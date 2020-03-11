Casey Wilson wore adult diapers for her arrest with Jane Fonda, needed them

Embed from Getty Images

Casey Wilson was on Late Night with Stephen Colbert promoting her role on Black Monday on Showtime. The second season is out March 15th, the same night as the new season of Westworld. She was pretty funny, I was impressed. She’s got a podcast that’s quite popular called Bitch Sesh and I bet that’s helped her hone her interview skills. (Doing a podcast has helped me tell better stories!) She told two self deprecating stories, one about getting arrested during Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays and another about getting lice from her preschool-aged daughters (they’re two and four). Apparently when you get arrested in DC they put you in a holding cell for 8 to 10 hours so she wore an adult diaper, which she needed. They also put her in a cell with Gloria Steinem.

On how she annoyed Gloria Steinem in jail

I was told ‘you are going to be in the holding cell for 8 to 10 hours’ so I [wore] adult diapers. I feel like that was a smart move. I was [in a holding cell] with a nurse from Ohio and Gloria Steinem. As the hours go on you’re hangry, I start complaining, I’ve now soiled myself. It just got darker. Finally they [told us we could move]. I’ve never seen someone move so fast. On their whole family getting lice

A year and a half ago [I was getting my hair colored and the colorist] screamed and said ‘you have lice.’ My kids had it, I had it, our babysitter had it. I said to my husband ‘if you don’t have this you’re not spending enough time with our kids.’He had ‘em, but not a lot.

[From The Late Show via Youtube]

After that Casey complained about the fact that she can never open Afrin nasal spray bottles. I’m not an Afrin user but apparently this is a thing. She gave Colbert the Afrin bottle to open and he did it right away, which was impressive to her and the audience. Again, I have no frame of reference. I’m assuming there’s a trick to it and Casey is overthinking it. That happens to me often with opening things. There’s like an arrow or an obvious way to open it and I ignore that and rip the other end or struggle with the wrong part.

As for peeing yourself in jail, I’ve never been in that situation (jail, not peeing myself) but from what I’ve seen on shows they do have a toilet in the cell it’s just out in the open. I would use it. I would! Just number one, but I would rather pee in front of other people than be uncomfortable like that. I don’t mind peeing in front of people if it’s necessary. Also, I would totally get arrested protesting with Jane Fonda! I like to think I would pack snacks though. Do they let you take snacks into jail or do they confiscate them? I bet it depends on the jail.

Here’s Casey’s interview!



Embed from Getty Images