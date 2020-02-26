Is Prince William worried about the Sussexes stealing his Irish tour thunder?

In Monday’s afternoon links, I linked to a JustJared post which was just some added details about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s upcoming Ireland Tour. William and Kate are due to spend March 3rd through March 5th touring Ireland, and coincidentally, they’ll be out of the country for several days of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s big return to England. I wrote in the links post, “I fully expect to see ‘The Sussexes are stealing the Cambridges’ Ireland-tour thunder’ headlines, and you should expect it too.” Guess what? Of course it’s already happening.
Princes William and Harry are on a collision course next week over fears the Sussexes will steal the spotlight from the Cambridge’s official Ireland visit. The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle will return to Britain in just a few days – their first time home since announcing they were quitting as royals and moving to Canada part-time. A royal insider today revealed fears the Sussex’s whirlwind trip to the UK would steal the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s hugely important Ireland visit. And they said it was a “nightmare” for royal staff – pointing out the clash would never have happened before Megxit.
Next week’s events will see Meghan and Harry attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 in London while Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Ireland. Although the engagements are hours apart, the flurry of excitement caused by a rare UK appearance for Harry and Meghan is likely to overshadow the final day of William and Kate’s tour.
A senior source told The Sun Online: “While William fully respects Harry’s right to come back whenever he wants – indeed he is glad that he is returning, however briefly – he wishes that it wasn’t at the same time as his Irish trip because he knows what will happen is that the spotlight as far as papers and TV are concerned will be fully on Harry and Meghan. He recognises that for the media this will be ‘the big story’. It’s not that he and Kate would be jealous of all that coverage – they’re simply not like that – but their tour of Ireland is an important one, and he would have hoped it would get due media prominence.”
Kate and William’s trip to Ireland will be the first tour carried out by any member of the Royal Family after Brexit. And the source added: “This sort of diary error would simply not have happened in the days before Harry decided to bale out of royal life. That’s why members of the royal family have private secretaries – and a grid system, similar to the Government’s method – to ensure that coverage of important events doesn’t clash. It’s a nightmare as far as staff are concerned because there is no longer any control over Harry – he has nobody now working for him who has proper experience of the methods and protocol of the court system. Presumably he is now relying on some flash PR person more used to the American entertainment world, more Hollywood than Windsor, who is not going to respect the views of the rest of the royal family.”
So salty, so obvious, so funny. “He recognises that for the media this will be ‘the big story’. It’s not that he and Kate would be jealous of all that coverage – they’re simply not like that…” ORLY?? OH REALLY. Well, someone is showing his JELLY hand. And all of the hand-wringing about how the private secretaries would have made sure to double-check for these kinds of scheduling conflicts… yeah, except they never did when the Sussexes actually had a royal office? The Cambridges were ALWAYS stepping on the Sussexes’ newscycles and honestly, vice versa. There was a steady competition between the two couples and that was a lot of fun until it turned into a racist smear campaign. Anyway, I hope no one pays attention to Will & Kate’s Struggle Tour.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I wonder how many of the royal reporters will go to Ireland.
Look at the clicks that Harry and Meghan get them even when the pair are nowhere to be seen. There’s NO WAY they’re going to miss out on H&M’s last public royal showing. No way.
And we know who’ll be throwing a tantrum at that.
I thought the queen ordered the Sussexes back for this trip for some commonwealth thing. So looks like Grandmama actually is the one stepping on the Cambridge’s news cycle!! Excuse me while I ROTFL!!!
I think House Petty et al, would have preferred the Sussexes arrive the night before the Commonwealth event and leave directly from the church service for the airport. That’s the only way this is going to not be all about the Sussexes. The article above with “anonymous SENIOR SOURCE almost sounds like reporter is actually quoting William. Otherwise, don’t they usually say, senior or royal spokesperson or palace aide etc? I wonder if this is subtle shading for the reporter to simply say, senior source? it sure sounds like it came directly from House Keen home of the wounded, sad, and belittled future future.
Lmao. The royal reporters will try so hard to build up their mini tour but who really cares? It will be all about what kate is wearing anyway. At this point I think harry and Meghan dont care and will do what they need to do then be done with the royals. It’s not their fault they have more of a following and a personality.
There is nothing in the least interesting about Bill and Cathy Cambridge except what Cathy is wearing.
Even that is a crashing bore.
@kellebelle – I always like to ready about Unable of House Keen’s clothes so my mind can re-style her.
Expect Zara or something inexpensive. Mixed up with a reworn McQueen or something, to show how thrifty she is, don’t forget Low fuss in they way they get there. No
When exactly did all of our supposed “leaders” turn into bratty, narcissistic children?
It’s exhausting, dangerous & so very dull.
Actually, I fear they never grew up, they just didn’t have a point of rupture to show their true colors.
They are cared, pampered, everyone around has to inflate their ego to the maximum to get favors or to shine better, no worries about the life, having everything they want…. It can’t help a person to evolve.
If you doubt it, just see the crash interview Andrew gave. Look at him, his gestures, the way he speaks. It’s very didatic (sorry, I didn’t find a better word).
They aren’t “leaders.” They are show ponies. What have they *done* besides appear in public?
Then again, the Sun apparently can’t even spell “bail” correctly, so tell me again why we are listening to them?
The Sun. The Fail. Page Six. Suuuuuuure, these are reputable “sources.”
This entire article reads like absolute fiction… to be honest I don’t expect much better from this calibre media. Then again it seems like only the rags publish royal stories nowadays.
When I said, “leaders” I wasn’t referring solely to W&K.
Of course they’re taking the stance of ‘we’re expecting HM to be the big story…no big deal to us…we don’t care anyway…wah-wah-wah’… because they already know that NOBODY is going to care about their Ireland tour. Meghan hasn’t even landed in the UK and she and Harry are already the story.
Even the Kate stans who claim to adore her so much and can’t be bothered with the gauche American, I guarantee, will only be watching Meghan next week.
When exactly did all of our supposed “leaders” turn into bratty, narcissistic children?
It’s exhausting, dangerous & so very dull.
H&M were so wise to escape.
This article sounds like a William pity party. These events have been on the calendar for weeks, and William and his leaky staff were all over that, so why complain about it. Won’t the Rota have to cover him anyway.It’s only 2 days anyway. Not like they’ll actually do anything there.
Sitting in my little corner of Ireland I know literally nobody that is talking about The Keens visit, so they can do themselves a favour and just stay home, save the air miles, the carbon footprint and the global button reserves.
Same, Zapp. Same. (Although, I’m on the West Coast)
Deleted
Global button reserves!!!!!! Ok Zapp, you won today’s comments, please anoint thyself with tiara of your choosing!
100%
I think the tiara should be festooned with BUTTONS!!!
You could totally do that with millinery wire, come to think of it.
Actually, the Swedish royal family owns a diamond six button and a four button tiara, so Kate would be on trend with her own variation of a button tiara.
Those button tiaras are tricky to wear, even with the amazing hair stylist the Swedes have. I think Royal Order of Sartorial Splendor used to liken the four-button to JEEP roof lights.
Global button reserves?! Too funny. Thanks for the laugh, Zapp.
Zapp! Global button reserves! Hahaha
Global button reserves!! Brilliant! As if there isn’t enough worry about coronavirus, now we need to worry about the button reserve, too. That’s too much stress! 😁
Lol. This whole subject already had me laughing like crazy and your comment made laugh some more.
All of the royal reporters need to go to Ireland as there is no need to cover just Harry anymore. Harry can work with other publications.
Yes, it would be nice for the RRs to stick to their words for once and stop covering the supposedly “irrelevant and ungrateful” royals. There’s no need for them to cover the Sussexes anymore, so they should be excited for this trip to Ireland.
As if. The clicks on articles about H&M in UK are going to be millions of times better than Will with those inflated cheeks and Kate swimming inside her clothes.
“It’s not that he and Kate would be jealous of all that coverage – they’re simply not like that”
How many times can you say ‘Sure, Jan’ until you run out of breath?
Not even once – I´m laughing too much
I also love how its a whole piece about the Sussexes taking the spotlight away from the Cambridges but the Cambridges TOTALLY don’t care about that……..so let’s spend several paragraphs talking about why its SO WRONG for the Sussexes to take attention away from the Cambridges.
So agree Andrew’s Nemisis and Becks1 — Love how William is trying to get out ahead by getting his BS — ‘love them, glad they’re back, no drama or tension here folks, we be cool’ — message out, while at the same time letting everyone know just how very important his 72 hour trip to Ireland is to the entire future of the British nation. PS — I especially liked the ‘senior source’s’ snark about poor Harry now having to use an inexperienced staffer to handle his calendar. Strong is the snark from this ‘senior source’…..we see you William.
@JALowCountryLady If William is integral/essential to the future of Anglo-Irish relations we’re resoundingly screwed.
The pettiness wow if this is what they leak behind the Great Wall of tiaras how snippy, rude and childish must future future Keen King Will be?
Great Wall of Tiaras!! Surrounding House Petty! I love you people! Your snark game is epic, dare I say at Royal level!?
I legit cackled at that.
“ORLY? OH REALLY?”
Haha, my thoughts exactly.
This is quite clearly another hit piece; bigging up one at the expense of the other.
The only thing that gives me consolation is that they at least acknowledge that H and M will draw the bigger crowd.
Don’t worry William – I’m sure the Irish are bursting with excitement to see you!
🙄
I’m just… aren’t the Sussexes returning to England at the demand of the Queen? I thought the articles from two weeks ago were all about how Liz was “commanding” their presence for the week for official events. But now the narrative is all about how Harry & Meghan are spotlight-stealing jerks? Ugh.
Came here to say exactly this. No matter what H&M do, these folks will find a way to whine about it.
See my comment above about a Daily Fail article on Meghan regrading the command of QEII of House Petty and 9K+ comments generated in 5 hours.
Will and Kate’s struggle tour 🤣🤣🤣
No one but dutiful royal reporters will pay it any heed I’m sure. William and Kate are as interesting as cold oatmeal.
Why are they needed for soft diplomacy?let the ambassador handle it. What do they even have to say of significance anyway? Tell me Kate is not going to talk about her struggle survey. I am so so confused.
I’m so confused.
William is a complete idiot.
Imagine believing anything printed in the Sun.
The tour will be nothing but What’s Kate Wearing, anyway. Such a bore. Go, H&M! Keep your heads high and get to work.
Of course it will be. BUT will we know the prices, down to the very last thread? Will she theme dress all in green? Inquiring minds wanna know!
First off, the royals step on each other’s newscycles all the time! It’s only an issue when its H&M. And they SHOULD step on each other’s newscycles! What, if one royal is doing something the other cant do anything? They should all be working so regularly that its not an issue. Prince Charles is going to Jordan next month – I would make a snarky comment about how I don’t expect to see Will and Kate for that time frame, except they would probably jump at the chance to have an excuse to disappear again.
So I’m calling BS on the whole “if Harry were still a working royal this wouldn’t have happened.” Commonwealth Day is set. So if they are coming back to attend that, its going to be around a certain time.
So basically this article is all about the Sun wanting to get a few digs in about how “Hollywood” the sussexes are because the Windsors would NEVER EVER be so petty as to work when someone else is working.
This. If only one royal can do an event at a time, then what’s the point in having multiple working royals? Obviously, more than one will be doing an event at any given time. And the royals claim to be working all the time too, so don’t tell me overlap never happens. The “rules” that only apply to Harry and Meghan are glaringly obvious.
Logic!? You dare bring logic to the scheduling issues? How could you Mrs. Krabapple? Love the logic of that second sentence! And, I always love your comments. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Haven’t we heard more than once (am sure @nota has mentioned it several times) that the royals all do their own schedules? If that’s true, than what’s all this about some magical coordination “grid”?
They do all set their own schedules, and nobody pays attention to what the others are doing. There are times when 2-3 royals are in the same place doing separate small engagements. Schedule ahead of time, send one royal to do all those bread-and-butter engagements in that area in one day.
Endeavour Fund Awards are also set, which William would know. He and Kate are choosing to tour at that time, knowing Harry would show up to give out the Awards as he always does.
“It’s a nightmare as far as staff are concerned because there is no longer any control over Harry.” Lol. Ehm, that’s the point of him leaving, isn’t it? He was done with people trying to control him and his wife! Yo, these guys are SALTY though! Hahahahaha
By the way, Kate did a sporting event today. I haven’t seen anyone from H and M’s camp complaining that she’s stealing Harry’s Travalyst summit thunder! Oops, I forgot, Harry’s thunder cannot be stolen…he is the thunder!
This^^^ there is no control over Harry struck me too! I laughed at that. No he’s a grown man and you can’t control him anymore! I love it
It’s all about control. It has always been about control. And Charles is as much a problem as William.
They want to earn their own money so they can’t be controlled.
Oh dear future future keen king you have no idea how annoying people can be when you can’t control them. Just wait till April 1 …. dark days are coming buddy.
And I am here to wallow in the schadenfreude of it all!! You wanted the spotlight, Diddums? Here ya go. Get back to us in a few months, and let us know how that‘s working for you.
Ginger Thunder–that’s how he’ll be introduced at his next event.
House Ginger Thunder has a certain ring to it.
This is so infuriating! Every paragraph has some kind of nonsense in it. “This never would’ve happened before Megxit!” One of the reasons FOR sussexit was that Charles and the Cambridges and the press were always throwing fits about Harry and Meghan overshadowing everyone else and drawing attention. It happened ALL THE TIME before sussexit.
“Harry has no one working for him who understands the intricacies of Royal scheduling….” except…. Harry himself. HE has been a member of the royal family working within this system since birth. I’m pretty sure he understands the super tricky and difficult (apparently) way of scheduling shit. And how can it be a “nightmare” for royal staff to deal with the scheduling of both brothers if Harry isn’t working with royal staff?
And didn’t the Queen herself call Harry back for this visit!? For commonwealth services? There were a bunch of articles saying “they better come back. They better not snub the Queen!” And now it’s all “how dare they be here and do stuff at this time when they were commanded to return!?” It’s not like harry just decided to show up on his own. And if he’s coming back for commonwealth services then obviously he’s going to do all the other U.K. based work he has to do, too. Because he now lives on another continent.
And didn’t Will and Kate purposely schedule their tour for when Harry would be there to avoid seeing him? They chose this. They did this on purpose. And I’m sure the only reason they publicized it ahead of time instead of embargoing it until day of was so that they could get these kind of articles written about how Harry is apparently living his life and doing his work solely to upstage them because now that he lives in North America (which is the same continent that HOLLYWOOD is on!) he’s suddenly acting like a celebrity. That definitely sounds like Harry, right? That’s believable, right? *sarcasm*
“And didn’t Will and Kate purposely schedule their tour for when Harry would be there to avoid seeing him? ”
That right there. The pettiness is absolutely off the charts with this knob.
A good laugh to start the day I guess.
The House of Petty is living up to its name. The House of Hypocrisy is another apt moniker for them.
In the future, House Keen is going to have no idea what House Thunder will be up to, where they go, or when. I expect many future cries of ‘they’re stepping on our work’ and they will happen each time popularity for House Keen drops.
@Lady D – how fortunate for House Keen that they do so little work then!
My favorite is the reference to the “flash PR person” Harry must be using. You know, in contrast with the extremely professional, effective, forward thinking PR people the RF has been using the last 3 years/s…
“You know, in contrast with the extremely professional, effective, forward thinking PR people the RF has been using the last 3 years/s…” Bwahahahahahaha!!! The best laugh I’ve had all day!! Thanks windyriver!!
Right. Whose PR person is acting like they’re in some kind of game of thrones situation when it comes to celebrity tabloid coverage? It’s certainly not the Sussexes people. But Cambridge people are out here calling up their favorite tabloids every other day to make sure that their clients’ are consistently in the papers and that their a preferred spin is out there.
Okay this whole discussion has been absolutely amusing and there’s been so much good shade and snark thrown about. But yours made me actually cry with laughter. 😂
@Amy Too – It is the commentariat of the Daily Fail that wants to play “Game of Thrones” and The Fail feeds their needs and/or hate addictions. It is very said.
Gosh I always love your comments Amy Too. Totally agree with this one — especially that last paragraph. I also find it very interesting that the trip to Ireland was not embargoed. The royals always embargo that sort of trip for security reasons but here we have a full press rollout. I think William is showing his ass here. We all know who has been the extremely nasty brother who has done — and it would seem continues to do — everything he can to throw his brother and SIL and his nephew under the bus.
Next set of articles will be all about Hollywood Meghan the publicity whore is returning just to stealing Kate’s thunder. Never mind the fact that Meghan has not been seen at one function since Jan unless it was an Instagram post after the fact. I don’t get how they can keep pitching that BS on Meghan, but I know they will.
I’m marking your words JA. Meghan is possibly the only public figure right now who can generate insane amounts of interest and revenue for publications by NOT appearing in public. When she does finally put in her public appearance she may very well break the internet at this point. She definitely will if she appears with Archie. Archie in another cute pompom hat!
The lack of embargo is telling.
I don’t understand how there can be embargoes for Kate visiting something in England but the Ireland trip, where there are legitimate security concerns, has been publicized for a few weeks.
Maybe all the embargoes are just bs?
They may have put the everyday embargoes in place for Kate events, because her staff never knows whether or not she’ll show up.
I stopped reading at “The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle”
SHE’S A ROYAL DUCHESS, YOU PORKNOBS. DUKE *AND DUCHESS* OF SUSSEX!
This is again, more of the same – more of the same racism, classist erasure, and misogynoir. The Reptile Rota definitely signalling here that only Harry is welcome back, and ONLY if he goes back to being the scapegoat of both the BRF and the tabloid press.
These people can’t stop showing their arses to the world in their bid to vilify hard working “non-senior royals”. Why aren’t they chasing the Keen Kambridges to Ireland and back for their hot tabloid fodder? I thought they all wanted to focus on “The Perfect Royal Couple”?
This!!!! Once more, they are doing everything possible to erase the Duchess of Sussex, as if she never existed. They aren’t even trying to cover it up.
Okay, I totally snort-laughed at “YOU PORKNOBS” because that is so excellent!! I’m dead!
Also, yes to everything else. “The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle.” Uh huh.
But keep on that way press, you are surely making your case so that “Harry” comes back into the vipers den.
They are soooooo stuuuuuuuupid. Gah, the stupid it hurts.
Porknobs, Reptile Rota! God, Where’s MyTiera and everybody here is on a roll today. Laugh out loud funny. Thanks y’all. 😂😘
JA, not just today but all week. The threads have been on🔥! They’ve been ramping up in proportion to the outrageous stories coming out.
This is only about Brexit and old friction between the Irish and the English, since the English like to treat the Irish people as inferior (and still do if you read the condescending tone in their papers). Not sure sending any of the current or former royals to Ireland is going to change the atmosphere unless the UK politicians change their tune. These superficial visits make no difference. Not H&M and not W&K either.
This is so dumb. They are complaining the Sussexes don’t have someone to schedule events for them. Then why take away their staff? I bet they scheduled the tour when they knew the Sussex were coming. They don’t have to see them and they get to complain about them, double bonus. I can’t believe they don’t realize how bad this makes the Cambridges look.
Poor William the Terrible who doesn’t want to be king, who doesn’t want to be married, who wants only to be first and receive financial support. Jealous of his younger brother who is on his way to live a good life with his wife and child, (children), away from the toxicity of the BRF.
No sympathy or compassion for those who remain.
As an Irish person, honestly the most positive emotion I can conjure up about their visit is apathy. The timing feels incredibly coincidental given the results of our most recent election, which smacks a bit of post colonialism, the traffic and security restrictions are going to be a nightmare and I don’t even want to think about the taxes going towards this that could be spent on about 50 far more important things. Just don’t bother.
I know right? I wish they just wouldn’t bother. At best no one really seems to care. Can’t they go visit some country from the commonwealth where people might actually want them?
No thanks. Want ALL $$ to go towards bushfire relief and not to be spent on providing PR for the Z listers.
Good try but no 😂🤪
Canada’s taken, thanks.
I think I speak for all former british colonies when I say that our tax monies should go to our people not this pampered family
I see a similar type of comment coming up frequently, what’s exactly going on politically in Ireland? I know that there is currently no majority government (from what I’ve read) based on election results.
For the last 100 years we have essentially had a two party system. Massive dissatisfaction with their performance (corruption, health care and housing in sustained crisis, amongst other things) mean that many people voted for a newer party with socialist leanings: Sinn Fein. They would most likely have won many more seats had they fielded more candidates. This is despite the fact that many have long held reserves regarding Sinn Fein due to their origins: the IRA. No party has enough seats to lead and no coalition is forthcoming. Aside: The uptick in support for Sinn Fein has little to nothing to do with terrorism, republicanism, unification with the North or Brexit.
Nailed it @GOBO.
@Blue36 SF are the last party that the British establishment would want in power here given their historical associations and their belief in a United Ireland, which is something the UK is reluctant to provide us with obviously. FF and FG, the two parties that have taken turns being in power since the creation of the state, are more right wing and have played ball with the UK for the most part, so I imagine they’re a little bit worried about this turn of events. They have obviously deployed their top agents (Wills and Kate) to remind us not to get so rowdy!
It is sad though, when one sees what’s happening with Diana’s boys. I lost my eldest brother last year- he was only 35- and he would have gone to the ends of the earth to protect me and my other siblings. I have a younger brother and I look out for him. I can never sit still and watch people attacking my siblings…never! And we were brought up right, so i can always vouch for their character. It’s a shame to see all Harry went through – and is still going through – with deafening SILENCE from his family. That no one in the RF thought to defend him and his wife is the tragedy in this whole situation. If God counts me worthy to carry my own children, I would make sure I instill the bond of brotherhood and sisterhood in them. I’m sure Diana did her best; and things would probably have turned out much different if she didn’t die so young. Life is tough…having family who’ve got your back makes it easier. I’m so proud of M and H…in all of this, they’ve held on tightly to each other. I hope that one day, William realizes that his brother is not the enemy.
So sorry to hear about your terrible tragedy, Bubs. Thoughts, love, prayers and hugs xx
Thanks a lot Andrew’s Nemesis…
I am so sorry for your loss Bubs.
Thank you Liz…
What a terrible loss for you, Bubs. I am so sorry. Prayers and love coming your way.
Thank you Babz…I’m so grateful to you all…
That was beautiful, Bubs. I hope you get the children you may be wishing for.
It is indeed sad William is like this. It is such a strange family they’re raised up in. They don’t necessarily value each other as family but as coworkers. I didnt truly realize that until I found out they can’t just pop over and visit each other or call and chat. They apparently have to go through staff to speak to each other. At least that seems to be the case between Harry and his father and his grandmother. It’s especially that way between The Queen and everyone else.
The Sussexes haven’t been seen properly for a few weeks now and still, there was still little spotlight on the Cambridges
I snorted a bit when I read “… they’re simply not like that.” Yes. Yes, they are like that.
Yep the are so so so like that lol
Oy Vey, these two.
The problem is there’s no interest in their work. Everyone already knows it’s an expensive 3 day photo call with no expectations for results after they leave Ireland.
So much talk about H&M but barely a mention of what they plan to do for Ireland-UK relations post Brexit.
Willy and Katie are so jealous. It’s more than painfully obvious. It’s almost funny.
Due reverence, due prominence, so entitled. You don’t get to tell Harry & Meghan to come back to England and do these final round of engagements, then get mad because Harry & Meghan came back to England to do those final round of engagements. That’s not how it works, pal.
Second, royals have always had overlapping engagements. Cain & Unable are mad because they know the press doesn’t care about them and would rather be chasing after Harry & Meghan. The press wouldn’t be chasing after Harry & Meghan if Cain and his people hadn’t told the press to chase after Harry & Meghan.
Cain and Unable, Emmitt? That is truly genius. I’m going to start thinking of the Cambridges as Cain and Unable of House Keen.
This is is tabloid BS and Wooten stirring the pot similar to the Kate&Meghan feud. An ITV royal reporter made the same comment about a clash but funnily enough press never comments on clashes with the Eg Queen’s& Charles engagements when they are sometimes out on the same day. The tabloids live for this rivalry drama which is why it was such a shame the family couldn’t keep a united front. Only real winners from this mess are the press.
Also whoever started the smear campaign was
silly. If they didn’t want Meghan especially to overshadow the heirs they should have asked for a media blackout in exchange for access. Now they’ve given access but still most royal stories focus on her ie her absence from Trump’s state visit. People who don’t even like royals noticed the same type of dog whistles etc that we saw with the Obamas, ensuring more focus on her.
Anyway the Endeavour Awards are live on Facebook so no need for the royal reporters to be there. As someone said above, they always said the Sussexes were minor royals. Focus on the future of the Firm.
Oh Christ – maybe if we all hide behind the sofa, they’ll go away quickly? 😬
This is seriously bad timing from a local political perspective – given we seem to be no closer to forming a government and a quarter of the Dáil will be having a strop over it – as well as a logistics one given Galway city traffic can be a nightmare at the best of times. Lord alone knows where they’re landing themselves on in Kildare and Meath!
So, with that in mind, they should be glad of a bit of a media distraction. 😉
but all these events, commonwealth ceremony, endeavor awards, some kind of music award, international women’s day (I think that’s it) these are all scheduled months/years in advance. Harry and Meghan didn’t set the dates to conflict with anyone else. This story is so dumb. H and M must simply be counting the days to freedom
That’s a great point; if anything, it just makes it even more obvious that W & K scheduled this tour to purposefully overlap with Harry and Meghan’s visit and not the other way around.
Absolutely, because it’s the queen who required Harry and Meghan’s presence who are obeying her orders. So it’s William and Kate scrambling to get out of Dodge. That decision is on them and therefore the cause of the overlap.
The fact that you have to talk about how NOT jealous you speaks of how jealous you are.
Oooh someone is extra salty bitchy and yeah that fact that a source has made a point of saying ‘they are not jealous’ totally means THEY ARE!! WHY DO YOU THINK THEY ARE SUDDENLY VERY VISIBLE WITH BACK TO BACK ENGAGEMENTS?!!?! It’s the ‘don’t forget about meeeeeeeeee 2020′ tour. The Cambridges knew about these events and thats why they have made sure they have events at the same time.
I fully expect an extra special smear campaign to kick off against the Sussex’s as when Meghan arrives – it’ll be Kween Katie who?!?!?
‘Just call me Harry’ Edinburgh visit is getting some good press.
Its so so so obvious the beef is between the brothers.
William appeared to be cold to Meghan on appearances. And Kate went along with some of the stunts that William participated in like the “Commercial Flight” photo op. Plus she never went to the media to tell them Meghan did not “make her cry.” If she did cry it seems to me she was trying to stir up trouble.
All Kate had to do on that “crying” BS was have one of their many anonymous friends leak to the press that: ‘hey, she was hormonal and overreacted on a very minor incident, there’s no drama here and Kate was thrilled to be able to support Meghan.’ I used to really like Kate, but her inactions and silence throughout all of this have made me look at her in an entirely different way. I don’t like what I see.
There is also a photo out there of William looking at Meghan in a completely inappropriate way. Droit du seigneur kind of way, with Harry thunder face in the background. From inside the church at the RAF 100 service.
This is so juvenile. What do they want Harry and Meghan to do???? They were ordered by the Queen to come back. RRs try to act like H&M are irrelevant but we all know they’re not choosing this tour over them. Change your tour date or maybe not go at all cause what’s the point?
By saying Will and Kate are worried about them stealing their thunder, Isn’t that just confirming that they are a couple of thristy ass bitches who want all of the attention to themselves and are mad jealous that harry and Meghan will steal their spotlight?
Accurate.
Not very regal of them.
What happened to all the Oh So Regal nonsense around these two? No need for that dogwhistle anymore?
So, let’s all watch and see if the Queen and Charles step down from any public engagements March 3 – 5…….I’ll put my money on them stepping on Cambridge’s toes as well, but nothing will be said about that. And why, because they all overlap all the time. It’s only the Cambridge’s who can’t stand to have any other royal doing anything press worthy on one of their public days — after all there are so very few of them.
‘ after all there are so very few of them’
And that right there is why they hate it so much. Because W&K so rarely work, that when they do actually get off their lazy asses, they want to make sure they are seen doing it. If they consistently worked the way they should have been doing, they would not have to try so hard.
And tune online and all news stands for our coverage of Megxit’s return here at The Sun.
Disrespect all around from this stupid publication (The Sun). It’s Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle and Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton. The women simply don’t matter to these people.
“Presumably he is now relying on some flash PR person more used to the American entertainment world, more Hollywood than Windsor, who is not going to respect the views of the rest of the royal family.”
======
It would seem that Harry…after CAREFULLY studying his family’s history…decided respecting the views of the Royal family leads to disaster…
Keenie will show up in various shades of green with numerous shamrock buttons and carry a green sheleighly with her wherever she goes. Maybe they should visit the Blarney Stone and end William’s pathological lying.
Another bespoke green coatdress to add to her collection of a dozen or two green coat dresses?
lol!
Such an insecure future king of england. Throwing tantrums because of press coverage
I think he needs to learn that he’s got to do something other than dragging his sister-in-law to warrant the press coverage.
HK9, he did someONE else. Part of why he threw Meghan under the bus, in exchange for the press hiding his gardening adventures.
In the second pic of Kate with her hands out, it makes me think she wants to strangle her husband. Much anger there. And I’m sure well-warranted. She may have married the first son, but she got the second-rate prince. Cheers, Kate.
As everyone as already pointed out: “What thunder?”
In fact I totally missed this post when I first went to check on royal news earlier today. My eyes just naturally skim past Boring Bill. He really needs to learn to value his wife more because if it weren’t for Kate and the coverage of her button fetish, I’d completely forget he exists at all.
What thunder? The Sussex thunder!! Or as someone said in another post: “The Ginger Thunder”. . .that’s what I’m talking about right there!
Just like the orange buffoon in the white house who telegraphs his every thought and move by blaming someone else.
He’s not jealous? I’m sorry but my bullsh** meter just exploded.
We all know what the press will be like: Meghan tried to upstage our fair and glorious Kate. . .Harry looks so sad to be away from his family–it’s all Meghan’s fault. Meghan broke protocal, Meghan breathed our lily white air–how dare she? Katie Keen the more popular duchess, is so beautiful and perfect and perfect and beautiful and Meghan is an ugly hag from Hollywood who has bewitched poor frail little Harry–how dare she? It’s so predictable!
Is he that dumb?! Yes he is. Sorry England this is your future king.
Looks like Mr. Potato head. That’s all I’ve got!
This is so stupid. William’s so stupid. He will be head of state one day and he is acting like Trump with a title. Your brother and his wife are that much of a threat to you? William will be exposed so bad Parliament will vote him off the throne.
Why are they even going to Ireland? From the Irish Independent:“ Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be ‘looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people’ during their first official visit to Ireland.” They seem so clueless half the time, like it’s some alien entity. Is it about friendship between the two nations, because for 800 years wasn’t exactly friendly. Sinn Fein just won the election but no government formed yet, Brexit is going to cause a big hit to the Irish economy, and some are speculating it may lead to Irish reunification, but sure, pull a few pints and eat some spuds.
So their official visit in February 2019 wasn’t official? Or was it so boring the local paper doesn’t remember it? As someone else wrote above, the timing of this PLUS the fact the visit isn’t embargoed is *interesting*.
An unexamined life is not worth living. Socrates.
Yes he is worried. Because who wants an unpopular king or at least a king with a much more popular brother and sister in law. This whole sham of modern day monarchy is based on the admiration of the people
But I digress. Will should zip it. whatever happened to never complain, never explain.
Never complain William-This is the Queen’s fault period. She requested that they return for Commonwealth activities. Go jump on her back about doing this-Harry and Meghan are doing what the Queen demanded they do. These people who constantly drag Harry and his wife are so primitive and medieval it makes your head spin. This is only way the people who work in the British media can make money-no wonder they appear to live in a cave of stupidity. God’s speed Harry and Meghan!