“Bernie Sanders is finally suspending his campaign” links

Bernie Sanders is finally suspending his campaign. [CNN]

A Jezebel writer had a disturbing sex dream about Eric Trump. I had terrible dreams about aliens, but that was because I watched too many Ancient Aliens episodes. It’s a thing, though – everybody’s having disturbing, vivid dreams during the quarantine. [Jezebel]

Sofia Vergara’s style through the years. [Go Fug Yourself]

Steven Colbert is so tired of the Orange One. [Pajiba]

Broadway shows to remain closed until June 7th [Just Jared]

Nostalgia for Avengers: Endgame? [LaineyGossip]

A judge agreed to keep Adele’s divorce secrets on the downlow. [Dlisted]

Quentin Tarantino talks about filming Brad Pitt shirtless. [OMG Blog]

Donald Trump & Sean Hannity’s comedy routine. [Towleroad]

Farrah Abraham has some thoughts about Bill Gates. [Starcasm]

I find Schiaparelli’s red carpet to be kind of fug? [RCFA]