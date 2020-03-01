Adele Haenel walked out of the Cesar Awards when Roman Polanski won

Stars get seated at the 2020 Cesar Film Awards in Paris

This lovely woman in blue is Adele Haenel, star of Portrait of a Lady on Fire and a nominee at Friday evening’s Cesar Awards in Paris. Adele Haenel has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, and she’s argued that the French film industry needs its own Me Too reckoning. She was also victimized and harassed by a grown man (a director) when she was 12 years old. Adele has been very vocal about Roman Polanski and how wrong it was that Polanski’s film, An Officer and a Spy, was nominated for 12 Cesars. Before the Cesars, she said “Distinguishing #Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims. It means raping women isn’t that bad.” Well, guess what? Polanski won for Best Director at the Cesars. He did not attend the ceremony, because he was afraid of being “lynched.” After he won, Adele walked out of the ceremony:

She was not alone – a few other female artists walked out of the awards show. But most stayed. Which sucks. It feels like the French film industry really does need a Me Too moment. Maybe it’s here.

Embed from Getty Images

Other photos from the Cesar Awards… Vincent Cassel and his young wife Tina Kunakey Cassel, Fanny Ardant, and Eva Green. Eva worked with Polanski several years back. I haven’t heard anything about Eva walking out. Hm.

Stars take the red carpet at the Cesar Film Awards 2020 in Paris

Stars take the red carpet at the Cesar Film Awards 2020 in Paris

Stars take the red carpet at the Cesar Film Awards 2020 in Paris

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Adele Haenel walked out of the Cesar Awards when Roman Polanski won”

  1. Léna says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:11 am

    I also want to point out that Florence Foresti who was hosting the event didn’t return to close the ceremony after Polanski’s win and she posted an Insta story saying : “disgusted”. And around a hundred people were protesting outside the venue before and during the ceremony. French people are really aware of how stupid and elitist french cinema is. As a french woman, I am proud Adele walked out, but I wish it didn’t have to happen in the first place… I am angry

    Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      March 1, 2020 at 8:16 am

      I didn’t understand the Foresti thing – was she the host or just the “opener”? Did she leave right after Polanski’s win?

      Reply
      • Léna says:
        March 1, 2020 at 8:20 am

        She was the host. She did an opening gig and then came back several times in between Césars to make some more jokes (she did quite some about Polanski too). She is a feminist and is the godmother of a organization supporting abused women.

        After Polanski’s win, there was only the César for Best Movie left, she probably left around that time and didn’t return to close the ceremony :)

  2. Lena says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:25 am

    “portray of a young lady on fire“ is an incredible, very feminist film and it makes total sense that they walked out.

    Reply
  3. AliceMadHatter says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:27 am

    French fellow person here. I’m incensed.
    They gave him TWO freaking awards, best director and best adapted screenplay.
    I think the movie was probably awarded because it deals with an important part of our history but still. It’s infuriating.

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Yeah it’s gross that anyone stayed to be honest.

    I held my tongue for the most part a few years back when Kristen Stewart stans we’re going on and on about her being the first American actress to win a Cesar and how that was so prestigious and cultured and all about great art!…..So I’m done doing that now. The French film community ain’t s**t. They’re as compromised and ridiculous as the Academy. How ridiculous? The only woman to win Best Director is also a signatory of the Free Polanski petition. Oh and Luc Besson (in addition to overall abuse allegations we know he was openly in a relationship with a 15 year old) has won best director. Agnes Varda didn’t. Yep. Just because it’s in French doesn’t make it classier (I should know, I speak French and I’m certainly not classy!! 😁 ).

    Reply
  5. Coz' says:
    March 1, 2020 at 8:32 am

    Adele Haenel is a hero. The way she spoke out about her abuse and more generally about rape culture… I have such deep admiration for her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment