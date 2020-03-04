Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: ‘I saw some self-awareness starting to happen’

Stellar Magazine is the weekend magazine of Australia’s Daily Telegraph. Katy Perry covers the latest issue because she’s performing at the women’s cricket World Cup on International Women’s Day, and the Aussies are trying to break the record for highest attendance at a woman’s sporting event. Katy seemed very relaxed and only a little bit shady in this interview, and you’ll see it when it comes up. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Whether we still “need” an International Women’s Day: “Yes, we do. Because there’s so much work still to be done. We still have a discrepancy with pay and utilisation of women in job spaces. I’m not one of those people that is solely about “the future is female”. The future is both male and female. I believe in a more humanitarian future because I have a partner [Orlando Bloom] who is supportive, kind and a champion of women and children. He’s sensitive and vulnerable – and still the hottest guy on the beach.
On trying to be a role model to young girls: “My parents, even though we’ve had our disagreements along the way, instilled such a good moral compass in me. Young people are so influential, I’m so influential and every interaction results in a feeling – and it really is how you use those feelings. I have boundaries with adults, but when I’m out and kids want to come up and say hi, I will never say no. I’m conscious I might only meet them one time and it might have a huge effect on them. I do try and live in a really kind, integrous way. And I’m not always that way – I have bad days as well, you know? Sometimes my fiancé would say, “OK… maybe not today.” It’s funny how your partner gets both the best and the worst of you.
Her wedding planning: “I call myself a “bridechilla” as opposed to a bridezilla. Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.
How she would characterize her “friendship” with Taylor Swift at this point: “Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot. I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t. Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!
[From Stellar/The Daily Telegraph]
“I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen…” I laughed. I hope the Snake Fam can laugh too, because it’s certainly true – Taylor Swift has been infantilized by the media and her fans for so many years, and she’s 30 years old now and only *just* now developing any kind of self-awareness. Although sometimes I’m not so sure. As for the rest of it… I find her comments about Orlando and wedding-planning really interesting. This is the second marriage for both Katy and Orlando. Katy in particular already had her “dream wedding” and the marriage crashed and burned in short order. I do think that she’s learned – the hard way – that the marriage is what’s important, not the wedding.
Love me some Katy!
I’m not a Taylor or Katy stan. With that said, I think both still need a very large dose of self awareness. Sure, they’ve both started to display some mature, self aware thinking, but…. yeah. They’re both out of touch to certain and different degrees.
I mean, let’s not pretend Katy is super self-aware either. Both women are stunted in a lot of ways. Neither are evil, neither are paragons of virtue, neither of them are all that deep.
Tay has the embarrassing snake fam, Katy used boyfriends to attack Tay’s looks. The feud certainly wasn’t one sided, and there aren’t really any winners.
It wasn’t long ago that Katy had shoes removed from stores because they looked like they were designed to resemble black face. She’s also had more than one incident of guys saying she’s sexually harassed them. It’s easy to say that TS is not a feminist and that she’s loved by white supremacists, and all of those things – but I find it interesting that Katy seems to get a lot of passes on her own mistakes. I wonder if that’s partially because she’s always marketed herself as a bit ditzy, so we expect it to a degree?
I just think both ladies could use a heaping dose of self awareness and reality. I don’t wish any ill to either of them, and I can enjoy some of their music. But I think being in the industry pretty young screwed them BOTH up substantially. I do love Taylor’s cats, though, and I like that pastels are everywhere lately. Really, I’m just team cats. @Kaiser, let’s get an obligatory kitty image with all things Taylor, please?
I love Taylor but I honestly didn’t see much self-awareness in her documentary. It’s absolutely wonderful that she’s using her voice in politics and I think she speaks about it in a very intelligent, well-informed way. But when it comes to her personal drama and such – still no self awareness as to how she gets into these situations, like the Kanye phone call debacle. And she’ll probably take it to her grave what boyfriends were real vs. just for publicity. Much of her is still stunted and immature, and probably always will be.
Now if only Katy had some self-awareness as well. Miss British Asian Ambassador.
Second the Miss British Asian comment. Yes she was offered it but she didn’t have to accept.
Also this. Don’t diss another woman’s wedding gown. Hitching your coattails to someone else AND being nasty to gain some cheap publicity. No. Just stop.
That’s a very good burger costume.
Self aware?
Katy accepted ambassador of the British Asian Trust appointed by Chuck.
Come on now.