Prince Harry just wanted to be introduced as ‘Harry’ at his Travalyst event

I, for one, am happy that the Duchess of Sussex finally made Prince Harry buy a new sport coat. I was tired of Harry’s favorite ash-grey sport coat, the one he wore to every single business-casual event. These are photos of Harry in Scotland, at his event for Travalyst, the eco-tourism charity/business/website/something. Harry wore a new sport coat and that alone is the headline! No, that’s not it. For what it’s worth, Harry traveled from Canada to the UK by commercial airline, then he caught the “low-emisson” London North Eastern Railway train up to Edinburgh.
Omid Scobie describes this Edinburgh event as a “working summit for Travalyst,” and describes Travalyst as Harry’s “sustainable travel initiative that’s bringing together industry heavyweights…to give consumers more eco-conscious travel options.” Those heavyweights include Booking.com, Skyscanner and Trip Advisor. Harry apparently asked to be introduced as only “Harry.” No “Prince Harry.” No “Duke of Sussex.” No HRH. So… that’s what it will be, eventually, huh?
Seems it’s business as usual for Harry who stuck strictly to the Travalyst script in his opening remarks at the summit. Host Ayesha Hazarika made clear he wanted to be introduced simply as Harry though. pic.twitter.com/aXzayEQJLO
Just FYI, Harry arrived to the UK solo yesterday, and it’s expected that Meghan will join him in London in a few days. They really are doing this trip as almost like a “royal tour” of England. It’s funny.
Welcome back Harry. You were missed.
Now known just has Harry McGinger Hot-Philanthropist.
Hey now I am on board.
Harry McGinger !!
I’m shrieking
Omg 😆 just spat my drink out lol.
Love it.
That should be his new name from now on celebitchy..
Lol!
Harry McGinger! ❤️
Harry formerly known as Prince!❤️
Harry formerly known as Prince.
*snort*!
His title here in Scotland is the ‘Earl of Dumbarton’, not the ‘Duke of Sussex’. I suspect with it being an international conference he thought ‘Harry’ would avoid any confusion.
Also, imagine the uproar from the RRs (at the urging of certain brothers and uncles who shall remain nameless) if someone had slipped and called him HRH 🙄 It would have been the poor other person’s mistake, out of habit and trying to be respectful, but the headlines would blare “Harry Demands That Attendees of Private, Non-Royal-Affiliated Conference Call Him HRH in Willful, Petulant Rebuke of Poor, Long-Suffering Queen” 🙄🙄🙄 He can’t win.
Yes his decision to simply go by ‘Harry’ solves many problems. no confusion over titles, no real discussion over titles and no room for error on anyone else’s part which he could potentially get blamed for.
There would be no confusion though if they call him Prince Harry. He will still be a prince if he is stripped of/drops his titles.
He can’t be stripped of his titles. He’s HRH Prince Harry till the day he dies as his birthright and it would take an act of parliament to remove his dukedom under an act of attainder for treason.
@feeshalori- I was talking about the stink the press would make if anyone used the HRH title, not denying that he still is legally HRH. But he’s not supposed to use it anymore. Especially not for private endeavors like Travalyst. And we know the RRs are itching for something they can screech about – even if it isn’t his fault. I mean, as others have mentioned, he’s still Prince Harry, but better to go by Harry, lest the RRs accuse him of trying to cash in on his “royal connection” – which is, you’re right, very much his birthright, but it’s just a hornet’s nest at the moment, one it’s just easier to stay clear of.
@Feeshalori — the “HRH” title is conferred on the monarch’s whim, and can be taken away at the monarch’s whim. Only “tradition” or “custom” prevents it from being taken away . . . but the monarch absolutely *could* take it away if she/he wants to. For example, there is nothing preventing Elizabeth from taking the “HRH” title away from Andrew, other than “she doesn’t want to.”
If anyone wants a “cheat sheet” to understand how the royal titles work, this webpage is a little long but very informative: https://www.heraldica.org/topics/britain/prince_highness.htm
Isn’t that Harry’s private Secretary with him? I forgot her name.
Yes, it looks like it. I thought all the loyal staff were fired?
Heather Wong is staying with their team, her and James Holt are staying and are currently on the Travalyst team. Their wages will not be paid by the queen but by the Sussexes.
Awesome! thanks for letting us know.
Well, since it’s Edinburgh, the only other option would have been Earl of Dumbarton, and I think we can all agree we’d probably choose “Just Harry” over that… 😉
Is there a limerick about the Earl of Dumbarton? Seems like there should be.
So everyone should be happy now, right?
Harry’s chosen to go by ‘just Harry’. (he’s not a wizard, Hagrid!)
Everyone who was screaming for his title to be stripped should be in a good mood.
And yet.. they’re still angry. Huh.
It defies all logic.
Kinda silly. He is Prince Harry, and that hasn’t changed. He should be introduced as such, just forego the HRH. “Here’s Harry”….no last name…just sounds weird.
Its wonderful he just wanted to go by Harry.
I understand the sentiment behind it given all the hoopla around the word “royal” and the HRH titles, but I don’t think anyone has an issue with him using his Prince title.
I’m glad he went by “Harry”. It is a small step toward standing by his decision to being a non-senior royal. This is a critical time for H and M. They need to show that are living like other millionaires !?? without titles. I dont think they cant ba taken seriously if they dont.
Like Madonna or Beyoncé!
Yup, I like it, too. How are they “lesser than” Madonna?!
Plus I think it’s a very fine bde move. In one corner we have HRH the Duke of York, Grand Royal Assh*t and in the other corner we have … “thanks, it’s just Harry”.
But surely Beyonce and Madonna have legal last names on their passports, tax forms etc.? Won’t Harry as private citizen have to take a legal last name? I need answers or this will be my brain’s 3am obsession about something that doesn’t impact my life one bit. 😒
He asked to be introduced just as Harry *for this event*, was my understanding from what was said. I don’t think he’s dropping his titles.
Actually he is Prince Henry – Harry is a version of Henry that Chuck and Di wanted him to be known as when he was born.
Tdotgirl, Yes, it reminds me of “Heere’s Johnny!” Makes me think of Jack Nicholson in The Shining.
He looks exhausted.
Well, it’s not even 7am in BC right now, and since he traveled yesterday, I’ll bet he’s crazy jet lagged and is actually exhausted.
You would be too given the 20+ hours he’s been traveling and the jet lag.
Hm to me his skin looks awesome – that Canadian Pacific NW humidity. Other then that it looks like the fluorescent lighting which makes anyone appear to be a zombie.
Harry the people’s prince! No matter what he wears he looks hot to me. my sweet, relatable ginger prince 🙂.
Yes, Royal blue…he seems to get sexier the older he gets! To me anyway. Lol
And it has a lot to do with how he behaves. A man who stands up for his family, self-reflects and makes a decision that will involve sacrifice and self sufficiency is hella sex-ay to me too.
The Daily Mail interviewed a woman, I think it was the one who introduced him as “Harry” at the event and she said as much. That he doesn’t need a title and he’s global now and everyone knows who he is and what he and his wife stand for. She also said people will snipe at him from the sidelines no matter what he does. There was more she said but I’ve had a rough morning trying to get two rescue kittens back into their nursery room. So I am a bit addled and trying to revive with my coffee. Getting back to the point, I could almost swear the woman they interviewed was a fellow Celebitchy. She hit every single point any one of us could ever want to make. I wanted to hug her. Lol.
As for Harry’s hotness, it comes from who he is and what he does and the fact he got some of his paternal grandfather’s good looks without the racist classist douchineness.
Guest With Cat, that’s great to hear her voicing that to the Fail. I hope your rescue kittens are doing good.
From what you say Guest with Cat, sounds like the article was positive, or did the DM manage to include some shade? If not, I’m amazed that the DM published a positive article.
@guest now that is sincere humility right there. I believe he is happy being Harry and even though he has been on this journey for a while now, his wife has helped to ground him. I wish him and Meghan all the success in their ventures.
Good luck with your kittens! Have some more coffee…
Foster mom to kittens, l ❤️ you Guest With Cat.
Ayesha is a well known Media personality, and has always defended The Sussexes. I see Sky News and Rhiaonna Mills, still peeved about the Sussex Website and their supposed disrespect of the queen, she reported nothing on Travlyst. I think most of the shade were meant for The RR, but they think if they make it about The Queen, they will have the public angry with The Sussexes.
For all the hand wringing and commentary about what titles he shall and shall not be allowed to use, it seems he doesn’t really care about any of that and just wants to show up and work.
Exactly, but I also take it as a warning shot to the BRF & Press that he would absolutely toss his Prince title out and walk away completely if they step out of line with him or Meghan.
They need him much more than he & Meghan need the BRF & everyone knows it. If they split completely and drop all connections then the scandal would massive.
Good comment, Lucy2. I hope he, and M, continue in that direction.
Man marries the love of his life, tries and wants to work hard, and Wail/Dumb/ Expectorant readers have meltdown.
Anyone else feel as though we’re living Through the Looking Glass?
Yes
Or Superman’s Bizarro World where everything was upside down and backwards!
Tsk. They can’t use “Royal”, but there’s nothing to stop them using “Royle”. They can be the new Royle Family. That was one of the best shows ever – the late, great Caroline Aherne, Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston et al. Now Harry and Meghan, The Royles…
Glad to see Prince Harry back in action. I hope Travalyst takes off and is successful. It sounds like a worthwhile program. Can’t help but feel though that the stress and strain H&M are under is only going to multiply once they’re back in the U.K. in March. It just feels like the evil empire won’t be satisfied until they’ve broken H&M.
If H and M could be broken, they would have been already. With every action lately, H has shown that he’s a fighter…who would have thought that Diana’s baby boy would develop so much steel in his spine? And then combined with Meghan, these two are a tsunami! In addition, they have a tight circle of loyal friends who wouldn’t let them feel like they’re alone in the fight. Harry is a man’s man. His first responsibility is to his wife and child…he’ll die first before he allows any harm come to them. Fret not…they’ll be fine. And like Meghan says, they won’t just ‘live’; they’ll ‘thrive’. It’s almost over now…April 1 will soon be here.
Well done harry. This signals the beginning of the irrelevance of BRF who’s dumb enough to distance their most popular members and take away their links to them! It’s a two way street. When Harry and Meghan reach similar peak fame and global success as Diana did after leaving the royals they’ll regret not having any links to them.
very succinct this analysis
” It’s a two way street. When Harry and Meghan reach similar peak fame and global success as Diana did after leaving the royals they’ll regret not having any links to them.”
Glad to see him back in action on HIS terms.
I’m going to preface this by saying I think this illustrates how much of this separation is driven by Harry and I also think that he MASSIVELY traded up when he got his wife. Regardless of Scottish title jurisdiction, this is nothing but a flex from Harry, and my goodness, what privilege is on display here to disavow everything that has given him all of his opportunity in life and assume that he still has something worth saying.
Trying to parse what you’re actually saying: do you mean that he doesn’t have anything worthwhile to say unless he uses an arbitrary title? That “just Harry” isn’t worth listening to?
I don’t understand either. The way I’m interpreting this is that you are saying his privilege and upbringing as a Royal allows him to exert his independence against his family and act in this manner? I agree on the first part he did trade up with Meghan.
Obviously his audience felt he had something worthwhile to say as he was invited to speak. Are you saying no one without a royal title has anything worth saying? Now that he said keep your title are you trying to attack his life existence? So odd. I am sure he is aware of his privilege which is why he tries to use it to help people.
A decorated war veteran. A man who founded an international HIV/AIDS charity at 19. The man who made InvictusGames into a global event for wounded veterans.
No need to assume he has something worth saying. We know he does.
This is awkward, but maybe just announce him by first and last name? I think the more they just start using that the more people will come around to it, it might also help them just become more of a brand on their name.
I believe his surname is Wales, is it not? Harry Wales would be turned into Harry Wails in a heartbeat, So no…..
No, his official last name is Mountbatten-Windsor (that’s Archie’s at any rate) but I think he uses Sussex? in the military he was Harry Wales but I think if he were in the military now he would be Harry Sussex.
He’s not Wales anymore really. He remains Prince Harry but the ‘of Wales’ part isn’t necessarily there anymore. On the wedding day, his name was listed on the official site as HRH Prince Harry (no ‘of Wales’), Duke of Sussex, and the other titles. Wales was gone.
It is confusing. Once he was named Duke of Sussex, he would be ‘Sussex’ on things like a military uniform. Technically the everyday plain one would be ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’ except they (William and Harry) never used that.
Edit – crossposted with Becks1
“Wales” is the surname used by both Harry and Bill during their armed forces duty. The actual surname is Mountbatten-Windsor.
ETA: Whoops — Becks1 said it first and better
I thought his actual name was Prince Henry Charles Albert David?
Becks1, please check me on this. He isn’t really Wales any longer after he was given the Sussex title. He was only Wales because his father was Prince of Wales. Soon Charles won’t be POW, and Harry wouldn’t remain ‘Wales’ as that wouldn’t be his father’s defacto name anymore.
If Harry had no other title but HRH Prince Harry of Wales? If Charles became king tomorrow, would Harry *possibly* have become HRH Prince Harry of Lancaster?
Harkening back to Henry V and his brother, John of Lancaster (1st Duke of Bedford).
As far as names go, @nota is right that the ducal title gets substituted for the last name- hence why George and Charlotte use the name “Cambridge” at school.
The children of the monarch are always prefixed with the word “The,” i.e. HRH The Prince Charles, HRH The Prince Andrew, HRH The Prince Edward, HRH The Princess Anne, but you only see that if they are unmarried or don’t have other titles. When they got married/are given titles, (POW, DOY, COW, Princess Royal) they are then known by those titles, and in the case of the men, their children get their titular designations (Beatrice of York, William of Wales, etc,) which the children drop when they get married (if a woman, like Eugenie), or are awarded another title (if male, like William and Harry). If male and not awarded a title, you keep the location designation, like Prince Michael of Kent, who was the younger son of the first Duke of Kent and so didn’t inherit that title.
So if Charles becomes King, William and Harry would be “HRH The Prince William” and “HRH The Prince Henry,” but since William will be the eldest son of the monarch, he’ll be HRH The Duke of Cornwall (until given the POW title), and Harry will still be HRH The Duke of Sussex since those titles supercede that. And since Harry’s children would be grandchildren of the monarch, they would be entitled to be called prince or princess and would have their father’s location designation, “of Sussex.” Presently, Archie could also be known with his father’s courtesy, Earl of Dumbarton but that doesn’t seem to be the case, much like Prince George of Cambridge has never been known as Earl of Strathearn even though he could be.
I believe the use of Lancaster was because they were the house of Lancaster. In that case Harry would use Windsor or Mountbatten Windsor. I do agree though that now with a title the of Wales part wouldn’t be used and will not be relevant once Charles is king.
That makes sense as it was their ‘real’ name, Nic919.
If he had no other title, Wales would be irrelevant when Charles ascends. I thought maybe ‘Lancaster’ because Charles becomes Duke of Lancaster at the same time and stops being Duke of Cornwall.
Good luck with Travalyst sounds interesting.
Harry has finally discovered that “he” is the “brand”…same as Meghan…their value and worth comes from them and them alone! Outside the bubble of the RF, they will succeed exceedingly. By the way, there’s a beautiful photo from the Travalyst summit of Harry hugging someone. The picture speaks of his humaneness…it’s that ‘mmmph’, that ‘something’ about H and M that people everywhere relate to. He’s Royal by birth (and will ALWAYS be), but we look at him and can still feel a connection. Harry is truly special…and Meghan has brought out the best in him. I have no doubts that these two will do a whole lot of good in the world!
Yes, this right here!
Maybe he’s just doing it to say F- you guys (meaning the BRF)! I hope so!
He should go by Henry.
Why?
I think the suggestion here is that is his legal name.
But Harry prefers to be called Harry; respect it, I say.
If they want to call their new charity “Henry & Meghan” tho… that’d be cool.
I mean what’s the BRF gonna do, tell him he can’t use his first name? It would blow the lid off their petty game. “I’m not using HRH, not using Sussex… now you don’t want to use my birth name?”
Waiting for the pushback from courtiers, BRF, and the Reptile Rota that ends with Harry renaming himself via the courts as “the artist formerly known as Prince Harry” 🤭
He’s never gone by Henry. He goes by ‘Harry’ or he tells people to call him ‘H’.
Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester also went by Harry.
Harry and Meghan have always been bigger than the title….some people are just coming to that realization.
If they get this right, Travalyst could be a game-changer. They’re certainly going about it in the right way.
Between Travalyst, Sentebale, Invictus Games, Endeavor Fund, Harry don’t need a title, HE IS the title, HE IS the brand, not HRH, not Prince and certainly not Duke of Sussex, just Harry is the man, the title and the brand. And beside Harry, William will always be the unpolished dull brother that has nothing going for him except waiting to be king. I’d take Harry any time any day.
+ 1000 Agreed!
Yes they are going by this the right way. The Royal Family can stay mad. They could have had this work ethic in their corner and as a part of their brand but alas….best to maintain the status quo. No matter how stagnant and dated it is.
Good on him. Coming back on his own terms and making a way forward. I can’t wait to see what H&M do in the coming years. I’ll support them all the way!
Seems like a pro-active move– his grandma can’t very well take his birth name away from him. The royal family is capable of any petty move to muck with Harry’s plans, so he’s being cautious in only using his first name. Good for him. It’s also a message, in my opinion, that he will not let any royal shenanigans mess with his and his family’s life. Good for you, Harry. He’s tough and I admire him immensely.
Ha, I like this. He’s basically saying – take my titles, take my HRH, hell I don’t even have to be “Prince” – I’m still going to do my thing and you cant stop me.
(I know he still has his titles and will always be Prince Harry, but its still a message.)
Message – YES. More like a harpoon across the bow to Charles, Wills, and the Reptile Rota…
“I’m gonna do what I do, without your pomp & circumstance, and y’all can just die mad about it.”
Harry is projecting strength here. He’s not here for any of the bs from any quarter anymore. You love to see it.
It is great to see yes I do love to see it! This is the guy the presss tried to say was so weak and fragile? Haha nope keep marching on H
Since deciding to marry Meghan, Harry has consistently shown himself to be a strong and determined man who knows his own mind. A far different reality from how the press has always painted him.
Yes I could not agree more!
And how his dickwad of a brother has treated him. Harry the Undertrod is no more, and Wm is going to regret how badly he treated his little brother, Harry and Meghan are working rings around the Lamebridges and showing them up for the useless wastes of air they are.
He looks so normal Human, real, relatable. Imagine dressing Queenie with her jewels, Prince Pedo with his medals. Akin to the Emperor, the BRF wears no clothes.
I think this is why the BRF is so pressed about Sussexit, and why they wouldn’t let them be part time royals. Part of it is being petty, yes, but I think there is a real fear that the public will want to see what’s behind the curtain.
I agree Becks, and the Royal family is showing everyone what’s behind the curtains in their treatment of the Sussexes vs. Andrew.
I agree Becks. I see fear driven by desperation. As long as they continue and fail to recognize how futile their machinations, I sit and wait for the complete collapse. Diana would be pleased to see her boy leaving the BRF, living his life, protecting his family.
If he really wants to rattle some cages he should request to be introduced as Harry Markle.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I spit out my coffee on Harry Markle
yeah but then that draws a connection to dirty Tom
Maybe the papers will stop referring to her as Meghan Markle if he does that.
Please do not say “Harry Markle” as that is the name of a site devoted 100% to Meghan hate.
It really is a disgusting website,
I love it. He can be just “Harry” and still be a rock star, come now when they say Harry or Harry and Megan we know who they are, they don’t need HRH or Duke or Duchess. Yes he is a born Prince but he is also famous enough to go by Harry. Stuff that tabloids and RF.
He’s a star and will do just fine without those jealous racist family members.
Prince Harry makes the fan in me so proud. He came back with a BANG ! He is brave and courageous to stand up to everyone who was attacking, bashing and bullying him and his family. He was never a fence sitter and pretentious. That’s why a lot of people want to be associated with him and his causes.
I also don’t believe he deliberately disrespected his grandmother The Queen. In all photos I’ve seen of the Royal Family’s Christmas church gathering, he was the only one who would bow his head upon The Queen’s departure after the church service. And he was consistent in doing this each and every year. Other royals in the crowd, PWilliam included, would sometimes not acknowledge the Queen as she drove away in her car. Small gestures like these are important as they speak a lot about one’s values and character. PHarry loves and respects his grandmother no matter which way bashers and haters twist the truth to suit their narrative. Bless him.
I couldn’t agree more. I also feel sure that he still loves and respects her even now. He is loyal.
Hi Harry! Nice to see you back in action!
Harry is following his mother’s footsteps. When the royal family took her titles, she was just called Diana. Her first name was her actual brand as a person and humanitarian.
Harry’s choice is no big deal. For 10 years in the army he was Harry Wales. Royal titles are so inflated nowadays especially for ceremonial puppets like the Windsors who have no formal power. The Queen is just the rubberstamp of the government. It’s all PR and no substance.
If Harry wants to be known for his work and not his titles, then more power to him.👏
I always thought it was stupidly obvious that the title was DUMBarton and FROGmore with regard to these two. Like give them the crap names. Am I the only one?
Hundreds of people on twitter agree with you. So you have that going for you.
Ha ha ha! Nice one, Guest Who!
In an interview about the recording he’s doing for Invictus, Jon Bon Jovi called him “the Harry formerly known as Prince” 😁
LOL
Ha!! (As a Prince fan, I know he would approve)
That is perfect! I bet the BRF is fuming, because he continues to shine no matter what they throw at him.
The one thing that still sticks with me in his final speech is when he said, “Diana’s second son finally got married.” Diana, not Charles, not the Queen, not the royal family at all–DIANA’s son. Very interesting.
Does anyone know if he has a relationship with the Earl of Spencer?
That’s hysterical! Saw an interview with Jon Bon Jovi on a business channel. He’s one smart cookie, way more than just a musician. Interesting to see he and Harry are getting together.
If you think of “Just” in the sense of “Fair” or “Righteous,” “Just Harry” works perfectly. I think we should call him that all the time. And QEII can be “Petty Betty.”
I like that
Next the haters will be asking for him to give back his name ‘harry’. Then they will be asking for him to hand back his royal DNA. Haters are still mad cos they know he doesn’t give AF about all that, and he isn’t giving up his wife and child, ever.
The royal reporters are having meltdowns over Harry just wanting to be called Harry. It’s hysterical to see. They probably had their articles already written up about how he shouldn’t use his HRH when giving a speech. This just proves how done Harry is with the British press and RF.
He remains 10 steps ahead by outthinking and outsmarting them.
But how did he get to this event? Hope not by private jet.
If you’d bother to actually read Kaiser’s write up, it clearly says: “ For what it’s worth, Harry traveled from Canada to the UK by commercial airline, then he caught the “low-emisson” London North Eastern Railway train up to Edinburgh.” But you probably already knew that and are just trolling.
He didn’t but so what if it did? Do you go places in a private car? I bet the only people taking private jets that bother you are Harry and Meghan. I swear, people act like these things exist in a vacuum. Lobby or start a petition to ban private jets, lets see how that goes.
Do you actually have any idea how much of a carbon footprint taking a private jet leaves? Read up on it. “So what?” Private car?? How can you compare emissions from a private car to a private jet?
I know people here love Harry and Meghan but 6 out of 10 flights they took last summer were on private jets. He isn’t in the position to preach about lowering our carbon footprint.
1) iirc we had news of carbon offsets for those private flights, which Harry says he tries to only do now when his son’s security is at issue. And because of obsessed haters who have the same talking points you do? Their son is at risk.
2) don’t see you screaming about Charles preaching about the environment and taking private jets and helos everywhere.
3) don’t see you screaming about William preaching about the environment while taking private jets and helos for personal and professional travel. Taking a private jet to Davos for one day to talk about global warming. Telling other people they are having too many children while he and his wife were expecting their third.
4) read up on Travalyst. You’re barking up the wrong tree.
Who is screaming? Anyone who uses private jets for more than 50% of their travel isn’t in the position to preach about lowering our carbon footprint, whether that’s Harry, Will, Charles, etc. Just no.
Give ‘em hell Harry
Love it!!
Smart pre-emptive move by just Harry- and I think anyone who is hoping he will give up his freedoms and family’s safety in order to keep his titles has seriously misjudged the situation.
He is just as effective without the HRH, maybe it even makes him more personable and relatable. Ironic that it may help him in the long run- who would want to belong to a club that includes Andrew?
I’m reminded of a YouTube video from a couple of years ago asking famous Brits about their favourite royal – about half of them said the Queen, some actors made jokes about playing Richard or Henry Viii, but the rest said Harry, and then included some detail or story of why they like him. Obviously not a rigorous study, but I thought it was telling in terms of star power. No Cambridges were mentioned.
Harry is definitely driving this narrative. I wish him well with this new project. He seems to project a steely spine when he needs to and I truly respect him for doing it his way. He is the most famous royal on this planet. Noone will forget his sacrifice and determination to live life on his terms. He and His wife will make the history books in more ways than one. Using just their first name is a great move -no screaming about titles. Because everybody knows who they are and that’s all they need. God bless to Harry and his little family going forward.