Elizabeth Warren drops out of the primary, hasn’t decided who to endorse

After months of erasure, Senator Elizabeth Warren suddenly became big news this week. She only became big news because everyone knew she was going to drop out, and the question of “which ancient dude will she endorse?” It just… sucks. Elizabeth Warren had concrete plans. She was a competent, brilliant woman who could explain almost everything. She was able to take down Michael Bloomberg in a matter of minutes. She would have been stunning in a debate against Donald Trump. But no one gave her the time of day. It started with the media – none of the pundits ever acted like Warren had a chance at the nomination, and it became a self-fulfilling prophecy. I blame the voters too – regular people were scared to vote for a woman, scared that OTHER people wouldn’t vote for a woman and that it would be Hillary Clinton all over.
On Thursday, Sen. Warren dropped out of the race. She announced it to her people and then made a speech by her home in Massachusetts. She did not endorse anyone as she dropped out, which I think is completely fair and justified. I voted for her in the Virginia primary for many reasons – one, I thought she was the most qualified candidate and she was the person I most wanted to see as president. Two, I knew that she was not going to end up as the nominee, but I wanted her to have enough votes to ensure that she had her own constituency, and that her endorsement would f–king mean something. She says she needs time to consider who she’ll endorse, if she endorses anyone. Give her time.
As she dropped out, Warren’s supporters, friends and coworkers posted #ThankYouElizabeth tweets, many of which were beautiful tributes to the work of this extraordinary woman. Then Sen. Warren’s beloved dog Bailey ate his feelings when he grabbed a staffer’s burrito. LET BAILEY HAVE ALL THE BURRITOS.
Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito. pic.twitter.com/MWr6ZeiJa2
— Gabrielle Farrell 💫 President Warren 2020 (her/s) (@FarrellGabriell) March 5, 2020
Thank you, @ewarren. You were the most qualified candidate. You should have been president. You deserved better. But your fight MATTERED. MATTERS. You destroyed Mike Bloomberg, you wrecked Chris Matthews, and you will keep fighting for us like you always do. #ThankYouElizabeth
— Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) March 5, 2020
You did both, @ewarren. We didn’t deserve you. #ThankYouElizabeth pic.twitter.com/kOOPQb13NH
— shauna (@goldengateblond) March 5, 2020
Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a once in a lifetime presidential candidate. She was the most prepared and most competent person in that field. The fact that she had to work 3 times as hard to get halfway as far as others shows how behind we still are. #thankyouelizabeth pic.twitter.com/pFXiIcdLck
— Elie Fares (@eliefares) March 5, 2020
Disappointed from an ocean away. She was the most qualified, she ran a brilliant campaign and it would have been wonderful to see her take on Trump.
If she had been a man, she’d have taken it easily.
Thank you, Elizabeth. I can’t believe it’s still like this in 2020. You were the best candidate and were ignored. But not by all. You earned my vote and my support. Keep fighting the good fight in the Senate.
I’m so disappointed and sad.
I loved Warren, but I’m not sad JUST because she dropped out. It’s just the culmination of the whole thing – we started out with such an incredibly diverse field – Harris, Castro, Booker, Klobuchar, Buttigieg – and here we are, with two old white men.
Becks1, I feel the same way. Warren was my favorite but I’m also sad that I’m 2020 we’re down to three old white men – none of whom would have made it this far if they were women or people of color.
Yes. She was far and away my favorite but I remember years ago when the Pochahontas nonsense started up thinking that the right was trying to make her Hillary 2.0 in an effort to keep her down.
I literally tossed and turned last night lamenting how we ended up with Bernie and Biden and wondering how tf we are going to survive these next few months and the election. Heavy sigh.
100% with you. I wanted Warren so badly. I know I don’t have any ‘real’ say in this as I’m Canadian… but man. I am bummed out so bad.
And like you said, it’s not just about her dropping out. She was the last holdout of any real diversity. So it’s grieving that she’s gone, but also realizing that we’re back at square one.
I’m starting to get really worried for the House. There was no ‘perfect’ candidate because we’re all humans, but there were some pretty great ones.
Tulsi Gabbard is still running.
Exactly, Becks1.
It is so frustrating too. I blame sexism but I also blame the media as they ignored or undermined women and/or candidates of color from jump.
Incredibly disappointing but not surprising. I voted for her in the primary, hoping against hope.
Very curious to see who she’ll endorse, tough choice for her I imagine.
Still feel the same as I did a year ago; Bernie and Biden had no business running. Their times passed and they had their shots. Both should’ve stayed out and endorsed Warren and Harris, respectively. It makes me so sad and angry that those two old bozos felt entitled to a job they can’t fulfill 2 terms and we lost the most talented and diverse field this country has ever seen.
I agree. So many good candidates never got their shot because the media was focused on Biden and Sanders.
Agreed. I was talking about this in a group chat with my friends yesterday. I remember being so disappointed when Biden finally joined the race — it had seemed for a while that he might stay out. And one of my friends said she swears Bernie said in 2016 that he wouldn’t run in 2020. It’s really upsetting and just such an effing shame.
Disappointed from up here in Canada. As the previous person stated, “If she had been a man, she’d have taken it easily.”
Mind like a steel trap that one. XO
Now I hope you all rally behind Biden. We had to do the same up here two elections ago.
Dream Big
Fight Hard
Thank You, Elizabeth
We will persist
Elizabeth Warren for Senate Majority Leader 2021
Disappointing but I listened in on her call to supporters and she was still inspiring. I’ll never regret my time and money campaigning and now will fight for Biden.
Even from here in Britain, this news breaks my heart. I read EW’s essay analysing the US economy, and how she planned to fix it – it was a work of brilliance and if Biden gets the presidency he HAS to put Warren in a position befitting her talents. My despair is not solely because I support her policies. It’s because yet again, the cleverest, most qualified, most authentically motivated candidate is knocked out essentially for being a woman. Sad, sad times.
Again…I pray that she does not endorse Bernie. I do not trust him as far as I can throw him. The talk of him being a lifetime politician who has gotten very little done because of a “my way or the highway” attitude does not bode well for us. We need to stop the bleeding!
I’m very depressed that the best, most qualified person received so little votes. She’s a killer and now we all lose out. Mad, sad and disappointed as hell. Like what is wrong with us????
So have you forgotten she pretended to be a Native American for decades? Complete cultural appropriation. Why would anyone support this woman? If a Republican did the same they would be burned at the stake.
Oh please lol. You’re absurd
It amazes me that some people on this site claim to support all women, but then attack anyone who has a different opinion.
I have lived in MA all my life and was a dedicated democrat until switching to independent a few years back, I do not like Elizabeth Warren. And Massachusetts is very progressive – so the fact that even women here did not vote for her says something about her as a candidate.
While she did win her senate seat, her voting record among democrats was troubling even then, should have been higher, considering how far to the left MA has gone.
I was so hoping that she would be able to stick it out at least until I could vote for her. She is the total package.
Oh, Lizzie wasn’t that good of a candidate. After all, she is a cop, am I right? Oh sorry, that was Kamala! But she had emails, and she didn’t go to Winsconsin. Oh no, that was Hillary, my bad.
There’s just always something with these pesky female candidates. I wonder what that is?
Another lame election. WTF is going on, America? How is this the best that we can do? Just hard to believe we can’t seem to hold onto decent candidates. Bernie Sanders’ ego campaign has done a lot more harm than good to the party for TWO elections now. Let’s face the facts that Bernie Sanders would be a lame duck president for at least one term because the party doesn’t even support his agenda anyway, so nothing that he claims he’s going to do would ever even get passed. As a Washington insider, he 100% knows this, so why the fuck is he wasting his and everyone else’s time? I feel like a lot of Bernie Sanders’ supporters are young people who do not know how the political system works and erroneously believe that the office of the president is the most powerful. They seem to think that the president gets voted in and gets carte blanche to pass his/her agenda. That is NOT how it works. Part of responsible voting is choosing the most realistic candidate; in a perfect world a lot of Sanders’ ideas would actually float, but we need to ask ourselves if it is at all even remotely realistic. The reality is that it isn’t. Backing someone who doesn’t stand a chance in hell at being effective and productive is a waste for everyone. It’s disheartening that so many Americans don’t even know how the system works at all and it’s a big part of the problem with politics today.
I’m just not here for Mr. Fairytale and his massive ego who knows damn well he won’t be able to get a thing done if he could even manage to win in the first place and he has done nothing but create a massive divide within the party. Not at this important time in history. Bernie Sanders is the Trump of the left. His supporters mostly suck and are terrible. I know a few Bernie bros who are avowing to either vote for Trump or not vote at all. He stokes the fires and riles up his supporters by bashing his opponents and then comes out with some weak statement telling them to stop. If that’s his idea of a revolution, I’ll pass!
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Annilehcim for president!!!! Right on!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌
Heartbreak here across the Pond. Harris, Warren – all the good ones gone, and only those in the heart attack zone remain. The Guardian wrote a very good article on America’s bulletproof glass ceiling today – well worth a read.