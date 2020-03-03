Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence is pretty sure Democrats want people to die

Hello, yes, did you know that the Coronavirus is still happening? I am not as freaked out about it as I was last week. But it’s bad! People are already dying in America and there are reportedly Corona infections on both coasts. There… is not even a proper test for Corona, right? Much less a proper vaccine for it. But don’t worry, the Coronavirus Czar is on the case! Mike Pence was on one of the Sunday morning news shows and he was asked about how Don Trump Jr. recently claimed that Democrats want people to die. Seriously. He called into Fox News and said: “Anything they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will. For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”

I bring this up because Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence was shown all of the clips of various conservatives freaking out about the virus and how dangerous it is POLITICALLY for Trump if a lot of people die, and Pence… just completely glossed over the unhinged political attacks.

Jesus. Just when I stop panicking a little bit, I listen to Pence and I get scared all over again. Pence will be on the Hill today, putting together a congressional appropriation package to deal with the virus and more. Yesterday, Pence canceled (or the White House canceled) a CDC public briefing on the coronavirus and then Mike Pence did a briefing at the White House:

I swing back and forth between thinking that all of this panic and fuss is all for nothing anyway – we’ll likely all be exposed to it at some point, and that’s before they can come up with a vaccine. Oh well.