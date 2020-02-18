Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception will be held in a ‘posh tent’ at Buck Palace

Earlier this month, Princess Beatrice finally got to announce her wedding date, wedding location and general wedding information. In a move which surprised me, the Queen gave Bea the go-ahead on having the wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. As I pointed out, for years the argument (made by royal commentators) was that only the direct heirs (Charles, William) get big, splashy London weddings and everybody else has to marry in Windsor (or Scotland). The fact that Beatrice will have the first royal wedding in London since Prince William’s wedding to Kate is a notable thing. But… the Queen still won’t let one her favorite grandchildren have her wedding reception IN the palace:
Princess Beatrice will be confined to her posh tent in the gardens of Buckingham Palace when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May.
Bea and Edo are due to wed at the 150-seat Chapel Royal, before a reception in the Palace gardens. But guests will not be allowed to enter the Palace itself – and the couple cannot even have official photos taken inside.
Okay, that’s a little bit funny. Congrats, you get a splashy Buckingham Palace wedding reception, the first since the second-in-line to the throne’s wedding but WAIT you’re actually only getting a tent. I’m sure it will be a posh tent and I’m sure it will cost a lot of money in general, but still… putting Beatrice and Edo out in the garden and refusing to allow them to come inside is such a strange and hilarious compromise.
Meanwhile, Beatrice was recently in Pakistan as part of her job with Afiniti. She is the “Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy,” and as such, she organized and led an expedition of 60 skiers. You can read more about it here. I’m now sort of convinced that Beatrice’s role is sort of like “party planner” and “corporate adventure planner.”
I would never voluntarily cling to a cult that is so inherently classist and abusive. I can’t wait for this white trash institution to be chucked in the bin where it has always belonged.
When YOU are classist and abusive…well… birds of a feather and all that. NOTHING stopped Bea and her sister from speaking out, hell..from even just GOING OUT w/Meghan (shopping, charity (ie: even just wearing something from her Smart Set Collection).
Let’s not forget the sisters’ snickering and eye rolls during H&M’s wedding ceremony. She is JUST as complicit as the rest of them!
Thing is, almost ALL decisions such as these are not, ultimately, made by The Queen.
The majority of these matters are decided by Parliament. Hell, The Queen wasn’t even allowed to decide on her own last name after she got married! People tend to forget how little ‘say’ she actually does have.
Buckingham Palace is the queen’s mandated residence so I think she can do whatever she wants. The palace is open to the public for tours during the summer so maybe the public rooms will be in set-up mode in late May.
Today I’m going to look around my little house and think, well, at least I’m not confined to a posh tent.
I fold laundry while I watch The Crown and I often think to myself how happy I am to fold myfamily’s clothes, cook our meals, buy my own groceries, etc. (like a peasant!!) because the Windsors seem utterly miserable with staff to do everything for them.
That’s so weird that she wont even let them have portraits taken in the palace.
Oh well, I’m sure it will be a nice tent – some of the pictures I saw of Pippa’s wedding were gorgeous, cant remember if she had a tent or if it was more of a structure though .
Glass structure imported from Belgium. Remember all the blatant product placement articles about that wedding, in exchange for free or decreased rental costs?
@Nota – yes! the glass structure. and yeah, the product placement for Pippa’s wedding was pretty blatant. Wonder if we will get the same thing with James.
Fergie’s trip to the Marina Hanbury connected estate in Italy sticks in my mind. Why was she visiting foreign wedding venues with a party planner? They may have originally intended to have a huge weekend engagement party or wedding weekend.
I don’t see why people would assume she wanted it in the palace to begin with? The gardens are probably stunning at BP l.
Geting married in a tent is what so many couples do these days. It is a big want for many couple to have the whole outdoor reception and I am sure the tent will be very posh and lavish.
I think she is getting exactly what she wants.
We can hope so, she is not to blame for her parents.
The gardens of BP are lovely though! I’ve toured them, and they’re spectacular. They have all sorts of parties there in the summer! This is not a downgrade. The inside of BP is in need of massive fixes, so inside would probably suck.
BP is also undergoing a massive $490 million structural renovation. Depending on the amount of space the reception needed this might have been a problem.
Where will people go to use the washroom?
Posh porta-potty
They have the most amazing porta potties. Step in and you have NO idea you’re even in a portable lav.
I was in one at a Christmas festival last year in a private botanic garden. The potty had several stalls, proper sinks, and an electric fireplace. My friend and I joked that we were going to move into the porta-potty.
The gardens have a cafe, gift shop, and plenty of restrooms.
For those commenting on the loo situation…you do realize they have luxury porta potties. I did an outdoor reception in a tent and we rented a trailer that had several stalls, sinks, air conditioning, ect for guests because people are dressed fancy for weddings and want a nice place to refresh. It wasn’t even that expensive.
So no going inside to visit the loo?!
I was wondering about the potty situation too.
As a princess, I find it odd that they won’t be able to take photos inside the palace. If that’s actually true, I have a feeling that may change, since, well, you know Andrew & Fergie….
We’ll see wedding photos in Chapel Royal, mimicking the paintings of V&A’s wedding.
Ohhh ok…
I have a bad feeling about this union and I don’t know why. I don’t wish Beatrice a bad wedding/marriage, but something about that guy rubs me the wrong way. Anyways…Spring garden weddings are so beautiful. I would much rather have my reception in a posh tent than the palace.
Yeah that guy always looks completely uninterested, disengaged you could say.
My cousin had her reception dinner in tents. Absolutely gorgeous and intimate. With the BP gardens surrounding them, I bet it will be very pretty.
There’s no compromise here. She’s a royal. She will still get a beautiful and expensive wedding. The toilets can also be very posh looking, you can Google them. Don’t feel sorry for her, her parents can feel that way.
I didn’t read the article, but the headline made me laugh. A tent? You literally have a palace at your disposal, but sure, throw the wedding in a tent. Makes perfect sense.
First, the argument that only the heirs can have a splashy London wedding is such BS because Andrew and Fergie got married in Westminster Abby and did the carriage ride through town, kiss on the balcony thing. And Andrew was essentially the Harry of the day. Brother to the heir. Secondly, if they aren’t letting anyone inside for Beatrice’s wedding, does that mean the guests will all have to use a port-o-potty on the lawn? At what point is it not worth it to have your reception at Buckingham Palace?
If she really wants a simple and elegant affair, the garden sounds lovely.
About her job, nice gig if you can get it!
If she wanted a private, elegant affair outside she could have it at Royal Lodge Windsor like her sister. She is choosing to have a posh London wedding and an event at BP, albeit in the gardens.
I don’t think that this is that big a deal. So what, a garden reception. I see that no one is constantly going on about Edo’s past, or his out of wedlock child or anything about his personal life. No one expects him to give up his job and no ones really questioning his motives for marrying Beatrice. Bet their won’t be a million think pieces or the press being weaponized against him, no matter how money-grubbing his fiancées parents are. Too obvious this. Anyway, it will still be very posh and pricey and Andrew will have his preening moment walking his daughter down the aisle. So sick of these people and their national obtuseness.
Plenty of people question his motives and this marriage in general. I personally think she’s marrying him because he’s there, because she wants to marry before her grandparents pass.
The one fortunate thing Edward has is no Samantha or Imagine if his mother was on the news spewing about Eddie’s sex life and lack of morals leaving his child behind. Ed has a rich Italian family that don’t do many interviews, at least that I know of, poor Meghan.
Poor Bea. A posh garden wedding at BP. For shame.
Oh, I really like the black dress (with white birds) in the link. She looks cute in this.
Bea and the Mozz, keeping it Klassy……
What’s gonna happen if someone tries to go inside? Will a guard stop them? Not even like the guests, what if Bea herself wants to go inside? And they can’t take pictures? This all has the feel of the queen taking pity on her but also keeping her in her place.
For real…this wedding “saga” continues to bore me. I read literally every royal story CB publishes but I literally scrolled past this one, forgot about it, then when I saw it again I rolled my eyes and almost skipped it. These two feel like they have been engaged for ten years. NOBODY CARES EDOBEA.
The only thing I care about is her dress. Eugenie pulled it off with something decent, but her reception dress made me laugh. It looked like she took a picture of Cinderella to Zac Posen, and said “Do this!” I know lots of people loved that dress, but to me it was Princess Cosplay.
Bea has even less fashion sense than Eugenie. I am hoping it’s not as tragic as that green monstrosity above or that hideous dress she wore to H and M’s wedding. Or. . .maybe I am hoping it will be that terrible. . .if Fergie has a hand in it, it will be terrible and too tight.