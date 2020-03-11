Ten pets are among the finalists to be the next Cadbury Bunny
  • March 11, 2020

  • By Quimby
  • Pets

598a17d2-8621-4771-b412-2738e5838363
I love nearly all kinds of Easter candy. I already bought some Peeps and Cadbury eggs this year. I know that a lot of people find the eggs too sweet. I actually love the ones with the orange creme, but I haven’t been able to find those in a while. Last year, for the first time, the nearly 200-year-old company held a contest to find the next Cadbury Bunny, and a bulldog named Henri won the honor. Cadbury is holding the contest again this year, and some of these pets may give Henri a run for his money:

The candy company is looking to replace its famous floppy-eared mascot was a new animal. To find the perfect fit, Cadbury put out a casting call to all pets across the United States. Over 4,000 animals entered the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts and now, with help from Jiffpom, the company has narrowed down all those entries to 10 finalists.

“The quantity and quality of entries for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year just blew us away,” Ethan Mandelof the Cadbury Brand Team said in a statement. “Now the excitement builds as we let the fans, for the first time ever, vote to help select the next Cadbury Bunny for our 2020 commercial.”

[From People]

The 10 finalists are on Cadbury’s U.S. website, and voters have until March 18 to vote for the one that they want to be the next Cadbury Bunny. The winner will be announced on March 24, and will receive $5,000. Cadbury will also make a $10,000 donation in the winner’s name to the ASPCA. The finalists are all adorable, and I might just vote for each of them because I hate having to choose “the cutest/best” anything. I’d kinda love it if Cadbury had a no-drama llama, though. I feel like I need one of those right about now, myself.

467b1ac9-2f16-41e8-a227-a3df8f2fda82

3dc19cf6-5456-4177-9886-d0ae097b77d2

e8842f38-53e3-486b-975e-191c96e95218

75d03b2e-582d-4f94-8a47-21a9f5b7acf8

Note by Celebitchy: This is not a sponsored post! We just felt like talking about pets and candy

2 Responses to “Ten pets are among the finalists to be the next Cadbury Bunny”

  1. Sarah says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:06 am

    OMG the llama!! Its face under that bonnet!

    Reply
  2. Liz version 700 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:10 am

    Those pets are so stinking cute!!!! The Ilama is so adorable in his Easter bonnet!

    Reply

