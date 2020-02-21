Lili Reinhart adopts a new rescue puppy named Milo

It’s Friday and you know what Friday means – pet stories! And today’s is a good one, but I warn you, I will end up in tears a few times. Lili Reinhart has just multiplied her cute factor by a bajillion (shout out to Alex on Happy Endings). Lili adopted a new baby, Milo, and, as you can see in the photo above, he’s adorbs. (Crying spot #1) Lili’s Milo caption read:
This is my new baby. He has quickly become a great love of mine. Meet Milo ❤️ my rescue sweetheart from @fureverfreed 🐶
Lili looks positively (pawsativly?) smitten. And who wouldn’t be? Milo’s a handsome boy, look at that precious face. Lili adopted Milo from Furever Freed Dog Rescue, which is a rescue organization out of Canada. That’s where Riverdale films. Furever Freed posts dogs available for adoption on their Instagram along with a little background to the pup. Milo’s information read as follows (Crying spot #2):
MILO🐾❤ Accepting applications for a foster to adopt home or adopter.
Schnauzer mix
11 months old
Neutered/ UTD vaccines
Dewormed / Fleatreated.
3 kilos
Miniature Schnauzer
Milo had come from bad owners who was not caring for him ..living outside in all weather condition😭
Apparently the dad said I stunk😭They where moving out and was going to give me away until my angle veronica came and rescued me.. I’m playful and a sweet boy❤️and very cuddly with my humans… obedient ❤️🙊i I can be scared sometimes cuz was mistreated .. I’m lucky now 😇🥰🐶I been with mama foster and happy and I feel spoiled, protected I sleep with her between her warm arms and she takes care of me all day long… 🙊❤️ I’m potty trained learning to use pads … I’m doing amazing living indoors warm , happy playing with my foster family 🤗🙊good with all dogs / cats and older kids best as I can be scared sometimes.
Please go to our website to apply at https://fureverfreeddogrescue.com
Milo’s former people are bad, bad people. He’s so little, a harsh winter could have killed him. Thank goodness Schnauzers at least have undercoats. But he’s only 11 months old so they had a puppy outside, which made him susceptible to weather and predators. Oof, I’m getting myself all worked up when Milo is in a good place now. He’s wanted, he’s loved, he’ll be well-fed and pampered. Milo’s story gets a happy ending – yay! And Lili will stay out of jail, because just last month, Lili took a pic of herself with co-star’s Camila Mendes little rescue puppy, Truffle, announcing her intentions to steal her. Adopting Milo is a much better solution. This video of Truffle is… (Crying spot #3).
I’m going to flood you guys with some cute pup pics but my (Crying spot #4) in this story is that I had a Milo. His full name was Senator Milo Radulovich. He wasn’t a Schnauzer, he was a Pomeranian, but he was also the love of my life. Liver failure took him a year and a half ago. I miss him so much, my daughter got me a plush that looks like him for Christmas so I can keep him close. But, as you know, I have these knuckleheads to soak up my love now so there’s healing, too. Still… Milo.
This is such a sweet story!!! That said, the rescue agency needs an editor or something. Grammar/spelling yikes
That precious little face, Milo is a very good boy 🐶
What a sweetheart! I think all the girls on this show have rescue dogs now.
Sweet little Milo, how can people be so cruel? He’s precious and it was really kind of Lili to give him a proper home.
My parents adopted a miniature Schnauzer the weekend after I left for college in 2014 (jeez time flies). Sweetest dog ever! I love their “eyebrows”, I was sad to learn Americans usually cut them, from photos I see
I like her AWWW face!
He is a cute boy!
And remember
ADOPT DON’T SHOP