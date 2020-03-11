Aaron Paul: ‘Having a child is the closest thing to magic anyone can have’



Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren showed their house in Idaho to Architectural Digest in a video which came out last month. It’s made of three barns into this gorgeous resort-style rustic getaway and they have a huge piece of stone they flew in for their enormous fireplace. There are other fireplaces throughout the house along with special guest wings. It was completed six months ago and that makes me wonder if they’re trying to sell it. It seems like celebrities invite AD into their house when they want to flip it. One thing that comes through in their interview is that Aaron absolutely adores Lauren and they’re very connected. There’s a bird theme in the house because Aaron calls Lauren his pretty bird. There’s a media room, spa center with sauna and steam room, and a bar area that has a speakeasy vibe. We do see their child, daughter Story, 2, sledding but only from behind as they’re trying to protect her identity.

Aaron has a new interview and photospread with Haute Living, which you can see on their site He gushes about Lauren and calls being a dad the “closest thing to magic.” He’s promoting season three of Westworld, which premieres this week. (Honestly I gave up after the first season. It just got so complicated.)

“[Lauren] completely changed my life, saved my life. She’s such a beacon of kindness and hope and love,” he says, adding, “Fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don’t want to miss any of it.” As an aside, Story is now talking nonstop, but he refuses to be the one to teach her Jesse Pinkman’s signature word: “bitch.” In fact, he’s loving this Zen new chapter so much that turning 40 barely registered, instead of being an age to dread. “I honestly thought, ‘This is going to be the birthday that finally, really hits me,’ but I don’t think it really has,” Paul declares. “People get stressed out when they get older, but you should be happy that you’re still here. It’s easily the best chapter of my life. I think if I maybe was single, didn’t have a job and was struggling and I turned 40, it would be a lot harder, but I feel I’m in a good place. I can’t wait to have another baby, and I’m so excited to see what 40 has to offer. I’m just excited to be around, to be alive. I’m just happy to be here. Life is good.”

These two are goals and Aaron has always talked about Lauren like this. I remember one of the first interviews he did about her, where he talked about how she brought wine and cheese to one of their outdoor dates and how awesome she was. I also like what she said about seeing where the next chapter of his life leads him. He just seems like a stand up guy who adores his family and who is also tight with his coworkers. In fact he gushed about working with the Westworld cast and producers, saying how talented and welcoming everyone was. Of course he was cagey about any plot details for this season though. Given what the other actors have said about how confusing it is, I bet he can’t make sense of it either.