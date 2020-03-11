Daniel Craig makes landlines sexy again on the cover of British GQ

Daniel Craig was on SNL this past weekend, and he covers the latest issue of British GQ, all to promote his last James Bond movie, No Time To Die. That movie was supposed to be coming out in early April. But then the coronavirus hit everyone, everywhere and movies are tanking right and left because no one wants the ‘rona. So NTTD’s release date was pushed back to November. So Daniel Craig has all of this advance promotional stuff coming out in the next month and they can’t stop it. It’s funny. Also funny? GQ’s editorial, which was basically like “Daniel Craig Makes Landlines Sexy.” They gave him a phone and took all of his shirts. It’s… okay. Like, I already think Daniel Craig is very sexy, I don’t need to see him dry-humping a landline. You can see the full editorial here. Some highlights from the interview:

His twinges of arthritis at the age of 52. “You get tighter and tighter. And then you just don’t bounce.” He tried to make a speech on his last day as Bond: Craig struggled through his [speech]. Since having a daughter with his wife, Rachel Weisz, in 2018, he has often found himself on the edge of tears. “I had a whole thing kind of put together in my head that I wanted to say. I couldn’t get it out.” Leaving Bond behind: “I’m really… I’m OK. I don’t think I would have been if I’d done the last film and that had been it. But this, I’m like…” He dusted his hands. “Let’s go. Let’s get on with it. I’m fine.” Studying the original Ian Fleming books while auditioning: The Bond of the books was someone Craig could relate to: cold, messed up, human. “He is really f–king dark… I think it’s more interesting. I know we can’t have him having amphetamine and speed and doing all these things. But inside, I know I’m doing that. And I wanted to inform the part and say that’s what he is. He’s kind of a f–k-up. Because this job would f–k you up.” He’s a US citizen now: Craig opposed Brexit and, as a US citizen, gave money to Bernie Sanders. “We struggled to keep Trump out of this film. But of course it is there. It’s always there, whether it’s Trump or whether it’s Brexit or whether it’s Russian influence on elections or whatever.” Like many Britons who have left home – Craig and Weisz are based in New York – he is baffled by the country’s seemingly inward turn since 2016. “There are British people working in the top industries in the world and at the top of those industries. We do that and we are good at that. And somehow we’re kind of breaking all that apart. Whether that’s breaking from Europe… There is a sort of nihilism, isn’t there?”

[From British GQ]

There’s obviously a ton more, about Daniel’s personal history, the history of his career, and an exhaustive section about the lead up to Casino Royale. Throughout it all, it’s clear that Daniel really has been DONE with Bond for a while, but he came back for the money and because he thought maybe there was one last film in him, but he’s clearly moving on. Or he will be once he finishes promoting this mess in November! Also: I think I did know that Daniel is an American citizen now, an ex-pat. I knew he lives in New York with Rachel and their daughter. And he supports Bernie? Ugh.