Prince Harry just wanted to be introduced as ‘Harry’ at his Travalyst event

I, for one, am happy that the Duchess of Sussex finally made Prince Harry buy a new sport coat. I was tired of Harry’s favorite ash-grey sport coat, the one he wore to every single business-casual event. These are photos of Harry in Scotland, at his event for Travalyst, the eco-tourism charity/business/website/something. Harry wore a new sport coat and that alone is the headline! No, that’s not it. For what it’s worth, Harry traveled from Canada to the UK by commercial airline, then he caught the “low-emisson” London North Eastern Railway train up to Edinburgh.

Omid Scobie describes this Edinburgh event as a “working summit for Travalyst,” and describes Travalyst as Harry’s “sustainable travel initiative that’s bringing together industry heavyweights…to give consumers more eco-conscious travel options.” Those heavyweights include Booking.com, Skyscanner and Trip Advisor. Harry apparently asked to be introduced as only “Harry.” No “Prince Harry.” No “Duke of Sussex.” No HRH. So… that’s what it will be, eventually, huh?

Seems it’s business as usual for Harry who stuck strictly to the Travalyst script in his opening remarks at the summit. Host Ayesha Hazarika made clear he wanted to be introduced simply as Harry though. pic.twitter.com/aXzayEQJLO — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) February 26, 2020

Just FYI, Harry arrived to the UK solo yesterday, and it’s expected that Meghan will join him in London in a few days. They really are doing this trip as almost like a “royal tour” of England. It’s funny.

