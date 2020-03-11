Peter & Autumn Phillips had a friendly reunion at the Cheltenham Festival

Embed from Getty Images

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips announced their separation almost one month ago exactly. It felt clear – to me, at least – that Autumn was leaving him, and that she had her reasons. What was not clear was why news of their split was leaked to Dan Wootten at the Sun with the kicker of “Autumn might go back to Canada.” It was very curious. In any case, Peter and Autumn have decided to divorce and Autumn will stay in the UK, where her daughters have always lived. Their split never seemed to be some big crazy tabloid story, but of course I think there’s stuff being left unsaid.

Even I was surprised to see these photos though – Peter and Autumn went to the Cheltenham Festival together, with his mother (Princess Anne). They watched the horse races and stood close to each other and interacted seemingly the whole time. She didn’t wear her wedding ring. She seemed like she got turned out especially to see her ex too – I’ve always found Autumn to be so pretty, but she looks positively stunning here. And Peter noticed. He seems to be looking at her almost wistfully in some photos. How badly did he f–k up?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images