Prince Harry postpones the Invictus Games until May or June of 2021

The 2020 Invictus Games were supposed to start on May 16th. Prince Harry has done so many events around the 2020 games, promoting them endlessly. It’s a combination of things – Harry dearly cares about supporting veterans, and Invictus has become one of his signature patronages. He started it on his own, not through some palace hierarchy, and not because it was something he was assigned. Harry attended the Warrior Games here in America and he wanted to copy the concept but make it global, with as many nations with wounded warriors participating. The Invictus Games were also one of the few things that Harry and Meghan got to walk away with when they exited the royal family. And now… well, the games are being postponed:
In light of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, along with the Invictus Games Foundation, are forced to conclude that organising the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, presented by Jaguar Land Rover, can no longer take place as planned from 9 to 16 May 2020.
We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is underway. This decision was taken in consultation with the participating nations’ teams and in close coordination with local and national authorities to limit the impact of the pandemic on all parties involved in the delivery of, and particularly participation in, the Games.
The decision was also taken in recognition of the anticipated strain on medical staff and the infrastructure required in dealing with the pandemic. We did not wish to add to the complexity of the response, or increase the risk to those involved, by bringing together an international and potentially vulnerable audience.
All parties involved in organising and participating in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, including the competitors and their loved ones, the volunteers, the organisers, partners, sponsors, and its suppliers, are all facing the current impact of the pandemic. As a result, the organisation of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 has become impossible.
So, they’re waiting a full year? Lord. I mean, better safe than sorry. Most sporting events are counting on the coronavirus crisis to be over by mid-summer. Wimbledon is still due to begin in July, and they haven’t said anything about rescheduling yet. The French Open (which was due to begin in early June) rescheduled for late September, much to the chagrin of the tennis community. The move to next year is probably one of those things which will look smarter in the months to come, once we have a better idea of how the pandemic is playing out through April and May.
Harry also posted a video about the postponement:
I think the move to next year was more so because a lot of sporting events happen around Summer so trying to schedule the games in during that time could have been a headache for everyone involved. Easier to just reschedule to next year around the same time.
It is a smart move
I really don’t understand how anyone thinks Wimbledon will happen. If we are lucky, the worst part of the pandemic will be over in 2 months. But it will take longer for large gatherings to become comfortable again.
Whoever thinks this will be over in a couple of weeks (like so many I see on socials), is highly mistaken. Italy now has more deaths than China. #rantover
British people are idiots. They arent taking the virus seriously but think it will be over by June.
Good luck to them but at the rate the virus is spreading and their slow action I can see it sticking around till December.
We (Singapore) are having a lot more imported cases from travellers returning from the UK. I think it should be postponed. Take care all.
I think its easier to reschedule for a year from now (not conflicting with Olympics etc) and that way they prob wont have to reschedule again. I imagine they didn’t want to push it to July, then have to push it to September, then next spring, etc.
Its sad and I feel bad for the athletes who were excited for the event, but the right call overall.
One thing that could be done with Wimbledon is to just broadcast it with no spectators in the stands as tennis is not a contact sport. The money made by Wimbledon comes from world wide TV rights not people who attend as part of the London social season.
I realize this is not the best idea but if the show must go on it could safely go on with Wimbledon.
I bet they also postponed it because it’s an Olympics year which means it is also a Paralympic year. I think there’s a good chance that a number of athletes that compete in Invictus depending on their injuries may also compete in the Paralympic Games. Given that I would that that they looked at the schedule and realized they couldn’t have them later because it would get to close to those games and interfere with training/travel for them. This is assuming things are in a place where we can even have them.
Good call Harry. Meanwhile Olympic athletes are still in limbo, wondering if the games would still take place. Flame’s already touched down in Japan…we hope we get word soon. Would probably be best to move but everyone’s still waiting on Shinzo Abe…tough times.
Postponing the Olympics would be very hard for some athletes, like Kohei Uchimura.
Already he has been plagued with injuries, and is at the edge of age vs performance. I know he wanted to complete in his home country, but a delay could be devastating to him.
He so phenomenal to watch. I really hope he gets his chance to defend his title (s).
Saving lives Is more important than one athlete’s glory.
I don’t see how the Olympics can start in July. The pandemic will not be over.
This is good. Thanks Harry and team.