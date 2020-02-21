Lili Reinhart adopts a new rescue puppy named Milo

It’s Friday and you know what Friday means – pet stories! And today’s is a good one, but I warn you, I will end up in tears a few times. Lili Reinhart has just multiplied her cute factor by a bajillion (shout out to Alex on Happy Endings). Lili adopted a new baby, Milo, and, as you can see in the photo above, he’s adorbs. (Crying spot #1) Lili’s Milo caption read:

This is my new baby. He has quickly become a great love of mine. Meet Milo ❤️ my rescue sweetheart from @fureverfreed 🐶

Lili looks positively (pawsativly?) smitten. And who wouldn’t be? Milo’s a handsome boy, look at that precious face. Lili adopted Milo from Furever Freed Dog Rescue, which is a rescue organization out of Canada. That’s where Riverdale films. Furever Freed posts dogs available for adoption on their Instagram along with a little background to the pup. Milo’s information read as follows (Crying spot #2):

MILO🐾❤ Accepting applications for a foster to adopt home or adopter.

Schnauzer mix

11 months old

Neutered/ UTD vaccines

Dewormed / Fleatreated.

3 kilos

Miniature Schnauzer

Milo had come from bad owners who was not caring for him ..living outside in all weather condition😭

Apparently the dad said I stunk😭They where moving out and was going to give me away until my angle veronica came and rescued me.. I’m playful and a sweet boy❤️and very cuddly with my humans… obedient ❤️🙊i I can be scared sometimes cuz was mistreated .. I’m lucky now 😇🥰🐶I been with mama foster and happy and I feel spoiled, protected I sleep with her between her warm arms and she takes care of me all day long… 🙊❤️ I’m potty trained learning to use pads … I’m doing amazing living indoors warm , happy playing with my foster family 🤗🙊good with all dogs / cats and older kids best as I can be scared sometimes.

Please go to our website to apply at https://fureverfreeddogrescue.com

Milo’s former people are bad, bad people. He’s so little, a harsh winter could have killed him. Thank goodness Schnauzers at least have undercoats. But he’s only 11 months old so they had a puppy outside, which made him susceptible to weather and predators. Oof, I’m getting myself all worked up when Milo is in a good place now. He’s wanted, he’s loved, he’ll be well-fed and pampered. Milo’s story gets a happy ending – yay! And Lili will stay out of jail, because just last month, Lili took a pic of herself with co-star’s Camila Mendes little rescue puppy, Truffle, announcing her intentions to steal her. Adopting Milo is a much better solution. This video of Truffle is… (Crying spot #3).

I’m going to flood you guys with some cute pup pics but my (Crying spot #4) in this story is that I had a Milo. His full name was Senator Milo Radulovich. He wasn’t a Schnauzer, he was a Pomeranian, but he was also the love of my life. Liver failure took him a year and a half ago. I miss him so much, my daughter got me a plush that looks like him for Christmas so I can keep him close. But, as you know, I have these knuckleheads to soak up my love now so there’s healing, too. Still… Milo.