Donald Trump wonders if some tax cuts will help with this coronavirus crisis

Here are some photos of Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin meeting with Congressional Republicans on the Hill yesterday. Mnuchin was there to ease Republican worries about the coronavirus’s impact on the American economy, which doesn’t inspire much confidence because the DOW is doing a basketcase routine this week, diving 2000 points in a day, then rallying 1000 points the next day. Trump was also on the Hill to give some red meat to vulnerable Republicans in an election year: a promise of more tax cuts.

President Trump told GOP senators Tuesday he wants to dramatically reduce the payroll tax through at least the end of the year, a plan that could deliver a massive — but expensive — boost to many businesses and voters as he heads into the November presidential election. But his proposal was not warmly received by Republicans, and it was also panned by Democrats, leaving policymakers searching for any common ground as the coronavirus’s outbreak continues to take its toll on the economy. One area of consensus, though, could be around the issue of paid sick leave for employees, an idea Democrats support and in which Trump has shown some interest. But in the past the two sides have taken different approaches, and it’s not clear whether agreement can be reached. “I don’t think any decision whatsoever has been made,” said Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.). Trump has so far laid out a broad menu of things he wants to do to try to arrest the stock market’s dramatic correction in the past month, but some of the ideas appear not to have been carefully vetted. One senator at Tuesday’s lunch meeting with Trump said the president also floated the idea of allowing Americans to delay filing their tax returns in April, reimbursing people or companies for sick leave and providing aid to the travel industry. But there were not precise plans on how any of these things would work.

The problem? Well, there are too many. But one of the biggest problems this week is that Trump is more concerned about business than people. People are scared and sick. People are dying. And Trump is utterly unprepared to lead in a crisis, especially a medical/health crisis. He’s been contradicting medical professionals, he’s tried to turn the CDC into a Trumpian propaganda machine and there still aren’t enough tests for those who need them, much less treatment beyond “self-quarantining.”

Time Magazine also did a story about how the coronavirus has become THE issue for the election, because it touches on so many other issues: the economy, paid sick leave, health insurance, job security, the safety of the populace and more. It’s also revealed that Trump fails the bare-bones competency test of any leader, which is to provide honest, good-faith information in a time of crisis. Oh well.