and others say that you have to modify it a little to get it to work seamlessly. I have ordered one and will be sure to follow the directions and try it out on a lower light before I use it on the highest ones.

A way to keep water from leaking out of your shower onto the floor



This is a product I wish I knew existed years ago. It’s just a curved plastic piece which you attach to your shower curtain to keep the water from leaking. You get two of these splash guards by SlipX for $9. They have over 500 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they work well to keep water from leaking out of the side of the shower, that they’re easy to attach and that they even help keep shower curtains mildew free.

A heated sonic eye massager to reduce puffiness and dark circles



I saw another sonic eye massager recommended on 22Words, and it had an F on Fakespot. This one is much cheaper at $18 for the pink version. It has 242 ratings, 4.2 stars and a C on Fakespot, which is good for this category. All the other products I checked were much lower rated. People say this is soothing, that it’s very nice for applying eye cream and cream to the entire face, and that it does work to reduce puffiness around the eyes. I’m always looking for products for that! Also, old school Preparation H works on puffy eyes. I’ve been using that for decades.

A sonic facial brush dupe for less than $14!



Like the product above, I saw another product in this category featured on an Amazon list. That had an F on Fakespot but this one has 4.4 stars, over 230 ratings and a B on Fakespot. This is a little rechargeable silicone sonic face brush for a deeper clean. It’s only $14 while the brand name, Foreo, is $49. Reviewers say that it holds a charge for a while, that it makes their skin softer and clearer, and that it “works and looks exactly the same as a Foreo.” They also like that it’s waterproof and that you can use it in the shower.

An under $9 vegetable spiralizer makes it easier to eat healthy



I’ve been trying to eat more vegetables this year. I like roasting them but it’s a pain to cut everything. This is a $9 vegetable spiralizer that can make zucchini or squash pasta. It’s also a quick and easy way to cut carrots and cucumbers for salads. It has four different blades that you don’t have to switch out, it can also julienne and is dishwasher safe. People call it “healthy, fast and easy” and say “it has saved me a lot of money by not buying already cut veggies.” They also like how compact and portable it is. This has 4.3 stars, 286 ratings and a B on Fakespot.

An anti-thinning shampoo that people swear by



Pura D’or is among the bestselling beauty products on Amazon and is the number one bestseller in hair regrowth shampoo. It has over 13,000 ratings(!), 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women rave that it “halted the thinning process,” “saved me from going bald,” and “helps my hair feel thicker and fuller.”

An over-the-door rack for more storage space



I know about over-the-door hooks but it never occurred to me that you can have a bar over the door to hang clothing there. This is a closet valet that hangs over a door to give you more room for clothing anywhere you need. It has 701 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People call it “easy to assemble,” “strong,” “practical” and say it works great in the laundry room for hanging clothes to dry too. They also love how much stuff fits on it. It’s also said to work well for providing an area for guests to hang their clothes.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases from these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it. Please buy second hand and comparison shop where possible.