Clarence House reminds everyone that Camilla will be ‘Princess Consort’ not Queen

In 2017, I covered a completely fascinating long-read article in the Guardian called “What Happens When Queen Elizabeth Dies.” Details from that article are still stuck in my mind even now, like the fact that Charles will have to basically go on a grief-tour throughout the country within days of QEII’s passing. He’ll also have to meet with the Accession Council one day after his mum dies, and that’s basically when the council formally declares him King Charles. In that article, historians and royal/legal scholars said that any way you cut it, Camilla is going to be Queen Consort. They can call her whatever made-up title they want, but Camilla will be Queen. There’s actually a theory that at the Accession Council meeting, Charles will bring Camilla in and have her declared the Queen Consort at the same time as well.

Every so often, these facts and theories get brought up again and people ask “are you ready for Queen Camilla?” Clarence House still insists that whenever Charles does ascend to the throne, Camilla will merely be the Princess Consort. That’s what they’re still saying in the year of our lord Beyonce 2020.

When the Prince of Wales married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, it was made known that when he ascended to the throne, she would not take on the title of Queen Consort, instead being known as the Princess Consort. This was to appease those who bore the couple ill will for their affair, and later, for the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Indeed, Camilla has never used the title of Princess of Wales, despite being able to, and has instead styled herself as the Duchess of Cornwall after her husband’s Duchy estate. Yet this weekend, the Daily Star claimed that Charles was considering pushing for Camilla to become Queen Consort, as is traditional. Now, Clarence House has issued a rebuttal of this statement, saying: ‘The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne. This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all.’ Camilla’s supporters have argued that her growing importance within the family – particularly following the exit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – as well as her increasing popularity – she was ranked 8th most popular royal in a YouGov poll last year – have meant that the public would be happy for her to become Queen Consort. According to Constitutional experts, Camilla will be the Queen Consort technically anyway, as the wife of the King. A spokesperson for the University College London’s constitutional unit told The Times: ‘Prince Charles will no doubt have regard to public opinion at the time of his accession, in deciding whether Camilla should become queen; and he may also want to seek the advice of the government of the day.’

[From Tatler]

I think Charles is going to have her declared Queen Consort as soon as Liz kicks the royal and petty bucket. I think Camilla will be styled as Queen Camilla too, not Princess Consort Camilla, just because that sounds stupid and it’s meaningless anyway. The bigger question is… does Camilla even want it? She’s never had ambitions like that, and she’d rather be getting drunk with her horses. Also: maybe instead of calling Kate the Future Queen we can call her the Future Princess Consort LMAO!!! You absolutely know that William is petty enough to do that to Kate too.