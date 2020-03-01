Adele Haenel walked out of the Cesar Awards when Roman Polanski won

This lovely woman in blue is Adele Haenel, star of Portrait of a Lady on Fire and a nominee at Friday evening’s Cesar Awards in Paris. Adele Haenel has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, and she’s argued that the French film industry needs its own Me Too reckoning. She was also victimized and harassed by a grown man (a director) when she was 12 years old. Adele has been very vocal about Roman Polanski and how wrong it was that Polanski’s film, An Officer and a Spy, was nominated for 12 Cesars. Before the Cesars, she said “Distinguishing #Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims. It means raping women isn’t that bad.” Well, guess what? Polanski won for Best Director at the Cesars. He did not attend the ceremony, because he was afraid of being “lynched.” After he won, Adele walked out of the ceremony:
And here is Adèle Haenel waking out of the auditorium, waving her arm in disgust. It’s disgusting that the entire auditorium didn’t follow her out. h/t @aoifemrtn #Polanski #JaccusePolanski
— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) February 29, 2020
She was not alone – a few other female artists walked out of the awards show. But most stayed. Which sucks. It feels like the French film industry really does need a Me Too moment. Maybe it’s here.
Other photos from the Cesar Awards… Vincent Cassel and his young wife Tina Kunakey Cassel, Fanny Ardant, and Eva Green. Eva worked with Polanski several years back. I haven’t heard anything about Eva walking out. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
I also want to point out that Florence Foresti who was hosting the event didn’t return to close the ceremony after Polanski’s win and she posted an Insta story saying : “disgusted”. And around a hundred people were protesting outside the venue before and during the ceremony. French people are really aware of how stupid and elitist french cinema is. As a french woman, I am proud Adele walked out, but I wish it didn’t have to happen in the first place… I am angry
I didn’t understand the Foresti thing – was she the host or just the “opener”? Did she leave right after Polanski’s win?
She was the host. She did an opening gig and then came back several times in between Césars to make some more jokes (she did quite some about Polanski too). She is a feminist and is the godmother of a organization supporting abused women.
After Polanski’s win, there was only the César for Best Movie left, she probably left around that time and didn’t return to close the ceremony
“portray of a young lady on fire“ is an incredible, very feminist film and it makes total sense that they walked out.
It does and the director is so powerful and I love her
Yes! My favourite film of the past year. I was surprised when it wasn’t nominated for an Oscar!
French fellow person here. I’m incensed.
They gave him TWO freaking awards, best director and best adapted screenplay.
I think the movie was probably awarded because it deals with an important part of our history but still. It’s infuriating.
Yeah it’s gross that anyone stayed to be honest.
I held my tongue for the most part a few years back when Kristen Stewart stans we’re going on and on about her being the first American actress to win a Cesar and how that was so prestigious and cultured and all about great art!…..So I’m done doing that now. The French film community ain’t s**t. They’re as compromised and ridiculous as the Academy. How ridiculous? The only woman to win Best Director is also a signatory of the Free Polanski petition. Oh and Luc Besson (in addition to overall abuse allegations we know he was openly in a relationship with a 15 year old) has won best director. Agnes Varda didn’t. Yep. Just because it’s in French doesn’t make it classier (I should know, I speak French and I’m certainly not classy!! 😁 ).
Adele Haenel is a hero. The way she spoke out about her abuse and more generally about rape culture… I have such deep admiration for her.