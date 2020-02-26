“Kim Kardashian, Cher & Naomi Campbell cover CR Fashion Book” links

View this post on Instagram

For the first time ever, @cher, @naomi, and @kimkardashian join forces for CR Fashion Book's brand new, power-themed issue. Inside, the trio of fearless icons open up about using their respective voices and platforms to champion for causes close to their hearts. Tap link in bio for more details and to order CR Fashion Book Issue 16, hitting newsstands March 12, 2020. #CR16 Photography: @mertalas and @macpiggott Fashion: @carineroitfeld Hair: @serenaradaelli Makeup: @francescatolot Nails: @nailsbydiem