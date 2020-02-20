Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter teases him for using emojis incorrectly

Embed from Getty Images

My kids like to get in to my phone and change all my contact names, usually to insult each other. The other night, my daughter accused me of listing her contact as “Mt. Poopface Summit,” followed by a serious of emojis. I was about to defend myself when she acquitted me because, “oh wait, the emojis make sense so Mom didn’t write this.” Look, it’s hard for some of us. Just ask Ben Affleck, whose kids also let him know how inept he is flinging emojis. Apparently, 14-year-old Violet calls him out on his inability to text with emojis and quite honestly, I feel ya’, Ben.

Ben Affleck‘s daughter Violet likes poking fun at her dad! At the Miami screening of The Way Back on Tuesday, Affleck — who plays a high school basketball coach struggling to keep his life together in the movie — shared that his 14-year-old daughter with ex-wife Jennifer Garner likes to “tease” him over his use of emojis and group chat ability. When asked if he uses emojis, the 47-year-old actor said he’s “learning a lot” about “everything that’s going on.” “My daughter is so funny, she teases me, she’s 14 and she’s like ‘Why do they let you on this group chat? You don’t know what you’re talking about. Don’t pretend you have any idea what’s going on,’” Affleck said his daughter told to him after she discovered he was in a group chat with his younger costars. “Then she’s like, ‘What are they saying on the group chat?’ which is only appropriate very rarely for my daughter, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s a way to stay in touch. It’s fun.” Earlier in the interview, Affleck’s costar Melvin Gregg revealed that the star had asked him to add him to a group chat with The Way Back cast. “I remember the last day, we were all saying goodbye — we did a huddle thing, ‘Hazel on three!’ and we were talking about a group chat and Ben was like ‘add me to the group chat.’” Gregg said. “I’m trying to get a little cooler,” Affleck interjected, jokingly adding “What is this group chat thing?”

[From People]

I was trying to find his The Way Back co-stars’ ages (the high school players) and they seem to be late 20s, early 30s. I should think Ben could keep up with that age group. It’s Violet’s friends who would likely smoke him. I’m not going to rag on Ben for trying to get in with the young’uns because he admits that’s what he’s trying to do, “get a little cooler.” However, I have no doubt those young men have a group chat with Ben and one without. But bless them for letting the old fart have the one, at least.

As for Violet, I want her for my life coach and make, “don’t pretend you have any idea what’s going on,” my new mantra. I could just see her holding the phone up and forcing Ben to translate it as if he’s trying to break code. Actually communicating in emoji is next level. I’ve become quite adept at a well-placed thumbs up, but that’s it. Violet would be sickened by my incompetence. Maybe Ben is trying to become fluent in emoji because of his buddy Tom Brady. Ben told ESPN that he and Matt Damon reached out to Brady via text to find out what his plans were as far as playing, staying, or going and that Brady responded with, “ 🤷‍♂‍ “.