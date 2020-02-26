“Kim Kardashian, Cher & Naomi Campbell cover CR Fashion Book” links
  • February 26, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cher, Kim Kardashian & Naomi Campbell cover CR Fashion Book and this photoshoot is very… um, wacky!?! [Dlisted]
Harry Styles confirms that he was robbed at knifepoint. Poor Harry. [Just Jared]
Chris Evans in Little Shop of Horrors? Perhaps. [LaineyGossip]
All the cool people are in France for Paris Fashion Week. [Go Fug Yourself]
How messy was the Dem Debate last night? [Pajiba]
Dumbasses were so salty about Shakira & J.Lo’s halftime show. [Jezebel]
Lawyer wants to end My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]
How do LGBTQ voters really feel about Pete Buttigieg? [Towleroad]
This Etro gown looks like wallpaper. [RCFA]
Big Freedia with Kesha? I’ll allow it. [OMG Blog]

29 Responses to ““Kim Kardashian, Cher & Naomi Campbell cover CR Fashion Book” links”

  1. ME says:
    February 26, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Ok so they made Kim and Cher look the same age.

  2. Lua says:
    February 26, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    I saw the skit last night about Pete not being gay enough. I fear Trump will win because every Democrat is looking for the perfect candidate. It doesn’t exist. Republican voters don’t care about the perfect candidate. They just vote red.

  3. Samanathalous says:
    February 26, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    I think Kim and Cher go to the same doc.

  4. naomipaige99 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Since when is KK in the same league as Cher and Naomi Campbell???

  5. Chanteloup says:
    February 26, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    The Harry Styles link inspired me to go watch some of his old interviews and performances [haven't seen his duet with Lizzo on "Juice"? You haven't lived].
    He is my anti-depressant, a bright spot in any day. Love you, Harry!

  6. Nev says:
    February 26, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Love it!!! Go Naomi!!!!

  7. Valerie says:
    February 26, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Apart from the obvious answer, money, why are the Kardashians still a thing? Why is Kim sharing a cover with women who’ve accomplished things without the help of nepotism? She’s just so boring.

  8. Samanathalous says:
    February 26, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Why is Kim always so overly sexualized, can’t they be like the pink ladies and be tough why does she take it there always.

  9. Chanteloup says:
    February 26, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    I want that Etro gown and coat! I dress boorrrrrrring most of the time. Need this for a change!

  10. Chanteloup says:
    February 26, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    That pajiba link at the bottom, not one of your featured links but a partner link I guess? Oh Hi, My My Actual, Literal Nightmare, Nice To Meet You in Real Life – is awesome!
    I want to go kite surfing now -

  11. Aubrey says:
    February 26, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Does Kim have a side guy?

  12. SilentStar says:
    February 27, 2020 at 12:12 am

    I love their looks with the leather and motorcycles. They look straight out of “Faster, Pussycat, Kill! Kill!”.

