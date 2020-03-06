Prince Harry stepped out with Lewis Hamilton to open a British racing museum

Embed from Getty Images

I try to care about many sports and I even succeed sometimes, but one “sport” which has always left me cold is racing. I seriously could not care less. I actually actively hate racing? It’s just so “boys and their toys” and I find it all so wasteful and stupid. I did watch Ford v. Ferrari and I enjoyed the dramatic/historical aspect of it, but I fast-forwarded through a lot of the racing scenes. Like, I’m interested in the evolution of the car industry from an economic and environmental perspective. The racing industry seems antithetical to that interest. But clearly, I’m alone there.

So, The Silverstone Experience is supposed to be a museum about the history of British motorsports. Prince Harry was there today to open the museum with British racer Lewis Hamilton. I recognize that Lewis Hamilton is a big deal in racing (Formula One, right?) and in British sports/racing. But I mostly know his name because he dated Nicole Scherzinger for a while. Lewis drove Harry to the museum in the new Mercedes electric EQC (I hope that means something to someone, because it’s all Greek to me).

Also: did Harry only bring one blue shirt? I’m pretty sure this is the same shirt he wore last week to the Abbey Road event with Jon Bon Jovi. Harry did change his pants though.

PS… Okay, the Mercedes is SUPER pretty and it’s electric? I would love to own this car! It probably costs close to a hundred thousand though.

