Prince George & Princess Charlotte will be home-schooled because of the pandemic

I swear, I heard something about how Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school – Thomas’s Battersea – had already closed down because of coronavirus and isolation and all, but I guess it didn’t happen last week or even this week. The UK is behind with their closing and cancellations, right? Because almost all schools (public, private, colleges) have suspended classes and are now offering online courses. But according to People Magazine, Thomas’s Battersea won’t be halfway closing their classes until next week. Which means Charlotte and George are going to be homeschooled, probably for the rest of the school year.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to continue their lessons at home after their school asked parents to remove their children amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royal children will now move to “remote learning” and continue their lessons using online sources next week, their school said in a statement on Wednesday.
Charlotte, 4, joined George, 6, at Thomas’s Battersea, last September, proudly entering with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William. With the semester set to have ended on March 26, they are only missing four days of class — and some of the other kids will still attend if their parents aren’t able to look after them during the day. A spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools said, “Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.”
“From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system,” the statement continued. “This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school. In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26 March. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times.”
That’s interesting that kids who won’t have parents at home will still be able to physically go to the school and be looked after and, presumably, taught. And the rest of the kids will be homeschooled by their parents or nannies. I don’t think for one minute that Kate will be homeschooling her kids. She’ll be too busy designing a button-covered log for a keen coronavirus charity. But Carole Middleton and Nanny Maria will definitely take care of it, right? Also: up until Prince Charles, most royal kids were “home-schooled” or privately tutored in a palace. This is not a new thing for royal kids, it’s actually a – gasp!! – Victorian/Edwardian throwback to how royal children were raised and educated. Kate probably loves that.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Avalon Red.
yeah, homeschooling for George and Charlotte is going to look very different than homeschooling for my 7 year old, which right now consists of lots of workbooks that I found on Amazon.
Becks, exactly this.
My heart aches for all the working moms and dads that have to figure out how to cope with day cares closing while still needing to work – now add that there is no work. Like I said, my heart aches for them. Home schooling for the royal kiddos, that’s how it’s been for eons.
For all of their faults (and we KNOW just how many there are!) one thing I don’t doubt is that they love their kids, and want to keep them safe and healthy. Like any parent, they probably *are* scared of any contagion coming into their home (albeit one that is MUCH larger than ours!).
Will they have it easier than the 99.9%? Of course! Do they worry about making the mortgage, getting supplies, etc? Of course not! But that doesn’t make them bad parents. That’s pretty much the ONLY thing I give them high marks/credit for.
And please do NOT say it’s “all due to Nanny Maria, or Carole”. Those kids are VERY comfortable/attached to their parents, esp. to Kate. Children won’t be this way without interaction and feeling loved.
So very well said, thank you.
NO ONE is saying they’re bad parents. this will be easier for them than for others. Nowhere did I say they’re bad parents.
Lord, I just thought of something. The Christian Right sales-hucksters will probably use this as an opportunity to ramp up sales on those homeschooling toolkits & propaganda drivel they use.
Hopefully they wont get a corner on the market. Most school districts are providing the parents with their curriculum and providing some degree of instruction on line.
The school district where I work has detailed lesson plans online for all the kids. Teachers and admin are available online and by phone for parents. They really are trying to do their best in a horrible situation.
Becks1, try some virtual tours of science, discovery, art museums, Discovery Kid’s online has lots of fun learning,also NATL Geo for kids and I’ve found a ton more sources from twitter. Don’t forget our national treasure Bill Nye. Hope that helps.
PS. Yesterday Amy McGrath tweeted,
Homeschooling report from my husband today:
2 students suspended for fighting
I “teacher” seriously in need of classroom aide.
We’ve been doing a lot of the online stuff through the school, he loves discovery education, but I’m going to need to work in some virtual tours and such since this is supposed to last beyond the two weeks.
My school district is doing a fabulous job with remote learning. Our district uses Google Classroom and all the work is listed on there. They also have a ton of resources to use.
Lil Louis will probably be thinking “what in the hell are they doing here; this is my time and my TV shows.”
They’re not all in the one room, Chelle.
😂😂😂😂😂
If you want to laugh ‘til you cry, @ShannonDingle on Twitter started a thread for people WFH with children (and pets), asking for reports on how it’s going with “co-workers” (kids) or “secretaries” (pets). OMG
And, yes, I’m sure Kate loves modeling the royal throwback of tutors for George (FFFK) and Charlotte at the palace (or Anmer, let’s be real).
“My coworker just argued with me about how he didn’t lie about changing his underwear and brushing his teeth.”
They’ll do fine, and I’m sure that the Cambridges have at least considered that if the shutdown goes longer bringing in private tutors to do the homeschooling.
It’s sad for all the kids missing school, but I don’t think there’s any doubt this is the right decision and George and Charlotte will do fine.
Long time reader, fist time commenter
Here in Switzerland all schools, restaurants, shops (except for food and pharmacies) etc. are closed, but daycare remains open as well because of parents who work “on the frontline”. I’m lucky my husband is a teacher and while there is a lot of “home office” work for him now, he can take care of our kids while I work at the hospital. Usually the grandparents look after them when we’re both at work but this is obviously no longer possible. Not everybody has neighbours with kids who are able/willing to babysit.
My husband is also a teacher and teaches at my kids’ school. So I am counting my lucky stars that he is able to be home with them while I remain at work. I work at a hospital (away from patients), so I am also counting my blessings that I still have a job.
Stay safe, Fluppi.