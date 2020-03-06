Prince Harry stepped out with Lewis Hamilton to open a British racing museum

I try to care about many sports and I even succeed sometimes, but one “sport” which has always left me cold is racing. I seriously could not care less. I actually actively hate racing? It’s just so “boys and their toys” and I find it all so wasteful and stupid. I did watch Ford v. Ferrari and I enjoyed the dramatic/historical aspect of it, but I fast-forwarded through a lot of the racing scenes. Like, I’m interested in the evolution of the car industry from an economic and environmental perspective. The racing industry seems antithetical to that interest. But clearly, I’m alone there.
So, The Silverstone Experience is supposed to be a museum about the history of British motorsports. Prince Harry was there today to open the museum with British racer Lewis Hamilton. I recognize that Lewis Hamilton is a big deal in racing (Formula One, right?) and in British sports/racing. But I mostly know his name because he dated Nicole Scherzinger for a while. Lewis drove Harry to the museum in the new Mercedes electric EQC (I hope that means something to someone, because it’s all Greek to me).
Also: did Harry only bring one blue shirt? I’m pretty sure this is the same shirt he wore last week to the Abbey Road event with Jon Bon Jovi. Harry did change his pants though.
PS… Okay, the Mercedes is SUPER pretty and it’s electric? I would love to own this car! It probably costs close to a hundred thousand though.
I noticed the shirt thing too. Guess he packed light.
Harry’s dad vibes are definitely showing – especially standing next to Lewis (I love his jacket/top!)
Was thinking the same thing! Dad pants anyone? lol. Good thing he is naturally sexy and charismatic
I’m not much of a sports fan. The idea of watching golf, bowling, cars going around a circle 500 times seems crazy lame….I much prefer the higher entertainment value of celebrity gossip LOL
Coming to a tabloid near you soon: “Meghan spends millions on clothing; Harry left with one blue shirt!”
The Sussex royal IG posted a “story” about this visit set to Danger Zone. It made me laugh lol.
And that is a gorgeous car.
That car is gorgeous. Sigh. Nice to look at but far too expensive for little ol’ me.
I’ll take Harry’s repeat shirt over William’s sweater. Both need to be retired, tbh.
Hah If he is like my husband he might just buy 2 of something when he really likes it. Who knows, or maybe it is a rewear.
Doesn’t he like wearing the same or similar pieces to cut into the profits the press would make off of his photos? Besides personal fashion preferences, I thought that was a possible factor.
I hate racing too: I only like it when they show the track from the driver’s perspective, because then you at least get some second-hand adrenalin. Otherwise it seems to be nothing more than grown men going round and round and round a track, loudly.
i love F1. got into it because of my husband, but i honestly have gotten to be a fan in my own right now that i actually know enough to understand what’s going on. it’s totally fine to not like it though. i would just say that it’s no more stupid and wasteful or ‘boys and their toys’ than any other professional sport where men run around. if one is wasteful then they’re all ‘wasteful’ by that definition. at least in this one, there are a few women, and the technology that they advance does trickle down to real cars. you can’t really say that about football.
I’m an F1 fan and my son has developed a love for the sport, he was always exposed to watching the races whilst in utero and when he was born.
We’re both Lewis Hamilton & Mercedes fans.
Lewis has matured and change so much (for the better) as years have gone by and has made it a conscious effort to use his platform to highlight positivity, climate change, making a difference as a person and being an example that even if the odds were stack against him in a wealthy white man’s sport he(together with his family) has overcome it and is still winning.
I saw some pics on Twitter of Lewis and PH arriving.
Harry closed the car door all by himself, so if he gets the same treatment as his lovely wife, all frontpages of the papers tomorrow should report on that scandal
Can you imagine – former royal has forgotten all about his upbringing, and because of that, the monarchy is threatened.