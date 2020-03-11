Scott Disick is capitalizing on COVID-19 with ‘wash your hands’ merch

I have not written about Lord Scott Disick in some time. I can’t say as I’ve missed it. Maybe, a least part of the reason, that he has been conspicuously absent from my workload is because he’s been behaving himself for the most part. That would be refreshing. He is still dating Sophia Richie, which I absolutely cannot believe. But, other than their large age difference, they’ve been keeping to themselves. Dare I say, maybe their relationship is legit? Other than that, Scott is working on his various projects like his contractual obligation on the family teat, KUWTK, and his own show, Flip It Like Disick. In addition, Scott launched a clothing brand in 2018 called Talentless. Always the innovator, Lord D just added a new collection to his line, the COVID-19 collection. No, it’s not really called that, but it is capitalizing on the current pandemic. Scott has “designed” a line of t-shirts and hoodies that simply read: Please Wash Your Hands.

Am I a bad person if I don’t take exception to this? Had this been a play on the virus’s name or it’s devasting numbers globally, I would have found it in bad taste. But this seems kind of harmless. Every webpage I browse inundates me with various masks I can buy, and which hand sanitizer kills the most germs, it’s not like those companies aren’t tapping into fear-based purchasing. I find Scott’s approach kind of funny. First of all, there’s plenty of tongue-in-cheek already with the line. The Talentless name is a nod to the press Scott got from KUWTK for having no talent outside of fathering Kourtney Kardashian’s kids. The clothing itself are basic tees, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts and leggings. Most of the merchandise is blank, but he does have select merchandise that uses his Let The Lord Be With You self-identified catch phrase and Show Me the Love. (And, strangely, a few select Keith Haring designs. Don’t get me wrong, I like Haring a lot, I just didn’t expect him to pop up in a Scott Disick collection.) Not to mention how many times the voice in my head has screamed, “wash your damn hands, people!” So if Scott wants to charge his clientele $49 to become walking PSAs to help curb the spread of COVID-19, he should go for it.

I’m not endorsing the line nor is this site in any way affiliated with Talentless, but I will point out that Scott donates 3% of all Talentless sales to F*ck Cancer. I’d rather cut a check directly to the organization then pay $129 for a sweatshirt, but it’s nice to know Scott’s giving back.

So I will let you form your own opinion Scott’s CDC Advice collection. But if nothing else, do hear the man out and please, for the love of The Lord, folks – wash your hands.

