Elle Fanning has a ‘freckle pen’ to paint on more freckles after she puts on makeup

Here are some photos of Elle Fanning and Justice Smith at the premiere for Netflix’s All the Bright Places, an adaptation of the book of the same name. I don’t have an ID on Elle’s jumpsuit, but I kind of like it? Very few people could wear this kind of jumpsuit (with those cut-outs) and make it look so ‘70s chic. You have to have a particular kind of body and vibe to make it look fashionable. I actually dig the cat-eye glasses on her too – perfect accessory for this look.

The jumpsuit *might* be MiuMiu, because Elle is currently under contract with MiuMiu as the face of their new fragrance, Twist. Elle recently chatted with Allure to promote the perfume contract, and you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Wanting her freckles to show through the makeup: “I’m obsessed with freckles, and I do have quite a few freckles but I exaggerate them a lot. There are ‘freckle pens’ that actually are eyebrow pencils, but you have to make sure that they’re the right color for your skin tone. You put foundation on, then take a ‘freckle pen’ and dot it over your natural freckles, and then even add more on top. I think it makes your makeup look more natural because it looks like you’re not wearing any foundation.” Her hair routine: “I’m not washing my hair that much, honestly. I wash my hair probably two times a week. I have really naturally curly hair, which a lot of people don’t know. I use the L’Oréal Paris Botanicals shampoo and conditioner — I’ll sleep in the conditioner sometimes, and then in the morning I’ll just wash [it] out and let it dry. I love the Tangle Teezer; I use that in the shower to comb [my hair] out because it gets really tangled up. I do color my hair but because I’m wearing wigs, I’m letting it grow out a bit for the moment. It’s good to take breaks.” She wants her blonde to look like Marcia Brady: “I’ve never bleached my whole head or anything. I see it on people and am like, ‘that’s so cool,’ but I get so nervous because I care more about my hair quality. And it would be so hard because I have colored my hair a lot of different colors. Jenda Alcorn does my hair color. She’s the only person who’s ever done it, and we just want it to look natural. That’s what we maintain. It’s still very bright blonde, but it doesn’t look too processed. I want to be that kind of sandy, ’70s yellow-blonde like Marcia Brady.” When she puts on her perfume: “I put my perfume on after I get dressed. It’s the very last thing I do, like the cherry on top of my morning routine. I think there’s something to putting perfume on after you have your clothes on — it kind of stays in your clothes and lasts longer. But I always put it on my wrists, and if I’m going out at night, I’ll spray it in the air and put it all over.”

[From Allure]

I also put perfume on after I dress, because I’ve always found that perfume stays on clothes longer than my skin, but maybe that’s different for other people. I could never do the “I only wash my hair twice a week” thing, as I’ve said before. My hair is very fine and it gets so oily after 24-36 hours. I can get away with washing my hair every other day but beyond that, it becomes an issue. Plus, I’m usually working out (and sweating a lot) every other day as well, and I need to wash my hair after the gym. Also: I didn’t realize that women with freckles were out here painting on their freckles after they put on foundation. Lord!