Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: ‘I saw some self-awareness starting to happen’

Stellar Magazine is the weekend magazine of Australia’s Daily Telegraph. Katy Perry covers the latest issue because she’s performing at the women’s cricket World Cup on International Women’s Day, and the Aussies are trying to break the record for highest attendance at a woman’s sporting event. Katy seemed very relaxed and only a little bit shady in this interview, and you’ll see it when it comes up. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Whether we still “need” an International Women’s Day: “Yes, we do. Because there’s so much work still to be done. We still have a discrepancy with pay and utilisation of women in job spaces. I’m not one of those people that is solely about “the future is female”. The future is both male and female. I believe in a more humanitarian future because I have a partner [Orlando Bloom] who is supportive, kind and a champion of women and children. He’s sensitive and vulnerable – and still the hottest guy on the beach.

On trying to be a role model to young girls: “My parents, even though we’ve had our disagreements along the way, instilled such a good moral compass in me. Young people are so influential, I’m so influential and every interaction results in a feeling – and it really is how you use those feelings. I have boundaries with adults, but when I’m out and kids want to come up and say hi, I will never say no. I’m conscious I might only meet them one time and it might have a huge effect on them. I do try and live in a really kind, integrous way. And I’m not always that way – I have bad days as well, you know? Sometimes my fiancé would say, “OK… maybe not today.” It’s funny how your partner gets both the best and the worst of you.

Her wedding planning: “I call myself a “bridechilla” as opposed to a bridezilla. Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.

How she would characterize her “friendship” with Taylor Swift at this point: “Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot. I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t. Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!