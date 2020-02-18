Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception will be held in a ‘posh tent’ at Buck Palace

Earlier this month, Princess Beatrice finally got to announce her wedding date, wedding location and general wedding information. In a move which surprised me, the Queen gave Bea the go-ahead on having the wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. As I pointed out, for years the argument (made by royal commentators) was that only the direct heirs (Charles, William) get big, splashy London weddings and everybody else has to marry in Windsor (or Scotland). The fact that Beatrice will have the first royal wedding in London since Prince William’s wedding to Kate is a notable thing. But… the Queen still won’t let one her favorite grandchildren have her wedding reception IN the palace:

Princess Beatrice will be confined to her posh tent in the gardens of Buckingham Palace when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. Bea and Edo are due to wed at the 150-seat Chapel Royal, before a reception in the Palace gardens. But guests will not be allowed to enter the Palace itself – and the couple cannot even have official photos taken inside.

[From The Daily Mail]

Okay, that’s a little bit funny. Congrats, you get a splashy Buckingham Palace wedding reception, the first since the second-in-line to the throne’s wedding but WAIT you’re actually only getting a tent. I’m sure it will be a posh tent and I’m sure it will cost a lot of money in general, but still… putting Beatrice and Edo out in the garden and refusing to allow them to come inside is such a strange and hilarious compromise.

Meanwhile, Beatrice was recently in Pakistan as part of her job with Afiniti. She is the “Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy,” and as such, she organized and led an expedition of 60 skiers. You can read more about it here. I’m now sort of convinced that Beatrice’s role is sort of like “party planner” and “corporate adventure planner.”