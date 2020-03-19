Barack Obama continues to be the president we need, did not deserve

Embed from Getty Images

Everything about the coronavirus strain COVID-19 sucks. The tragic loss of human life is gutting. The threat for those in jeopardy of losing their livelihoods is terrifying. People are sequestered in their homes and isolated. Panic is spreading as we all wonder what turn this will take next. Many of us are not used to that feeling of helplessness. What is essential during these scary times is strong leadership to assure a frightened nation that their country will look after them and that we will get through this together. Boy, I wish the US had that currently. We don’t. We have a POTUS whose main concerns are making sure he doesn’t get blamed for the virus’ spread and that his rich buddies don’t get mad while the economy tanks. With all of his bs press conferences, in which he’s spreading false information and racists lies, it never occurred to him to comfort us, to spend just a moment being the leader we need, not the leader he wants us to believe he is (he isn’t). Fortunately for us, there is one leader attempting to comfort us: Barack Obama.

We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our health professionals and everybody who’ll be on the front lines of this pandemic for a long while. They’re giving everything. May we all model our own behavior on their selflessness and sacrifice as we help each other through this. https://t.co/F3tsJTqd4c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 17, 2020

I posted this tweet but there are plenty from him to choose from. Pres. Obama has sent out a series of lucid, calm messages, suggesting people take precautions and understand the severity of what we face while reassuring us that we will come through this and find a way to rebuild.

The COVID-19 crisis is one of those situations in which none of us needs to explain how bad it is. We all know someone deeply affected. Or perhaps it hits even closer to home. We got a phone call on Tuesday from family. And for the time being, I can’t even drive to them to hold their hand or they mine. So I need some words of comfort and am grateful that Pres. Obama is stepping away from his much-deserved rest to provide them, because no one in the current administration is doing so. And given how difficult the country made it for him while he was in office, he could just stay away, not care. But he took an oath and he intends to honor it, whether we deserve it or not.

