Donald Trump wonders if some tax cuts will help with this coronavirus crisis

Here are some photos of Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin meeting with Congressional Republicans on the Hill yesterday. Mnuchin was there to ease Republican worries about the coronavirus’s impact on the American economy, which doesn’t inspire much confidence because the DOW is doing a basketcase routine this week, diving 2000 points in a day, then rallying 1000 points the next day. Trump was also on the Hill to give some red meat to vulnerable Republicans in an election year: a promise of more tax cuts.
President Trump told GOP senators Tuesday he wants to dramatically reduce the payroll tax through at least the end of the year, a plan that could deliver a massive — but expensive — boost to many businesses and voters as he heads into the November presidential election.
But his proposal was not warmly received by Republicans, and it was also panned by Democrats, leaving policymakers searching for any common ground as the coronavirus’s outbreak continues to take its toll on the economy. One area of consensus, though, could be around the issue of paid sick leave for employees, an idea Democrats support and in which Trump has shown some interest. But in the past the two sides have taken different approaches, and it’s not clear whether agreement can be reached.
“I don’t think any decision whatsoever has been made,” said Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.).
Trump has so far laid out a broad menu of things he wants to do to try to arrest the stock market’s dramatic correction in the past month, but some of the ideas appear not to have been carefully vetted. One senator at Tuesday’s lunch meeting with Trump said the president also floated the idea of allowing Americans to delay filing their tax returns in April, reimbursing people or companies for sick leave and providing aid to the travel industry. But there were not precise plans on how any of these things would work.
The problem? Well, there are too many. But one of the biggest problems this week is that Trump is more concerned about business than people. People are scared and sick. People are dying. And Trump is utterly unprepared to lead in a crisis, especially a medical/health crisis. He’s been contradicting medical professionals, he’s tried to turn the CDC into a Trumpian propaganda machine and there still aren’t enough tests for those who need them, much less treatment beyond “self-quarantining.”
Time Magazine also did a story about how the coronavirus has become THE issue for the election, because it touches on so many other issues: the economy, paid sick leave, health insurance, job security, the safety of the populace and more. It’s also revealed that Trump fails the bare-bones competency test of any leader, which is to provide honest, good-faith information in a time of crisis. Oh well.
I read its shit yesterday and had the same take. Health crises = tax cuts. He’s a first class idiot. He’s not worried about people, he’s worried about Wall Street.
He does not even pretend to care about people dying, doesn’t it? I will never forget the “economically anxious” mofo who gave him the White House. NEVER.
With all this, and yet, all the schmucks will continue to vote for him again.
THIS. I have been gobsmacked by a few parents on my kids’ college parent FB pages, insisting that the universities want hysteria to bring Trump down. As if anyone wants these massive disruptions across so many campuses. They’re insistently dismissing COVID-19 as no big deal.
Look, I hate 45 more than most… but this is critical for many of us. I’m in the hospitality industry and we just had to lay off 30% of our staff- as department heads we’re rolling up our sleeves and making beds and. Becoming guests in because we can’t afford to keep the staff that does that. Any financial breaks will just be carried right into our staffing levels which keeps people from losing their jobs.
It’s like 2008 all over again. Hospitality and travel always take the hard, early hits. My little regional airline doesn’t seem to be suffering but I hear a lot from my counterparts at Delta, American, and United every day.
I work in the Financial Services industry. This is HUGE. Obviously there is still the health component and that takes precedent. But please do not down play the economic ramifications. An economic stimulus is one of many things that the Administration needs to be discussing. I am no fan of Trump, and I am not clear that this is the best stimulus plan, but the sooner we deal with the economics of this situation the better. (Simultaneously, we also need to deal with everything else)
A payroll tax suspension (be it income or SS/Medicare tax) is no great solution. My guess is it’s a future excuse to gut those programs.
He is hands down one of the worst man in office. I refuse to use the P word when it comes to him. He’s clearly incompetent, and doesn’t give a crap about any of us. He only gives a sh*t about his disgusting criminal family.
I agree. That is probably what’s coming down the line. I’m worried that when I retire, there will be no more Social Security. My benefits counselor basically told us all to start putting monies in IRA’s , and savings accounts, because there will be nothing for us when we get older
Him proposing tax cuts to companies is fine, but what about American workers? They will lose wages and/or jobs. They will need more money for childcare, health care and medicine, which the pharma brothers love to gouge us on. The public should be taken care of FIRST, not last based on his proposals. He is only interested in the stock market as that is his so called genius at play that have helped all of the public, but now. He is only interested in saving his ass and the other millionaire asses he has sworn to protect, not the middle or lower class. Plus he wasted 3weeks spouting that the coronavirus was a hoax by the democrats and it was perfectly safe to go to work if you are sick. I think two beetles have a higher IQ than he does. Hell, mix in 10,000 more and they still test higher than he does! Cherry on top; he cut the departments at the CDC that treat and identify deadly viruses like the corona virus at least 2 years ago, possibly longer. But that’s right, it’s OBAMAS fault🤣
“Honest good faith inspiration.” Drumpf is not qualified for leadership. He can only qualify as a self-promoter. He alternates between desperation and grandiosity and this morning he’s desperate making promises he’s unable to keep.
Touting himself a leader of any kind — going back decades — is one of the biggest cons he’s ever pulled. He’s literally the worst person we could have elected as POTUS.
I am so glad my doctor was able to squeeze me in yesterday. My lungs were burning, I was short of breath and had sinus issues. My sister was stressing out “how do you KNOW you don’t have coronavirus?” Well I never had a fever, my lungs apparently sound great and my chest xrays came back clear, therefore we can cross coronavirus off the list.
I was not concerned that I had coronavirus, but they were able to calmly take care of the situation and the waiting room was full of people with symptoms like mine, but no one actually had Covid-19.
I am missing 2 days of work because of this. My boss and co-worker that I share an office with have newborns, so I’ve been asked to stay away today. Luckily I have PTO time and training I can work on, but a payroll tax cut wouldn’t really help me if I didn’t have those options.
Hope you feel better soon!
I think you had mentioned the burning lungs in one of the posts yesterday or the day before… I was actually wondering how you made out! Glad to hear that it wasn’t anything too serious.
I’m in a satellite office that will be closing down soon (business not covid-19 related), and we’re in a transition phase for a new company that is coming in. We got emails last week from the US office of my current job talking about travel, and what to do if you’re sick. Normally they’ll give you what are essentially demerits for using your sick time, but for the time being they’ve put the normal attendance policy mostly on hold.
I actually have a male coworker who is late 40′s early 50′s who had gone on a European bus trip who’s now self quarantined at home, working remote. He was in Italy a day or two before the risk level had been officially increased and people were being told to not visit unless it’s necessary. So far he’s been fine though without so much as a cold so that’s good. And I’m glad that the company eased up on the attendance policy given that they’ve got quite a few active cases in the state head office is in.
Those of us who are not Americans are so worried for you, and not just because of pandemics.
A tax break expressed as a percentage will obviously benefit higher income groups in sheer dollars, and those are the people that (like most citizens of most developed nations) have paid sick leave, health insurance, access to daycare if the schools close, and all in all, a bit of an income safety net if the worst case scenario happens.
We wonder why it’s socialism to bail out individuals, but capitalism to bail out industries. And although the hospitality industry may be hard hit in all this, Trump the hotelier was very quick to say that hotels and airlines would be seeing some government relief – is there enough of a government to ensure that this relief doesn’t all go to Trump Inc?
He looks like holy hell. Like, is good shellacked face about to start falling off in chunks?
“Stay Calm. It’ll all go away” – says Trump. Except that’s not how viruses work. They spread and need containment.
God, I would feel so much better if Hillary or Obama were in charge.
Rapunzel, I would sell my organs to have Obama back or Hillary in his place in one second if I was given the choice.
Cause what every pandemic needs is a bailing out of the shale industry.
Trump still refuses to cancel his rallies… I hope this bites him in the butt once his followers all end up in the hospital.