The Dixie Chicks cover Allure: ‘The politics of this band is inseparable from the music’

I’m sure some of the “kids” who read this blog don’t have strong memories of what went down with the Dixie Chicks in 2003. Lord, that was 17 years ago, such craziness. What happened was a very, very BIG deal and it is still something that, even now, is one of the first things Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are asked about in interviews. What happened was that in 2003, just days before we officially “went to war” in Iraq, the Dixie Chicks were performing in London, at a small venue called Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Natalie, the lead singer, went to the microphone and told the crowd: “Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence. And we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas.”
The reaction was immediate. People broke and burned their CDs. Radio stations around the country – especially country music stations – completely banned their music. They were banned from attending and performing at most country-music awards shows. They lost thousands of fans and became a cultural/political hot potato. They’ve done interviews since then obviously, and Beyonce even brought them on the CMA stage to perform “Daddy Lessons.” It seemed like there has been some minor softening here and there. Now they’ve got a new album, new music and… they’re still the same people. You can read the full Allure cover story here. Of course they all talk about What Happened and the aftermath of it and all of that.
Why Natalie said that in 2003: “I wanted the audience to know who we were and what we were about. I do not like when artists get on their soapbox — it’s not what people are there for. They’re there to listen to your music.” At the same time: “The politics of this band is inseparable from the music.”
Strayer on their new album, Gaslighter: “I’m so proud of this album. No matter what happens with it. It might be a slow burn; it might be a quick burn. I don’t know, but it will find its way to our fans. No matter what happens with all the radio or outlets or whatever, it’ll make its way.” Maines jumps in: “I felt the most pride in our last album — maybe it was worth the controversy. It was so personal and so honest; this album even more so. Our manager was like, ‘Do you not care about a number one?’ When you have achieved all your dreams, everything else is sprinkled on top. I prefer my kids like me than having a number one record. It doesn’t mean that I won’t be grateful when it happens.”
If they knew then what they know now, would Natalie still have said that? “Oh, that’s an interesting question. I have no regrets, but the responsible part of me doesn’t want to put people through sh-t.” She looks at Strayer and Maguire. “I feel like you might’ve said something smarter or different,” says Strayer. “Well, I always wish I had said something smarter!” Maines replies. “But when I think back, it’s like that movie Sliding Doors, right? Where would we be today if I hadn’t said that? That’s interesting. I really don’t know if I would take it back.”
Whether Emily & Martie were mad: “For five seconds in the elevator,” Strayer says. “Really? You were mad?” Maines looks shocked. “It was that next day,” Strayer says. “I said something. You don’t remember that conversation?” “I don’t remember you being mad.” “Mad is not the right word, but I remember being in the elevator, and I was like, ‘I’m glad it wasn’t me.’ It was more like scared-mad.” “It was a bad situation,” says Maines.
Emily on how different music is these days: “At the Grammys, how many performances were with women playing instruments? Is it still surprising that a female can play an instrument proficiently?” Maines agrees: “I don’t know about you guys, but when I see a girl rip a guitar solo, I’m blown away. It’s still very rare.”
It’s weird to think “would you do it knowing what you know now?” And Natalie doesn’t really know. I think she probably would have said something similar, but maybe more well-thought out? I don’t know. I never understood why the crash was so immediate – obviously, country music was then (and is still now) closer to the GOP than the Democratic Party. And the “eve of war” bothered a lot of people too. But… it was done and Natalie was honest about how she felt then, and people massively overreacted. It’s so weird to think that just two years later, Kanye West did the “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” thing at the Katrina telethon. Seriously, JUST TWO YEARS LATER.
Photos courtesy of Allure.
It was a very big deal. I remember having a debate about it at a cocktail party. The person I was talking to was particularly upset because it was said in London and she thought we, as Americans, should present a united front overseas. The controversy seems so quaint now, given what a mess we are in with the current administration.
I live in TX and listen to country music periodically. Although there are of course notable female country artists, the Dixie Chicks felt groundbreaking and fresh in a way their peers did not. I practically wore out my copy of “Wide Open Spaces.” Glad they are producing music again.
I find it surprising given the current political climate that she’s not sure if she would do it over, or if she’d take it back. I would have thought she’d be even more sure of her choice at this point.
I understand what you mean but it was a very different time. I think if she made those comments today about Trump the backlash wouldn’t be near what it was back then. But, then again, we’re also now in the era of social media and the SJW’s for the GOP would probably be demanding an apology and calling for them to be “canceled.” I think her being unsure is more about the consequences they suffered, not her actually speaking out?
I am so glad they have a new album out. I will purchase the whole thing. Just to support them.
It is so crazy to me that 16 or 17 years later female country artists are STILL fighting to get air time on country stations. So, so unfair. With the plethora of female country artists out there, at this point, it is just desperate white dudes trying to hang onto the past.
I remember when that happened. I was studying abroad in Spain, and while the Spanish government supported the war, the Spanish people that I knew did not (I remember walking in an anti-war march in Seville.) So when she made that comment, it was like, “of course we’re against the war, who’s not?” Well my parents came to visit me and my mother was like “I’m never going to make a comment against the war while our soldiers are over there.” (in my mind, there is a big difference between supporting a war and supporting the soldiers.)
I think it was bc for many people, like my parents, being against the war brought back Vietnam memories, and how poorly those soldiers were treated by anti-war protestors, and also Saddam Hussein had been used as such a boogey-man in the US for so long that people really didn’t question the need for the war.
Fast forward to today, when people trip over themselves trying to explain why they really weren’t in support of the war or flat out lie about their support (i.e. Trump) etc and the backlash seems ridiculous. But at the time, it was a really big deal.
(and my mother now refuses to believe that she ever supported the war, LOL.)
It surprised me to realize they only put out three albums before that happened, because they were such monster stars. I love their early work but Taking the Long Way is one of my favorite albums.
All that to say – I love them and cant wait for this new album.
The country music crowd seems like such a crazy, MAGA hat wearing bunch of bigots. That might just be my impression looking from the outside, but the country music scene does seem to have an image problem. Bands like Dixie Chicks who represent a different political view are just what country music needs to become relevant for new listeners outside of the hardcore fanbase.
Not necessarily. I live in Houston and while not everyone is a diehard country music fan, it’s certainly common enough that people from all sorts of backgrounds listen to it. Living in TX, a certain degree of country music is just “music.” Willie knows no political boundaries.
I had always been on Natalie’s side on this, even back then. I was a strong supporter of anyone against W and the war. It never felt right too me and I remember feeling like I was unamerican because I protested. When it was the exact opposite. I love our military so much that I didn’t and still don’t want to put them in a situation that isn’t winnable and dangerous. I felt and still do feel that we have the right to ask questions. So, yeah they got a raw deal.
Of course people are still talking about it because a woman was accurate in their statement.
Sexism is what happened to the Dixie Chicks, plain and simple.
After she said it I went out and bought their albums in solidarity.
1000% correct. I totally agree.