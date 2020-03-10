Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya makes her red carpet debut

Before his documentary, D. Wade, Life Unexpected, Dwyane Wade and his family went public with the fact that his daughter Zaya was transgender. The reason they came out in front of it was because they discuss it in the documentary and he knew it would dominate the news cycle if they didn’t control it. Now that the sludge-trolls who hurled hate at the family have returned to their mud-basements, Zaya took her next step in living out loud: her first red carpet appearance since the announcement. And she did not mess around either, Zaya slayed in a custom green, black and fuchsia Richfresh suit at the Better Brothers’ Truth Awards. According to the designer, Zaya requested the jade and fuchsia accents for her tailcoat. That suit is incredible and Zaya looks magnificent in it.

The Truth Awards serve to “highlight the contributions of the Black LGBTQ community and our allies.” Not only do the awards “increase the awareness of the Black LGBTQ community,” they present scholarships to Black LGBTQ youth. Honestly, it was the perfect place for Zaya to make her reintroduction. On the Instagram above, Dwyane captioned it by honoring Zaya’s work in the community and her strength in educating others:

Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards

In addition to Zaya’s look, Richfresh designed Dwyane and Gabrielle’s Unions suits to coordinate with Zaya. Both their suits were black and white with Dwyane’s accented with a silk fuchsia shirt and Gabrielle’s with a jade sash closure on the jacket. They looked stunning both separate and side-by-side.

The Wade family attended the awards to present stylist Jason Bolden and designer Adair Curtis with the Business Leadership Award. In his speech, Dwyane said Jason and Adair were among the first people they consulted when Zaya told her family she was gay at the age of eight. (Zaya told her family she was gay at age eight, but came out as transgender over this past year.) The couple not only gave Dwyane and Gabrielle advice but also worked with Zaya to design her room in the Wade home so she could feel fully represented. I never really considered what a room redesign could mean but when kids are young, their rooms would likely be styled for them. Once they come out, their environment should be redone to reflect who they are. I’m sure this occurred to many of you, but it hadn’t to me, which is why it’s important that the media is covering them and folks like the Wades are keeping them in the headlines.

Here is a snippet of Gabrielle and Dwyane’s speech:

