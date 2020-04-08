“Bernie Sanders is finally suspending his campaign” links

Bernie Sanders is finally suspending his campaign. [CNN]
A Jezebel writer had a disturbing sex dream about Eric Trump. I had terrible dreams about aliens, but that was because I watched too many Ancient Aliens episodes. It’s a thing, though – everybody’s having disturbing, vivid dreams during the quarantine. [Jezebel]
Sofia Vergara’s style through the years. [Go Fug Yourself]
Steven Colbert is so tired of the Orange One. [Pajiba]
Broadway shows to remain closed until June 7th [Just Jared]
Nostalgia for Avengers: Endgame? [LaineyGossip]
A judge agreed to keep Adele’s divorce secrets on the downlow. [Dlisted]
Quentin Tarantino talks about filming Brad Pitt shirtless. [OMG Blog]
Donald Trump & Sean Hannity’s comedy routine. [Towleroad]
Farrah Abraham has some thoughts about Bill Gates. [Starcasm]
I find Schiaparelli’s red carpet to be kind of fug? [RCFA]
At least someone on the national stage sees the limits to his personal narcissism.
I hope like hell his followers vote for Biden
No matter how you feel about Biden he is oceans better than Trump.
There is no way Biden can F up the pandemic response like trump is doing.
And we are no where done with this, were going to get hit again in the fall/winter. So having someone in the lead that isn’t a total malignant narcissistic moron is vitally important
bernie’s hardcore supporters already made it clear they would vote for Trump if Biden is the nominee. see, they like to talk about justice and reform and progressiveness – but if they dont get their way, they have no problem burning down the world while yelling “SHOULD HAVE VOTED FOR BEEEERNIE!” yesterday after John Lewis endorsed Biden, berniebro/broettes WENT AFTER john lewis, like attacked him & insulted him. These ppl are so messed up & selfish, its insane. They like to talk the talk but if they dont get their way, its scorched earth. the young bernie fans didnt even SHOW UP in droves to the primaries (like they do at rallies) to give Bernie the numbers they thought he deserved.
they dont mind giving it to Trump. That right there shows you they don’t care about the topics/causes they talk about.
Pure selfishness.
oh also, let me add: NONE of the above is a criticism of Bernie Sanders himself. I like Bernie a lot, and I agree with almost all of his ideas. I also hope/expect Biden if he wins to have Bernie in his administration. I still think Bernie can be involved & make great strides/changes in DC. I do NOT think these selfish hardcore supporters are like him. I think he is a good person & wouldn’t do what they do (scorched earth, my way or the highway)
I know there aren’t too many Bernie supporters on this site but I for one am disappointed he didn’t deliver on his momentum with the youth. It was definitely time for him to drop but I’m still bummed. I don’t want to vote for Biden but I will. I hope Liz, and maybe even Bernie, get a seat at Biden’s table because progressive ideals are desperately needed right now. Biden also needs to announce his VP already. I hope that comes by the end of week.
I’m disappointed as well. The country is broken and needs a complete overhaul. The fact that were now stuck with Biden, another old white guy who thinks he deserves to be President because he’s hung out long enough, has no original ideas, oh, and is creepy with women to boot – ugh.
That said, of course any option is better than another four years of Trump.
Depressing outcome to such a diverse field of candidates. Sad to see Bernie go just at this point when the need to implement the polices he champions has truly crystallized. I will vote for Joe just like I voted for Hillary last time.
I’m a big Bernie fan. It’s especially difficult right now, watching what’s happening and knowing that all of the policies that will save us are Bernie’s policies (UBI, M4A, living wage, restrictions on bank and stock market, protections for workers). We need him right now.
I will support Biden. But I wonder if Democrats will blame themselves if Biden still loses? He is an incredibly uninspiring, out of touch candidate. That doesn’t mean much to me, as he’s better than Trump, but to some people, it will.
Has anyone done a wellness check on Susan Sarandon?
I think the negotiations for this have been going on for weeks. Biden has been making lots of overtures to Sanders and the statement Biden released today was gracious, laudatory, and welcoming.
On the Guardian today they were discussing not suspending Wisconsin’s primary, or moving to exclusively mail-in. While it’s the Republican state that decided (and clearly doesn’t care if they kill elderly Dem voters perhaps, since Trump only won by 22k votes) they were pretty horrified Biden stayed quiet and kept saying “that’s for the states to decide.” I really hope Biden steps up as a leader, because that’s what the US need in this crisis, hence Cuomo’s new popularity. I’m finding Biden’s most recent public appearances to be milquetoast at best, and embarrassing at worst.
I’ll take milquetoast over Cheeto madness any day
I’m disappointed, too, but I get it. We need to unify the country first and foremost, but still move forward with progress. I’m not a Biden fan by any means. He may very well be a good person, but I am just so worried about his ability to run this country. I will vote for him just to get Trump out. Biden needs to surround himself with amazing people who know what they are doing and are strong in their convictions, like Elizabeth and Bernie. I do feel that Biden was the DNC’s choice from the get-go and feel betrayed that many of us were not “heard.” I think I will be changing my long-held status as registered Democrat to Independent after this year.
Now imagine if he had done this weeks ago. Good riddance.