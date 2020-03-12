Harvey Weinstein had ‘chest pains’ after being sentenced to 23 years in prison

Yesterday, Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault previously, and in between the guilty verdict and the sentencing, Weinstein had been hospitalized and he even underwent surgery for a stent in his heart. I said yesterday, before the sentencing, that I expected Weinstein to fake another medical issue during his sentencing. I expected him to collapse on the courtroom floor. Turns out, he waited a few hours post-sentencing and then complained of “chest pains.”

Just hours after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in New York due to chest pains. Weinstein, 67, was transferred to the Manhattan hospital Wednesday evening, following chest pains he experienced while at Rikers Island jail, according to his spokesman Juda Engelmayer. The determination to move Weinstein was made by staff at Rikers Island for his safety. He will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight, Engelmayer said. Weinstein, whose case helped ignite the global #MeToo movement, had faced between five and 29 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. The jury, made up of seven men and five women, deliberated for five days. The charges were based on Miriam Haley’s testimony that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006 and Jessica Mann’s testimony that he raped her in 2013. Four other women also testified.

[From CNN]

I mean… I guess, whatever, I don’t care. I think an old serial rapist would probably feel a lot of stress and yeah, maybe the chest pains are probably legit. But I don’t care, because I don’t care about the welfare of rapists.

What else? I’m not going to quote anything from Weinstein’s lawyers because they disgust me. I believe that every single person has the right to counsel, but his lawyers are disgusting people and they’re saying disgusting things. I also read this piece at Page Six about how Weinstein asked his ex-wives to testify on his behalf at his sentencing and both refused. Yep.

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

The judge didn’t spell out why he gave Weinstein nearly the max. But consider this: in asking for leniency, the defense relied on arguments like: he helped other people win Oscars. https://t.co/c3RitsZ8GR — jodikantor (@jodikantor) March 11, 2020

Embed from Getty Images