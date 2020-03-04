Is the Queen wearing gloves these days to protect herself from the coronavirus?

Royal visit to MI5

The Queen is simply from the glove-and-hat-wearing generation. I like that generation for actually taking care of their appearance, and always believing that one should not leave the house without a hat and gloves. Over time, as styles changed, the Queen remained in her gloves and hat, although she started to take the gloves off more often, especially when she did events inside the palace. That started happening more when Diana came around, and Diana would give people hugs and hold strangers’ hands. Suddenly, the Queen had to modernize just a tad too. But… with the coronavirus going around, it looks like Liz is back to wearing gloves all the time now.

The Queen wore gloves at an investiture at Buckingham Palace today, the first time she has done so since she began carrying out the ceremonies in 1952, amid warnings about the spread of coronavirus and the deadly danger it poses to the over-80s. The 93-year-old’s decision to cover her hands to above the wrists came as the Government warned that the death rate for people infected is ‘significantly ramped up’ among the elderly. Britain was also warned that a major outbreak is ‘highly likely’.

Her Majesty wears gloves when she meets the public at events or garden parties – but not at investitures where she carries out the fiddly task of fastening the awards to a hook on the recipients’ lapels. The last time she wore gloves for an investiture at all was in 1954, when she recognised Air Marshal Claude Pelly with a knighthood in Yemen.

Honestly, I’ll mock Liz of House Petty for many things, but I feel like she’s taking a very simple precaution here, if she did indeed wear gloves for coronavirus reasons. From what little we actually know about the coronavirus, it does seem to be particularly deadly for the elderly. Which reminds me that a little more than two years ago, the Queen had a really bad cold and everyone in the royal household, British media and British government completely freaked out and started reviewing their plans for what happens when the Queen kicks ye olde royal bucket. The Queen isn’t just taking precautions out of nowhere – it will truly affect the fate of the nation.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

6 Responses to “Is the Queen wearing gloves these days to protect herself from the coronavirus?”

  1. Erinn says:
    March 4, 2020 at 9:30 am

    It might be a precaution… but it’s also still winter. And elderly people seem to get cold extra easily. Her skin is also likely more fragile – she could be covering bruises from a fall, or anything, really.

    Reply
  2. Jamie says:
    March 4, 2020 at 9:31 am

    That must’ve made it a lot more difficult for her to pin those medals. I can’t handle anything with gloves on.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      March 4, 2020 at 9:36 am

      As I understand it, the recipients are already wearing pins and she just hooks the medal over the bar of the pin.

      Reply
  3. HK9 says:
    March 4, 2020 at 9:33 am

    She usually wears gloves, as her hands tend to swell from shaking hands with lots of people and yes keeping the germs at bay.

    Reply
  4. grumpyterrier says:
    March 4, 2020 at 9:34 am

    I had thought she always had gloves on. But she absolutely should take precautions as it’s very deadly for the elderly. They should probably have a big quarantine station outside the front door of the palace where everyone is detoxified like on Monsters, Inc.

    Reply
  5. Mary says:
    March 4, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Is William going to mock Grumpy Granny for wearing the gloves?

    Reply

