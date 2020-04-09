Keira Knightley says she’s done with doing nudity in films & TV after having two kids

I actually don’t remember Keira Knightley doing a ton of nudity in her career? I mean, I know she’s gone topless a few times, but it’s not like she’s known for taking on super-sexy roles where her body is on display. Most of her career is made up of costume-dramas, although I recently saw half (?) of The Aftermath, and I was surprised by the sex scenes and the partial nudity from Keira. Turns out, that was probably the last “let’s take the kit off” role for Keira. She’s now saying that she’s cancelling nudity!

Keira Knightley has insisted that she will no longer strip off for racy nude scenes now that she is a mother-of-two. The actress, 34, admitted that she always felt ‘completely comfortable’ stripping off for films when she was younger. But now that she is a mother-of-two, Keira revealed that motherhood has changed the way her body looks and she doesn’t want to stand nude in front of a film crew. In an interview with The Financial Times, she joked: ‘The nipples droop!’

Keira added: ‘I’m really happy with my body. It’s done an amazing thing. But I also don’t want to stand there in front of a whole film crew.’ The actress insisted that she always felt ‘completely comfortable’ stripping off for films when she was younger but nowadays sex scenes are heightened in movies. While Keira has appeared topless in films such as The Edge Of Love and The Duchess, she said that she has ‘never done a scene where I felt, ”Whoa, that went too far”.’

‘That was a choice,’ she said of her decision not to undress on camera any more. ‘I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ”That’s a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this”… then I get final approval of what the edit is.”

She now has a no-nudity clause in her contract and is proud that she has ‘total control’ of every sex scene she appears in.