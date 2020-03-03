Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence is pretty sure Democrats want people to die

Hello, yes, did you know that the Coronavirus is still happening? I am not as freaked out about it as I was last week. But it’s bad! People are already dying in America and there are reportedly Corona infections on both coasts. There… is not even a proper test for Corona, right? Much less a proper vaccine for it. But don’t worry, the Coronavirus Czar is on the case! Mike Pence was on one of the Sunday morning news shows and he was asked about how Don Trump Jr. recently claimed that Democrats want people to die. Seriously. He called into Fox News and said: “Anything they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will. For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”
I bring this up because Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence was shown all of the clips of various conservatives freaking out about the virus and how dangerous it is POLITICALLY for Trump if a lot of people die, and Pence… just completely glossed over the unhinged political attacks.
Jesus. Just when I stop panicking a little bit, I listen to Pence and I get scared all over again. Pence will be on the Hill today, putting together a congressional appropriation package to deal with the virus and more. Yesterday, Pence canceled (or the White House canceled) a CDC public briefing on the coronavirus and then Mike Pence did a briefing at the White House:
I swing back and forth between thinking that all of this panic and fuss is all for nothing anyway – we’ll likely all be exposed to it at some point, and that’s before they can come up with a vaccine. Oh well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Repubs are desperate to prevent this from tanking Trump’s reelection. The stock market drop and the potential economic collapse a pandemic could cause has them shook. Attacking Dems is all they have left.
Maybe I don’t remember clearly enough what the eras of Ebola, H1N1, etc, were like but the politicization of this is unreal. Don Junior is such an incredibly disgusting punk, first of all. And the MAGAts on my parent page for one of my college sons are going overboard to say this is no big deal at all, posting links from Dr Drew and calling the hype “fake news.” I can’t.
I also can’t help but wonder if these same people, who seem all but ready to catch COVID-19 to own the libs, would be singing the same tune if their guy wasn’t POTUS in an election year. JFC.
Interesting fact I just read on Twitter, from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Coronavirus Florida: Mother and son at Sarasota Military Academy under quarantine
https://www.heraldtribune.com/news/20200302/coronavirus-florida-mother-and-son-at-sarasota-military-academy-under-quarantine?template=ampart&__twitter_impression=true
“A student whose classmates met with and touched VP Pence is now quarantined.
On Friday, cadets at Sarasota Military Academy shook hands with Pence, who was visiting Sarasota for fundraiser. One cadet’s mom had been in contact with a coronavirus patient.”
Pence, the same guy who wipes his nose with his hand on national TV. #TheStupidIsStrong
I was going to mention that too. Pence is directly helped the spread of the virus. Oh boy.
Why don’t they stop talking about what they think democrats are hoping for and just do their jobs? For Christ’s sake, can they just stfu about politics for one minute and focus on doing what they’re supposed to do?
There is a test for it, I had it done last week. Got my results back yesterday afternoon – negative but I have to stay indoors until the 14 day quarantine period is up (which for me is another week)
Glad you’re okay
I’m glad you got the test & sorry about the quarantine. I heard that they were quickly running out of the tests & would not be able to test most people who are suspected as having it soon. Is this not correct or was it easy to get tested (and is it still)?
This is no time to play politics. This virus is real and it’s hurting people and they need to stop.
There’s a reason trumpviruscoverup is trending on twitter.
Trump was demanding to pharma CEO’s and the head of the NIH that a vaccine be out in months-even after legit every one of them said that maybe MAYBE they could be at the human testing phase by then. And the head of the NIH kept saying a year. Year and half during the entire meeting. Trump-who legit said we have a robust flu vaccine that can help can’t it?
When you have idiots that don’t understand or respect science-of COURSE they are going to try and politicize it because they don’t get it. But this virus does not care what color hat you wear or how you feel about the border wall. Another reason to go out and vote! today
Well doncha know those pharma CEO’s and the head of the NIH are all probs democrats and are just saying it’ll take 1-1.5 years because they want to sabotage his reelection. The earth revolves around him you know. The sun too. Don’t believe the scientists they are lying.
Democrats aren’t the ones who flew a boatload of sick people into the country.
Democrats aren’t the ones who sent unqualified, untrained people without protective gear into see those sick people and then allowed those unqualified, untrained people who had been exposed out into the general population to spread the disease.
Democrats aren’t the ones who shut down 36 CDC pandemic units.
Democrats aren’t the ones who caused there to be more than 700 vacant positions at the CDC.
Democrats aren’t the ones who diverted CDC funding to a fence.
Democrats aren’t the ones who silenced CDC doctors.
Democrats aren’t the ones who appointed & confirmed a big pharmaceutical lobbyist with no actual healthcare experience to run Health & Human Services.
Always projecting.