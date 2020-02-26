“Kim Kardashian, Cher & Naomi Campbell cover CR Fashion Book” links

Cher, Kim Kardashian & Naomi Campbell cover CR Fashion Book and this photoshoot is very… um, wacky!?! [Dlisted]
For the first time ever, @cher, @naomi, and @kimkardashian join forces for CR Fashion Book's brand new, power-themed issue. Inside, the trio of fearless icons open up about using their respective voices and platforms to champion for causes close to their hearts. Tap link in bio for more details and to order CR Fashion Book Issue 16, hitting newsstands March 12, 2020. #CR16 Photography: @mertalas and @macpiggott Fashion: @carineroitfeld Hair: @serenaradaelli Makeup: @francescatolot Nails: @nailsbydiem
Ok so they made Kim and Cher look the same age.
Amazing, eh? Cher looks like herself in the ’60s. I don’t know what age she really is, but I hope I can be that limber when I get to whatever age she really is.
74 in May.
I saw the skit last night about Pete not being gay enough. I fear Trump will win because every Democrat is looking for the perfect candidate. It doesn’t exist. Republican voters don’t care about the perfect candidate. They just vote red.
DT might when, beause there are still a bunch of idiots who are going to keep voting for him.
They are during the primaries. But hopefully everyone will get behind the nominee for the general.
I think Kim and Cher go to the same doc.
I agree, but then I remember that Cher is almost twice KK’s age, and KK is nearly 40, so…
Since when is KK in the same league as Cher and Naomi Campbell???
Since never.
All the more evident when she Tries. So. Hard. but obvs can’t hold a candle next to Cher who tells it like she sees it and has no F’s to give.
LOve it!
Well, since she’s mobbed up. Money talks.
Mobbed up?
I wondered the same. It’s like 2 icons…and Kim. Please.
right?!
The Harry Styles link inspired me to go watch some of his old interviews and performances [haven't seen his duet with Lizzo on "Juice"? You haven't lived].
He is my anti-depressant, a bright spot in any day. Love you, Harry!
Ok I just looked that duet up on YouTube and those two are just one big ball of joy! Adorable! Thanks for recommending that! I really hope he’s ok after his robbery and that didn’t take away any of his spark.
I’m so glad it brought you joy, too!
I had a smile on my face all along their duet. These two rock.
Love it!!! Go Naomi!!!!
Apart from the obvious answer, money, why are the Kardashians still a thing? Why is Kim sharing a cover with women who’ve accomplished things without the help of nepotism? She’s just so boring.
Why is Kim always so overly sexualized, can’t they be like the pink ladies and be tough why does she take it there always.
yeah, sometimes I really think she thinks her only value is her ability to look like a blow-up doll.
So sad.
That’s exactly what that look reminds me of!
I want that Etro gown and coat! I dress boorrrrrrring most of the time. Need this for a change!
Gorgeous, right? I love Etro!
That pajiba link at the bottom, not one of your featured links but a partner link I guess? Oh Hi, My My Actual, Literal Nightmare, Nice To Meet You in Real Life – is awesome!
I want to go kite surfing now -
Does Kim have a side guy?
I love their looks with the leather and motorcycles. They look straight out of “Faster, Pussycat, Kill! Kill!”.