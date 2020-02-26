Is Prince William worried about the Sussexes stealing his Irish tour thunder?

In Monday’s afternoon links, I linked to a JustJared post which was just some added details about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s upcoming Ireland Tour. William and Kate are due to spend March 3rd through March 5th touring Ireland, and coincidentally, they’ll be out of the country for several days of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s big return to England. I wrote in the links post, “I fully expect to see ‘The Sussexes are stealing the Cambridges’ Ireland-tour thunder’ headlines, and you should expect it too.” Guess what? Of course it’s already happening.

Princes William and Harry are on a collision course next week over fears the Sussexes will steal the spotlight from the Cambridge’s official Ireland visit. The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle will return to Britain in just a few days – their first time home since announcing they were quitting as royals and moving to Canada part-time. A royal insider today revealed fears the Sussex’s whirlwind trip to the UK would steal the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s hugely important Ireland visit. And they said it was a “nightmare” for royal staff – pointing out the clash would never have happened before Megxit.

Next week’s events will see Meghan and Harry attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 in London while Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Ireland. Although the engagements are hours apart, the flurry of excitement caused by a rare UK appearance for Harry and Meghan is likely to overshadow the final day of William and Kate’s tour.

A senior source told The Sun Online: “While William fully respects Harry’s right to come back whenever he wants – indeed he is glad that he is returning, however briefly – he wishes that it wasn’t at the same time as his Irish trip because he knows what will happen is that the spotlight as far as papers and TV are concerned will be fully on Harry and Meghan. He recognises that for the media this will be ‘the big story’. It’s not that he and Kate would be jealous of all that coverage – they’re simply not like that – but their tour of Ireland is an important one, and he would have hoped it would get due media prominence.”

Kate and William’s trip to Ireland will be the first tour carried out by any member of the Royal Family after Brexit. And the source added: “This sort of diary error would simply not have happened in the days before Harry decided to bale out of royal life. That’s why members of the royal family have private secretaries – and a grid system, similar to the Government’s method – to ensure that coverage of important events doesn’t clash. It’s a nightmare as far as staff are concerned because there is no longer any control over Harry – he has nobody now working for him who has proper experience of the methods and protocol of the court system. Presumably he is now relying on some flash PR person more used to the American entertainment world, more Hollywood than Windsor, who is not going to respect the views of the rest of the royal family.”