Demi Moore fostered two abandoned puppies which got adopted

It’s Friday! I don’t know if I enjoy Friday’s more for the impending weekend or for the Pets Posts. This Friday it’s the Pets Post because of the photos above. Look. At. Those. Faces! And because this post has a happy ending to a sad beginning. Obviously, that is Demi Moore wearing a deconstructed sweater that I am very much grooving on. In her hands are two precious little guys that Demi was able to foster before they found their families. Her caption read:

So lucky to have been able to foster these two little cuties from @hollywood_huskies! Found dumped in a trash bin outside Bakersfield Although these two have already been adopted, there are still three other similar pups available! Swipe to see them and reach out to @hollywood_huskies or HollywoodHuskies.org if interested! There are so many beautiful pups in need of loving homes ❤️

Piecing the story together from a few sources, it looks like five puppies of the same litter were found in a trash can in Bakersfield. They were rescued by Hollywood Huskies and divided up to be fostered in a few homes. The little ones that Demi is holding above were adopted, no idea if it was together, but their three siblings, as of this writing, are still available for adoption. I am including Hollywood Huskies post below with more information for anyone who is interested.

Although this has a happy ending, it could have been very different. Those are very young puppies, how they survived away from their mother I don’t know. Fortunately they were found in time and nurtured back to happy, healthy little wubbas. Major kudos to Demi for taking two. Yes, they are so adorable I keep squeaking when I look at them, but puppies that young are hard, man. House-training, leash-training, the constant eating and yipping. According to the rescue org, Demi’s daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, were on hand to help out.

My hope to add a cat to my household looks to be years off, given my dogs’predatory instincts and the coyote activity in the area. But I might hold a family meeting to discuss starting to foster again, it really helps the organizations out, for all those who might consider becoming fosters. As always, I cover the rescues that have celebrity connections so that’s mainly here in So Cal. Please feel free to promote a super rescue org in your area below, any type of pet. Let’s see if we can’t get a few some signal boosts.

Since it’s Friday, I don’t think Demi will mind if, instead of searching for more photos of her to use, I just post a bunch of pics from Hollywood Huskies IG.