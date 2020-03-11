Harvey Weinstein once emailed ‘Jen Aniston should be killed’ to a PR person

Embed from Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein is being sentenced today, so just expect him to fake another major medical issue. Maybe he’ll try to “collapse” mid-sentencing. Ahead of the sentencing, the court unsealed about 1000 pages of documents from the case, and all of the trade papers and New York papers have been poring over the information. I think we already knew about Weinstein’s “red flag” list from Ronan Farrow’s reporting – Weinstein kept a list (and actual, physical list on a piece of paper) of names of people whom he thought could damage him if they spoke to journalists. Some of the women on the list were his victims (like Annabella Sciorra, Rose McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony), but some people on the list seemed almost random, and I wonder what they did or said to get “red flagged” by Weinstein. Ben Affleck was on the list. Variety surmises that Weinstein was worried that Affleck had the clout and the name to do some damage if Affleck ever did say anything about him publicly.

Meanwhile, I don’t know if Jennifer Aniston made the red-flag list, but she did work on one film which was produced by Weinstein: the film Derailed, in 2005. Aniston spoke, post-Me Too, about how little contact they had with each other, but in their limited interactions, she found him “piggish” and “entitled.” But before Me Too happened, Weinstein was worried that Aniston was, like, telling people that he assaulted her?

Harvey Weinstein suggested that Jennifer Aniston “should be killed” upon learning that the National Enquirer was planning to report he sexually assaulted her, court papers revealed Tuesday. On Oct. 31, 2017, amid the barrage of #MeToo allegations against the disgraced movie mogul, Weinstein’s spokeswoman forwarded him an email from the Enquirer, the records show. “Not sure if you saw this one. Jennifer Aniston,” wrote Sallie Hofmeister, a senior executive at the powerhouse Sitrick public relations company. In its email, the Enquirer said that “Jennifer confided to a friend that during the production of the 2005 movie ‘Derailed’ Weinstein sexually assaulted her by pressing up against her back in [sic] grabbing her buttocks.” The Enquirer also said, “Through the years he would frequently stare at her cleavage/breast and move his mouth around making Jennifer uncomfortable. We also quote a source close to Jennifer who tells the Enquirer: ‘Harvey was infatuated with Jennifer Aniston — He had a massive crush on her and constantly talked about how hot she was,’” the message added. About 45 minutes after receiving the email, Weinstein used his iPhone to send Hofmeister a terse response, the records show. “Jen Aniston should be killed,” he wrote. The Enquirer never published the allegations regarding Aniston, and a spokesman for the former “Friends” star called them “false.” “Jennifer has never been harassed or assaulted by Harvey Weinstein,” publicist Stephen Huvane said. “He never got close enough to touch her and she has never been alone with him.”

[From Page Six]

I believe Aniston – I think if Weinstein had done anything to her, she would have said so, either at the time or after Me Too. That being said, CAA basically colluded with Harvey Weinstein in his sex crimes – they provided a steady stream of young actresses for him to assault, plus a steady stream of prestige A-list coworkers so that Weinstein could present himself as legit. I also think it’s completely odd to realize that so many Hollywood power players really did take the National Enquirer seriously back in the day.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images