Donald Trump signs coronavirus economic relief bill & he’s still 100% racist

Economic relief is coming for all of us, hopefully. Donald Trump just signed the first of what will be several coronavirus economic relief bills. From what I can understand – there are at least three or four major bills going around – I think most of us will get a $1000 check within the next two weeks, and it might even be for $2000. Small businesses are likely getting their own stimulus checks too, worth $300 billion all total. All in all, the coronavirus stimulus package may be worth $1 trillion. Much needed, for many people. The idea that by the end of the summer, America could have 20-30% unemployment is so shocking and scary.

I’m not dwelling on the back-and-forth between parties, nor am I assigning blame or credit to anyone in particular. It’s my understanding that Mitt Romney got the ball rolling on this whole concept of just sending out $1000 checks, but Democrats in the House put together the first comprehensive economic relief bill, and now turtleman Mitch McConnell is saying that he wants even more economic relief and on and on. If it results in every taxpaying citizen getting several thousand dollars over the course of the next few months, it will be well worth it.

Unfortunately, Trump doing a few good things (more like a few marginally okay things) means that he can’t help himself and he just has to signal that he’s still a white nationalist. This motherf–ker keeps calling it the “China Virus.” People say that Trump and the Republicans would love to make this coronavirus conversation into a culture war or a discussion about racism. It’s true, they would. Thankfully, most of us can talk about all things at once – Trump is a racist who is scapegoating China (and encouraging racism against Asian peeps) AND he’s an incompetent buffoon who has made the pandemic worse in a million ways.

I only signed the Defense Production Act to combat the Chinese Virus should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future. Hopefully there will be no need, but we are all in this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

PS… I hate the way he says “China”: JY-NA. Like it’s a slang word for vagina. JY-NA Virus.

Trump defends saying “Chinese virus” to refer to COVID-19: “It’s not racist at all, no. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China.” pic.twitter.com/G9EKtpGAua — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 19, 2020