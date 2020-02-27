Prince Harry ‘clearly doesn’t need a title to be a big deal,’ claims Ayesha Hazarika

Embed from Getty Images

Yesterday, Prince Harry was in Edinburgh for a conference about his Travalyst initiative, which is something I still don’t completely understand, but it involves ecotourism and finding more eco-friendly ways of traveling. Harry flew from Canada to the UK on a commercial flight and then took the LNER train – a low-emission train in the UK – up to Scotland. Of course people were nitpicking him about this, because how dare Harry “preach” environmentalism while he flies on planes and breathes air. That kind of nitpicking is rarely done for Prince William and Prince Charles, both of whom “preach” environmentalism too. None of those men has a perfect environmental record, but only one of them is taunted by the press, is my point. Add to that, Harry seemed perfectly fine with being introduced as “just Harry,” and now the British press is drowning in salt.

The journalist who introduced the Duke of Sussex as ‘just Harry’ at an Edinburgh conference yesterday has said she thinks he ‘doesn’t need a title to be a big deal.’ Former Labour advisor Ayesha Hazarika told crowds at the sustainable travel event in the Scottish capital yesterday: ‘He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.’

Ms Hazarika said he was ‘warm and relaxed’ and ‘didn’t look like a man wracked with anxiety’ about the debate over his and Meghan’s titles after their decision to step down as working royals. She told Good Morning Britain today: ‘He was very warm, relaxed and seemed very focus on the reason he was up there. He was pretty chilled out. One thing I did notice was that he was very informal. He wandered around very freely with all the other delegates. I got the impression he is very focused on what he wants to do. He was pretty defiant as well. I didn’t sense that he thinks ‘this has all been a nightmare, I’m going to hide away.’ From the reaction he got and the way he conducted himself, he clearly doesn’t need a title to be a big deal.’

Ms Hazarika explained today: ‘I was a bit nervous about how to introduce him. It’s been a huge fandangle over his title. I said ‘what do you call him?’ and they said just call him Harry.’ She added that ‘while there are those who don’t like him’, Meghan and Harry ‘have a huge platform’.

Presenter Susanna Reid retorted: ‘I’m not sure it’s about not liking them. But Harry is talking about sustainable travel, so rather than flying in why wouldn’t you skype into the conference?’

The journalist replied: ‘First of all the conference is about four pillars of travel, not just aviation. Yes he flew here from Canada, but he got the train up. We are a generation where we fly, we fly all over the world to see our loved ones, for work. That is not really going to change all that much. The question is how do we mitigate that?’