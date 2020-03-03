Jennifer Lopez ‘felt like I let everybody down’ when she was snubbed for an Oscar nom

Jennifer Lopez was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for Hustlers. She played a stripper who developed a scheme to drug rich dudes and steal their money, and she led the gang of strippers who rolled dozens – perhaps hundreds – of men this way. It was honestly one of the best performances of her career and a great reminder that J.Lo can still do THAT, meaning she can just kill a dramatic roll and play a gangster. While Jen was nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG, she was snubbed for BAFTA and Oscar nominations. I couldn’t figure out why Academy voters had such an issue until the Hollywood Reporter published their Brutally Honest Oscar Ballots and one dude basically could not wrap his head around the idea of a lady playing a gangster. That’s all it was – dudes (aka Oscar voters) hated the idea of a hot woman doing gangster sh-t and not caring about the dudes who only see her as a sexual object. Anyway, it turns out that Jennifer really was upset about the Oscar nomination snub:

After months of buzz for her scene-stealing role in Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez said not getting nominated for an Academy Award was disappointing. “I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it,” the superstar, 50, told Oprah Winfrey at the media mogul’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour on Saturday. “I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career. And I’m reading all the articles and I’m going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and it was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a bit of a letdown.” Lopez went on to share that she couldn’t help but feel like she had let down everybody who has supported her for decades. “Most of my team has been with me for years,” she said. “I think they had a lot of hopes on that. They wanted it too, and I felt like I let everybody down a little bit.” “But you didn’t!” replied Winfrey, as Lopez explained that while she knew that wasn’t really the case, “I felt like that for a bit.” However, while Lopez may have been snubbed by the Oscars, she ultimately realized that she didn’t need another accolade to “tell me I’m enough.” “I needed to go through the Oscar snub, the Super Bowl being, you know, what it is — all of the things that I went through in the last year,” she said, noting that after being rewarded and let down, she realized, “‘Oh my God, I don’t need that. I’m actually here and I am okay and I am enough. I don’t need this award right here to tell me I’m enough. I don’t need it.’ ”

[From People]

This made me feel so sad for her, honestly. Like, I know she’s rich and successful as hell and she has three huge mansions around the country. But she really did deserve an Oscar nomination. I will never forgive Laura Dern for that sh-t! Dern ended up sweeping the awards for just playing a version of Laura Wasser. Anyway… it f–king sucks that every g–damn year, Academy voters go out of their way to make an actor of color feel like sh-t, feel like they’re not good enough or that they didn’t do enough to “earn” a place at the table. J.Lo was this year’s Idris Elba.