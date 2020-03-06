Prince Harry stepped out with Lewis Hamilton to open a British racing museum

Embed from Getty Images

I try to care about many sports and I even succeed sometimes, but one “sport” which has always left me cold is racing. I seriously could not care less. I actually actively hate racing? It’s just so “boys and their toys” and I find it all so wasteful and stupid. I did watch Ford v. Ferrari and I enjoyed the dramatic/historical aspect of it, but I fast-forwarded through a lot of the racing scenes. Like, I’m interested in the evolution of the car industry from an economic and environmental perspective. The racing industry seems antithetical to that interest. But clearly, I’m alone there.

So, The Silverstone Experience is supposed to be a museum about the history of British motorsports. Prince Harry was there today to open the museum with British racer Lewis Hamilton. I recognize that Lewis Hamilton is a big deal in racing (Formula One, right?) and in British sports/racing. But I mostly know his name because he dated Nicole Scherzinger for a while. Lewis drove Harry to the museum in the new Mercedes electric EQC (I hope that means something to someone, because it’s all Greek to me).

Also: did Harry only bring one blue shirt? I’m pretty sure this is the same shirt he wore last week to the Abbey Road event with Jon Bon Jovi. Harry did change his pants though.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

PS… Okay, the Mercedes is SUPER pretty and it’s electric? I would love to own this car! It probably costs close to a hundred thousand though.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Prince Harry stepped out with Lewis Hamilton to open a British racing museum”

  1. bonobochick says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:41 am

    I noticed the shirt thing too. Guess he packed light.

    Reply
  2. TeddyPicker says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Harry’s dad vibes are definitely showing – especially standing next to Lewis (I love his jacket/top!)

    Reply
    • cherriepie84 says:
      March 6, 2020 at 9:10 am

      Was thinking the same thing! Dad pants anyone? lol. Good thing he is naturally sexy and charismatic

      Reply
  3. Astrid says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:46 am

    I’m not much of a sports fan. The idea of watching golf, bowling, cars going around a circle 500 times seems crazy lame….I much prefer the higher entertainment value of celebrity gossip LOL

    Reply
  4. Ohpioneer says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Coming to a tabloid near you soon: “Meghan spends millions on clothing; Harry left with one blue shirt!”

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:52 am

    The Sussex royal IG posted a “story” about this visit set to Danger Zone. It made me laugh lol.

    And that is a gorgeous car.

    Reply
  6. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:57 am

    That car is gorgeous. Sigh. Nice to look at but far too expensive for little ol’ me.

    I’ll take Harry’s repeat shirt over William’s sweater. Both need to be retired, tbh.

    Reply
  7. Esma K. says:
    March 6, 2020 at 8:58 am

    Hah :) If he is like my husband he might just buy 2 of something when he really likes it. Who knows, or maybe it is a rewear.

    Reply
  8. Beach Dreams says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:01 am

    Doesn’t he like wearing the same or similar pieces to cut into the profits the press would make off of his photos? Besides personal fashion preferences, I thought that was a possible factor.

    Reply
  9. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:01 am

    I hate racing too: I only like it when they show the track from the driver’s perspective, because then you at least get some second-hand adrenalin. Otherwise it seems to be nothing more than grown men going round and round and round a track, loudly.

    Reply
  10. sj says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:02 am

    i love F1. got into it because of my husband, but i honestly have gotten to be a fan in my own right now that i actually know enough to understand what’s going on. it’s totally fine to not like it though. i would just say that it’s no more stupid and wasteful or ‘boys and their toys’ than any other professional sport where men run around. if one is wasteful then they’re all ‘wasteful’ by that definition. at least in this one, there are a few women, and the technology that they advance does trickle down to real cars. you can’t really say that about football.

    Reply
  11. heygingersnaps says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:02 am

    I’m an F1 fan and my son has developed a love for the sport, he was always exposed to watching the races whilst in utero and when he was born.
    We’re both Lewis Hamilton & Mercedes fans.
    Lewis has matured and change so much (for the better) as years have gone by and has made it a conscious effort to use his platform to highlight positivity, climate change, making a difference as a person and being an example that even if the odds were stack against him in a wealthy white man’s sport he(together with his family) has overcome it and is still winning.

    Reply
  12. Nanea says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:09 am

    I saw some pics on Twitter of Lewis and PH arriving.

    Harry closed the car door all by himself, so if he gets the same treatment as his lovely wife, all frontpages of the papers tomorrow should report on that scandal ;-)

    Can you imagine – former royal has forgotten all about his upbringing, and because of that, the monarchy is threatened.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment