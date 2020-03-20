Prince Harry postpones the Invictus Games until May or June of 2021

The 2020 Invictus Games were supposed to start on May 16th. Prince Harry has done so many events around the 2020 games, promoting them endlessly. It’s a combination of things – Harry dearly cares about supporting veterans, and Invictus has become one of his signature patronages. He started it on his own, not through some palace hierarchy, and not because it was something he was assigned. Harry attended the Warrior Games here in America and he wanted to copy the concept but make it global, with as many nations with wounded warriors participating. The Invictus Games were also one of the few things that Harry and Meghan got to walk away with when they exited the royal family. And now… well, the games are being postponed:

In light of the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, along with the Invictus Games Foundation, are forced to conclude that organising the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, presented by Jaguar Land Rover, can no longer take place as planned from 9 to 16 May 2020. We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is underway. This decision was taken in consultation with the participating nations’ teams and in close coordination with local and national authorities to limit the impact of the pandemic on all parties involved in the delivery of, and particularly participation in, the Games. The decision was also taken in recognition of the anticipated strain on medical staff and the infrastructure required in dealing with the pandemic. We did not wish to add to the complexity of the response, or increase the risk to those involved, by bringing together an international and potentially vulnerable audience. All parties involved in organising and participating in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, including the competitors and their loved ones, the volunteers, the organisers, partners, sponsors, and its suppliers, are all facing the current impact of the pandemic. As a result, the organisation of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 has become impossible.

[From Invictus Games website]

So, they’re waiting a full year? Lord. I mean, better safe than sorry. Most sporting events are counting on the coronavirus crisis to be over by mid-summer. Wimbledon is still due to begin in July, and they haven’t said anything about rescheduling yet. The French Open (which was due to begin in early June) rescheduled for late September, much to the chagrin of the tennis community. The move to next year is probably one of those things which will look smarter in the months to come, once we have a better idea of how the pandemic is playing out through April and May.

Harry also posted a video about the postponement: