Elle Fanning has a ‘freckle pen’ to paint on more freckles after she puts on makeup

Here are some photos of Elle Fanning and Justice Smith at the premiere for Netflix’s All the Bright Places, an adaptation of the book of the same name. I don’t have an ID on Elle’s jumpsuit, but I kind of like it? Very few people could wear this kind of jumpsuit (with those cut-outs) and make it look so ‘70s chic. You have to have a particular kind of body and vibe to make it look fashionable. I actually dig the cat-eye glasses on her too – perfect accessory for this look.
The jumpsuit *might* be MiuMiu, because Elle is currently under contract with MiuMiu as the face of their new fragrance, Twist. Elle recently chatted with Allure to promote the perfume contract, and you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Wanting her freckles to show through the makeup: “I’m obsessed with freckles, and I do have quite a few freckles but I exaggerate them a lot. There are ‘freckle pens’ that actually are eyebrow pencils, but you have to make sure that they’re the right color for your skin tone. You put foundation on, then take a ‘freckle pen’ and dot it over your natural freckles, and then even add more on top. I think it makes your makeup look more natural because it looks like you’re not wearing any foundation.”
Her hair routine: “I’m not washing my hair that much, honestly. I wash my hair probably two times a week. I have really naturally curly hair, which a lot of people don’t know. I use the L’Oréal Paris Botanicals shampoo and conditioner — I’ll sleep in the conditioner sometimes, and then in the morning I’ll just wash [it] out and let it dry. I love the Tangle Teezer; I use that in the shower to comb [my hair] out because it gets really tangled up. I do color my hair but because I’m wearing wigs, I’m letting it grow out a bit for the moment. It’s good to take breaks.”
She wants her blonde to look like Marcia Brady: “I’ve never bleached my whole head or anything. I see it on people and am like, ‘that’s so cool,’ but I get so nervous because I care more about my hair quality. And it would be so hard because I have colored my hair a lot of different colors. Jenda Alcorn does my hair color. She’s the only person who’s ever done it, and we just want it to look natural. That’s what we maintain. It’s still very bright blonde, but it doesn’t look too processed. I want to be that kind of sandy, ’70s yellow-blonde like Marcia Brady.”
When she puts on her perfume: “I put my perfume on after I get dressed. It’s the very last thing I do, like the cherry on top of my morning routine. I think there’s something to putting perfume on after you have your clothes on — it kind of stays in your clothes and lasts longer. But I always put it on my wrists, and if I’m going out at night, I’ll spray it in the air and put it all over.”
I also put perfume on after I dress, because I’ve always found that perfume stays on clothes longer than my skin, but maybe that’s different for other people. I could never do the “I only wash my hair twice a week” thing, as I’ve said before. My hair is very fine and it gets so oily after 24-36 hours. I can get away with washing my hair every other day but beyond that, it becomes an issue. Plus, I’m usually working out (and sweating a lot) every other day as well, and I need to wash my hair after the gym. Also: I didn’t realize that women with freckles were out here painting on their freckles after they put on foundation. Lord!
Photos courtesy of WENN and Backgrid.
It boggles my mind that so may people can go days and days without washing their hair. I can go two days, MAYBE, and that’s if I use dry shampoo. I have a sneaking suspicion a lot of people who think they can go a long time without washing it actually just have kinda icky hair, lol.
I used to think that, too. I have very fine hair that gets oily easy. I can do two days down, one day in a ponytail with dry shampoo. But it took some real testing out of products to get it to this point. I used to have to wash my hair DAILY or I’d look like a complete mess. But eventually I found products that were more suited to my hair and it’s made a huge difference. Now, if for some reason it’s just oily faster, I’ll just wash it then and there, I’m not rigid on the schedule.
I have fine hair but lots of it, too. Question for you guys who stretch out washing it – do you let it get wet in the shower or try to keep it dry? I find if I use a shower cap I definitely have to wash it every other day. It sorta seems to steam up under there and get sweaty. Not sure if letting it get wet and sort of rinse off would keep it healthier for a longer time. Then again, if I’m gonna have to go through the ordeal of drying it, I’m prolly gonna just wash it to be honest. Sigh.
I have super fine hair but lots of it and go to the gym four times a week. I wash my hair once a week, with a bit of help from dry shampoo on around day 4 and up-do days on the final two days. It’s amazing, mainly because I find hair washing to be a pain in the a$$.
Im black and we generally don’t wash our hair everyday because it is drying and can cause damage. Our hair isnt fine and therefore doesn’t get oily. I can go a week to someone times two weeks (if my hair is in braids) before I need to wash. Doesn’t mean my hair is “icky”. It all depends on your hair type how often you need to wash – but most hairstylists will tell you less washing is better overall.
Valiantly Varnished….. I am white but have a black daughter, I have learned so much about how to better take care of my hair while learning how to take care of her hair. I now only wash my hair twice a week and it looks so much healthier. She switches it up between braids and natural and yes, doesn’t need to wash it for weeks if in braids.
Of course, I definitely don’t mean people with dry skin/hair are “icky” for not washing their hair. I didn’t mean it that way at all and I’m sorry if it came across that way. I know people with oily skin and thin hair, though, who think they can follow the same minimal washing routine as people who have thick hair and drier skin, and the results are not good. Washing less is definitely better for your hair, but it doesn’t work for some common hair types.
Totally depends on your hair type. I have naturally curly hair and do the Curly Girl routine of ‘washing’ it regularly with conditioner, but rarely use shampoo. Maybe every 2 weeks if I fancy it? My hair is SO much healthier than when I used to shampoo regularly, which also has to do with the paraben/sulphate free products I now use – don’t have those nasties to wash out. The old stuff caused horrible build up on my scalp, and then it’s a vicious cycle of getting it clean then reapplying etc
I’m with you, Lady Baden Baden. My hair is big and fluffy. My mixed heritage of Mexican and African-Spanish bloodlines make my hair not completely curly, but pretty dry. It’s easier to wear long. If it’s short, I have to spend too much time styling it. I use sulfate-free shampoo about once or twice a week and condition with coconut oil. I take about a 1/3 cup, toss it in the microwave for 50 seconds, and douse my hair ends first. It needs to sit in my hair at least 6-10 minutes before I wash it out. I don’t blow dry unless I have to. It’s been really dry since peri menopause, but the nice lady who owns the Indian Foods place near my house recommended pure coconut oil and it changed my life. It’s way cheaper to buy a huge tub at Costco and it looks and feels much better than when I used pricey products.
I used to think so, too, but found that it takes “practice” to go longer between washes. Your hair and scalp get used to it and start producing less oil (at least, mine did – I’m sure results vary depending on hair type, skin type, and other differences between individual people.) I have fine, curly hair and I’ve had good results with washing every 3-4 days, and making a few other tweaks to my hair care routine (no silicone or sulfates, drying my hair with a t-shirt instead of a towel, etc.)
CASE, lol, you have to train your hair. It’s a process but it’s life changing once you do it.
This! Your scalp kind of gets addicted to shampooing and starts to create more and more oil to compensate for more washes. You can phase it out and wash less, but as stated above it does partially depend on hairtype. I can go about a week without washing it.
I like stretching out shampoos as much as I can because it gradually starts to be able to go longer. I used to need a shampoo every 18 hours pretty much, and now I can go 4 days (water rinse or conditioner only if I work out).
For me, i go…. Wash day: hair down and styled, 2nd day: maybe down, maybe ponytail or bun (and dry shampoo) 3rd day: 2 french braids, 4th day: braids with a beanie. My hair is so much healthier, and it means theres a couple days I wear a hat a week, but it’s cute, and better in the long run.
Common hair types??? Curly, kinky or afro texture hair isn’t a common hair type? lol
There are millions of people, continents of people who don’t have straight or wavy and don’t need to wash their every day or every other day, in fact it would be drying & damaging for their hair. Here’s a little hair knowledge, the curlier the hair the longer it takes for the oils on your scalp to reach the ends, so it takes longer to get oily and us curly haired girls need that oil for healthy hair.
Your sneaking suspicion is rude and wrong. But thanks.
Definitely depends on hair type and product.
I have medium length thick, fine, straight hair. I can go 2 days easily, sometimes 3 with a little shot of dry shampoo. Back when I used Pantene, I had to shampoo daily, and sometimes by that evening it would look oily again. Not a good match for my hair. I use more natural products now, and definitely agree with the “training” idea.
I walked past her on my lunch-break in Berlin today and she did not use the freckle pen today She has amazing skin naturally though and was dressed quite stylishly!
The Freck pen from Freck Beauty is probably what she uses. Lime Crime also has a freckle pen. Ive been tempted to try one out and see how it look after trying and IG filter with freckles and loving how it looked on me.
I kind of resent the fake freckle trend, because I’m very pale and freckly bit not the ‘cute smattering across the nose’ variety. More like the, ‘if I go outside in the summer, even with sun protection and staying in the shade my whole face is covered in them Ron Weasley in the books style’ way. Full on spattergroit.The cute smattering is an unrealistic freckle goal for me 😭
You have the freckles many ENVY!!! I have zero freckles, just moles, but I’ve always wanted your kind of freckles, so so badly. I used to get so jealous of lindsay lohans arms and shoulders and millions of freckles. Please see the beauty in them and wear them proudly, knowing people out there have to fake what you were born with!!!
Some gorgeous girls with gorgeous freckles like you https://www.vogue.com/vogueworld/article/vogue-100-freckles-unexpected-beauty-marks-diversity-model-skin-tone
I have thin hair & an oily scalp so I really struggle with not washing my hair every day. My colorist really encouraged me to wash less so I put a lot of effort into “training” my scalp a few years ago by not washing for 4 days at a time and it helped but I still can’t go more than 2 days. 1 day down, second day up in a bun or ponytail (MAYBE a 3rd day like this IF I’m not going anywhere) and then I have to wash again because my roots become slick. I’ve tried so many dry shampoos and haven’t found one that I like yet.
I have similar hair and can’t go long without washing, even when I’ve tried to train it. I work from home so I’m able to experiment, but it just doesn’t happen for me — my hair and skin in general is oily. I like Klorane for dry shampoo, though. It works much better than anything else I’ve used.
Your hair adapts after a while when you wash less. I used to wash mine every day and now it’s only every three days. So much better for my scalp.
Plus I hate people wearing perfume and I am so happy that none of my coworkers do.
The perfume comment got me too, it’s a BAD irritant for my allergies.
Ugh I hate the synthetic smell of perfumes. So rude when people douse themselves and go out in public. It’s an assault on our senses.
I wish I had so much free time I could “repaint” freckles.
I like the outfit, very cool ’70′s look.
I just have no interest in makeup anymore. My skin is good. I like lipstick. If I’m feelin fancy, mascara.
I have a friend who lost her eyelashes because of a health problem, so she has to do eye makeup everyday, and I know plenty of people who love makeup, and they look great! It’s just not for me anymore. I’ve found that I look better if I eat better, better than what makeup can do for me, so I stick to that.
Elle is lovely with or without makeup, but she has to wear it for her job regardless.
ID on the jumpsuit is GUCCI. Love Elle
I have extremely fine naturally oily hair and it wasn’t until I stopped washing it daily that it stopped being a problem. It also depends on what shampoo and conditioner you use and how you use it. Get either a volumizing shampoo or one that is lightly clarifying and you’ll be fine. And only put conditioner on your ends, and wash it out immediately like you would shampoo. By day 3 I will use dry shampoo or throw on a hat or do a ponytail but that’s the very last day before it’s washed so of course it’s gonna look less than amazing but in the long run it’s better for my hair not to wash it every day, and it’s better for yours too. 🤷🏼♀️
I actually swim 4 days a week and I do not wash my hair every day I do it, though I’ll put conditioner all through it in the shower so the chlorine doesn’t damage it. Again if you use the right kind of conditioner it won’t weigh your hair down. I use The One by Kristin Ess and it actually makes my hair quite soft, shiny, and even a little bouncy with volume when it’s dried. Not blowout perfect but I don’t hate it. And I spent a good many years hating my hair for its myriad of issues. I can’t do anything about the ridiculous front and center cowlick that prevents me from ever having bangs or a change in part but at least I can take good care of it.