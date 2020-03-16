Duchess Meghan & Harry are ‘more worried’ about coronavirus than their next steps

There are a lot of dumb or obvious stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the past few days, so I’m just going to make a list, I guess. Very few of them are worth a stand-alone post! Harper’s Bazaar reported this weekend that Harry “has flown back to Canada.” It’s believed that Meghan flew back to Canada shortly after Commonwealth Day, but Harry stayed for a few days longer to work on some Sussexit or charity-related stuff. The end of an era – the next time Harry or Meghan set foot in the UK, they will no longer use “HRH” and they will no longer be full-time working royals. Here are more stories:

Are the Sussexes keeping an office in London? The Sun claims that Harry and Meghan are opening a “new charity office” in a space at the former BBC Television Centre, and that it might be a “co-working space” with Soho Works. I think this is mostly bullsh-t – the only thing which might make it partly true is if Harry was looking for office space for Travalyst or Invictus specifically. But that wouldn’t be “Sussex office space.”

The Sussexes are worried about the Trudeaus. Meghan and Harry know Justin and Sophie Trudeau socially and through their charitable work. Sophie tested positive for the coronavirus and both Sophie and Justin are being quarantined/isolated at the moment. A source said: “Right now Meghan and Harry are just concerned for the health and safety of others. These are scary times and they are more worried about what is happening in the world than what’s next for them.”

They’re eager to work. A source told Page Six: “They can’t sit around, they have to work to pay their bills. They want to work. Both through the paid work and philanthropy, I think they will focus on impact driven projects and hope to bring some good to the world.” And as for those dumb stories about Meghan wanting a role in a Marvel movie, the source said: “Meghan has absolutely no interest in acting again. She’s not going to be a Marvel hero or a Disney princess — none of those things. It’s completely fabricated, and completely at odds with their plans. It’s simply not a conversation that has happened.” The source said that they’re actually close to signing a deal with Netflix to start their own production company.

People Mag swears up and down that Harry & Meghan will go to California. Their sources insist that the Sussexes plan to spend the summer in LA and “create their own life… They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too. They’ll likely have houses in both places.”

Also: I’ve been wondering if the coronavirus pandemic has made Harry and Meghan hit pause on a lot of their immediate plans. I wonder if they were set to make some big announcements in early April, as soon as they were “free” from the royal family formally. Like, I could see how they would have planned a big Netflix deal announcement and the formation of a new charity or something as their first step, but all of that as been suspended because… you know, everything is crazy right now.