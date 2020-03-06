Rapist Harvey Weinstein is finally at Rikers after having heart surgery this week

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault last week. His lawyer claimed that Weinstein “took it like a man” or something, but the truth is that Weinstein was scared sh-tless. He played sick and demanded to be taken to a hospital soon after the verdict came in, because the judge ordered him to jail to await sentencing. Well, the rapist played sick so hard that doctors had to put a stent into his heart. Whatever. This bitch is finally in Rikers after a week-long medical drama.

Harvey Weinstein was finally locked up on Rikers Island Thursday — following what sources said was heart surgery at Bellevue Hospital. “He had a heart stent put in [Wednesday] night,” a source familiar with the procedure said. “It took four hours.” The disgraced movie mogul, who was discharged from Bellevue at about 1 p.m., was placed in protective custody in Rikers’ North Infirmary Command, sources said. Weinstein, 67, was ordered held without bail following his Feb. 24 conviction for raping a hairstylist and forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant for the “Project Runway” TV show he produced. But he was taken to Bellevue’s Prison Ward instead of Rikers when he suffered chest pains following the jury verdict, for which he faces a maximum 29 years in prison at his scheduled sentencing next Wednesday. Sources have said Weinstein will be constantly monitored on Rikers to prevent what one insider called “another Jeffrey Epstein incident,” in reference to last year’s suicide of the infamous financier who hanged himself in a federal lockup in lower Manhattan while awaiting trial on child sex-trafficking charges Rikers’ North Infirmary Command comprises two buildings — one of which is the original Rikers Island Hospital, built in 1932 — on the western half of the notorious jail complex in the East River. The facility has 416 beds, of which 263 are in specialized units for prisoners “who require extreme protective custody because of the notoriety or the nature of their cases,” or who have HIV or AIDS-related conditions, according to the Correction Officers Benevolent Association.

Ah, so Weinstein isn’t recovering from surgery in a prison cell, he’s recovering in a Rikers infirmary bed. What’s the earliest they can move him to general population? I hope it’s just a 24-hour thing. That would seem completely reasonable. Also: regarding an “Epstein situation”… wasn’t the deal with Epstein that he was in what amounted to solitary confinement? I thought that the prison peeps were worried that Epstein would be attacked, so they kept him in his room for the most part. Where they were supposed to be monitoring him constantly – because of suicide watch – just like they’re supposedly monitoring Weinstein. Yeah. I don’t know, peeps, seems like a lot of trouble for a serial rapist. Why not just put him in general population and let the chips fall where they may?