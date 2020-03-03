Timothy Hutton denies raping a 14-year-old Canadian girl in 1983

On Monday, Buzzfeed published a lengthy, exclusive article, with an interview with a woman who says that Timothy Hutton raped her when she was 14 years old. The woman – who goes by Lauren – says that in 1983 in Vancouver, she and two of her junior high school friends met Hutton while he was in town filming Iceman. Hutton and another man invited the girls to Hutton’s hotel, and then to his hotel suite. The girls went. Hutton and his friend served them alcohol and then Hutton took Lauren to the bedroom in his suite and raped her, with the second man watching and participating. You can read her story here at Buzzfeed – it’s absolutely appalling and disturbing.
Buzzfeed spoke to people around Lauren at the time and they remember her telling them that Hutton had raped her. She remembers clearly saying no, saying stop, and trying to leave. Buzzfeed contacted Hutton obviously and they got his explicit denial, and they point out that Hutton has hired “two law firms and three spokespeople” to counter Lauren’s claims. Hutton’s people were blanketing media outlets with his denial too. Here’s the one they gave to People Magazine:
Hutton denied the allegations in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, in which he said, “For the past two-and-a-half years, I have been the target of multiple extortion attempts by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to extract millions of dollars from me.”
“She threatened that if I did not meet her demands, she would go to the press with a false allegation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada,” Hutton continued. “I never assaulted Ms. Johnston.”
“Today, BuzzFeed chose to publish Ms. Johnston’s false story. BuzzFeed knew the truth because they were provided with documented evidence. What’s really going on here is that Ms. Johnston’s extortion attempts failed,” Hutton said. “She then decided to follow through on her threat to go to the press with her false story. When I became aware of this, I went to the FBI, signed a sworn statement and filed a criminal complaint against Ms. Johnston for extortion.”
He added, “I will not stop fighting to expose this story for what it is — a failed extortion attempt based on something that never happened.”
“BuzzFeed knew the truth because they were provided with documented evidence.” In their article, Buzzfeed noted that “the actor’s representatives have provided BuzzFeed News with an extensive array of information, including a 91-page letter (which they said may not be quoted), meant to discredit Johnston and halt this article.” I… don’t understand any of this from Hutton’s point of view. If he legitimately has evidence that this is merely an extortion attempt, blast that evidence everywhere. I don’t know. This whole story is so profoundly disturbing.
I believe her.
I read the article yesterday and it’s absolutely painful.
Im withholding judgment one way or the other. If he went to the FBI with evidence of extortion that’s a pretty serious – and verifiable – thing. Now the question is did the FBI feel it was real evidence and are they pursuing charges.
I’m with you @VV. Let’s not make a snap judgement until this shakes out a little more.
Did you read the Buzzfead article that is linked here, which includes the witnesses account (her friend who was with her that night, who she hasn’t had contact with in decades)? That heartbreaking apology she gave gives me chills.
I was already believing her, but the friend confirming a lot of it really sealed it for me. And so many people in her life back then confirm it as well, at least that she said something happened with him.
BuzzFeed is not a tabloid I don’t think they are going to publish some thing that is not true is more than likely they did a lengthy investigation
I doubt they read the article, based on these comments, but wish they would before they publicly pass any judgement. I’m not sure how someone could comfortably call her old friend, and witness, a likely liar. Hutton hiring a ton of attorneys, plus pr people, and sending a long letter that can’t be quoted, means nothing about his guilt.
I believe her.
As a creepy side note, the pedophile that abused me loved Hutton’s character & performance in Beautiful Girls…he would tell me he was Pooh Bear….gross. I guess he nailed that character cuz he could relate.
I believe her.
If Hutton has “evidence” that he feels exonerates him, then it’s odd (to put it mildly) he would request it not be widely shared. Guarantee that Buzzfeed lawyers combed this one over. That’s not “proof” Hutton did it, but it’s also a good sign that they were in no way presented with actual exculpatory evidence, secret or otherwise. If that part of Hutton’s statement is factually inaccurate, well…let’s just say my skepticism regarding his denials grows.
Also—and again this isn’t “proof” just circumstantial speculation on my part— but it’s very hard to blackmail or extort someone with a lie, since you’d have no leverage. Would not be surprised to see this later become, ‘We met, but it didn’t happen,’ or ‘It happened, but it was consensual and I didn’t know her age/she looked much older.’
I’m not taking a side by saying this in any way, but he may not be sharing evidence because his lawyers have advised him not to, pending future litigation.
Genuine evidence does not deteriorate due to sunshine being shone upon it. Nor does it become less useful once widely known. Since Hutton has said this did not occur and the damage he wanted to avoid is only to his reputation, attempting to counter such allegations with facts would not be looked down upon by any court in the world.
On the other hand, ‘you can’t quote me,’ vague allegations about an accuser’s credibility and greed are textbook gaslighting by abusers.
If Hutton is, indeed, innocent, he certainly is very closely following the playbooks of guilty men.
Agreed. His lawyers are telling him what to do 100%. Everything he says will be carefully planned. People seem to forget that the accused does not have the burden of proof. I am betting his attorneys are not allowing anything to be released. I am not saying he didn’t do it…. so please don’t jump all over me.
The fact that he went to FBI as well may mean there is something more to this as well. I am withholding judgment as well. This may end up being a case of an exception that proves the rule sort of scenario.
Of course that’s possible. Interesting, though, that the Buzzfeed article notes Hutton didn’t go to the FBI until AFTER he was contacted for their story, long after this supposed exertion attempt (which he doesn’t deny he agreed to in at least some form) took place.
And that’s just one reason that Hutton’s own, ‘Why didn’t she go to police earlier?’ query proffered as proof it didn’t happen sits very unwell with me. Everyone should know by now that the reporting rate for sexual assault in 2020 remains dismally low due to victim blaming/shaming culture,, with chance of arrests and convictions minute. In the 1980s? With one party a celebrity and the other barely a teenager? Come on! Her not going to the police at the time in no way, shape or form even slightly invalidates her allegation.
Along those same lines, I don’t think going to the FBI bolsters his, especially as he was well lawyered up at the time.
The Buzzfeed article makes that pretty clear, she and her mother talked about reporting it, and she discussed it with her therapist. Her parents worked in the business and feared losing their careers. He was a big star then, and she was a kid.
I had a friend who was Dudley Moore’s assistant for a number of years (she adored him and he would play the piano for her).
Anyhow, she told me a story while she was working for Moore, she had heard that Hutton’s reputation, even back in then (80′s early 90s) was that his speciality was sleeping with the young female actressess on set.
I remember stories about him from “Beautiful Gilrs” and the movie he was in with Angelina Jolie (She had a partiular skeevy story about that), whom he dated when she was 22 and he was 37 (1997). Alas, my friend passed away years ago, or I would ask her. (I always told her that she should write her memoirs.)
That said, involvoing the FBI is pretty serious — you don’t mess with them with false evidence. So, I am also in the court of let’s see how this shakes out. (Though veering to believe her.)
The thing with the FBI and extortion thing is there *was* an attempt. It’s mentioned in the article. It was a male friend of hers, can’t remember if it was a boyfriend or not. She acknowledges that he didn’t do her any favors but rather caused her harm. Hutton also paid but a far lesser amount. This could be reported as it’s legitimate but also used to intimidate *her*.
Also, for Amy general hospital fans, Real Andrew who played Det. Marcus Taggert for years is named in the article.
It was an ex-boyfriend of hers.
Hutton offered a settlement, but Johnston says she ultimately rejected it (after initialing accepting it following mediation), according to the article.
All too often the damage done by sexual assault–acting out sexually and otherwise, mental health struggles, tumultuous and frequent failed relationships—is used by abusers as so-called “evidence” of their innocence. a.k.a. This person is a mess, so don’t believe her. Instead of what it actually should be: the all-too-predictable effects of being sexually assaulted, and watching your abuser get away it.
I’ve worked with Timothy several times. Over a period of years. I did not see this behavior but of course that means zilch. I hope this lady was not victimized by him but no one is immune.
I was wondering if a different title to this article would have been more helpful? Of course he denies raping a 14 y/o, this is not news. Almost every predator denies it, unless they’re backed in a corner & see some benefit to admitting it. Maybe the headline should have been “Hutton accused of raping a 14 y/o in Canada…”, since that is the actual news here, not that he would, of course, deny it.
Thanks for bringing attention to this story