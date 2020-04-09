Keira Knightley says she’s done with doing nudity in films & TV after having two kids

I actually don’t remember Keira Knightley doing a ton of nudity in her career? I mean, I know she’s gone topless a few times, but it’s not like she’s known for taking on super-sexy roles where her body is on display. Most of her career is made up of costume-dramas, although I recently saw half (?) of The Aftermath, and I was surprised by the sex scenes and the partial nudity from Keira. Turns out, that was probably the last “let’s take the kit off” role for Keira. She’s now saying that she’s cancelling nudity!
Keira Knightley has insisted that she will no longer strip off for racy nude scenes now that she is a mother-of-two. The actress, 34, admitted that she always felt ‘completely comfortable’ stripping off for films when she was younger. But now that she is a mother-of-two, Keira revealed that motherhood has changed the way her body looks and she doesn’t want to stand nude in front of a film crew. In an interview with The Financial Times, she joked: ‘The nipples droop!’
Keira added: ‘I’m really happy with my body. It’s done an amazing thing. But I also don’t want to stand there in front of a whole film crew.’ The actress insisted that she always felt ‘completely comfortable’ stripping off for films when she was younger but nowadays sex scenes are heightened in movies. While Keira has appeared topless in films such as The Edge Of Love and The Duchess, she said that she has ‘never done a scene where I felt, ”Whoa, that went too far”.’
‘That was a choice,’ she said of her decision not to undress on camera any more. ‘I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ”That’s a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this”… then I get final approval of what the edit is.”
She told The Times: ‘I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body. But I don’t feel I need to get it out that much any more.’
She now has a no-nudity clause in her contract and is proud that she has ‘total control’ of every sex scene she appears in.
I think it’s her body, her choice, and I’m happy that she has that power on film sets, to dictate how her body is shown or not shown. I feel like… every actress should have that power? But it’s something “given” to certain actresses when they reach a certain level of fame or success. Still, that seems to be changing too, especially with Time’s Up. In many of the interviews and round-table discussions with actresses over the past two years, they’ve all said that more shoots are hiring “intimacy coaches” who are basically there to be advocates for the actors re: nudity and sex scenes. Progress is so slow.
She spent most of A Dangerous Method partially undressed and getting spanked by Michael Fassbender and was topless for a good portion of Domino, so she has done quite a bit of nudity over the years. All actresses should have the right to say no.
The scene in The Aftermath was a body double.
Her body, her choice. But I wish female actors didn’t have to feel so ashamed of their drooping breasts or a little post-baby pooch that they feel the need to hire a body double who looks like they do, “only better.”