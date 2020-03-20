Emilia Clarke is still talking about GoT: Jon Snow ‘got away with murder – literally’

We’re about one year past the final season of Game of Thrones. We were so excited, do you remember? We all had such expectations for it, for how they would end this cultural phenomenon. I legitimately believe the expectations were impossibly high and that there was no way the show could meet those expectations. But they didn’t even really try. The scripts of the final season were half-assed, misogynistic and poorly done. The ending hinged on a handful of dudes talking amongst themselves and basically saying “this bitch is crazy, right? Right.” And because those bros convinced themselves that the bitch was crazy, they got a man who loved Daenerys to kill her. I get why so many of the GoT actors have issues with just saying it outright, that the last season was terrible and the exact opposite of fan-service, but damn, it would help me if just *one* of the major actors was like “it was so bad.” Instead, Emilia Clarke is basically just saying words:
Nearly ten months after the series finale of Game of Thrones aired, star Emilia Clarke still isn’t too happy about the ending. Her beloved character, Daenerys Targaryen, was murdered by her aunt (and once lover) Jon Snow (Kit Harington), which ‘annoyed’ her, as she told The Times in a wide-ranging interview as she gets ready for her West End play The Seagull.
‘Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally,’ Clarke said.
Clarke had known the ending for years, revealing that when the show finally did come to a close, ‘it felt like coming out of a bunker. Everything felt really strange.’
‘I knew how I felt when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say, but I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so … it’s just polite, isn’t it?’ Clarke added.
The actress added that the ‘global temperature,’ referring to the glut of ‘horrific news’ we’re bombarded with daily helps, ‘explain the enormity of the fans’ outrage.’
‘Because people are going, finally, here’s something I can actually see and understand and get some control back over … and then when that turns, and you don’t like what they’ve done,’ she added.
When asked if she was mad that Daenerys didn’t get a ‘happy ending,’ she admitted that she was, but added that the show was a ‘gift’ for her as an actor.
Aside from the ending, many fans criticized the final season since it was just six episodes, while the first five seasons came in at 10 episodes apiece. ‘We could have spun it out for a little longer,’ Clarke admitted, while adding the show could have used more dialogue. It was all about the set pieces. I think the sensational nature of the show was, possibly, given a huge amount of airtime because that’s what makes sense,’ she said.
Again, I don’t blame the actors. By the final season, the last actors standing were doing a great job… except for maybe Peter Dinklage, whose face belied the fact that he had mentally checked out months beforehand. Emilia did a good job with what she was given. The problem was always with what she was given. And yes, Jon Snow got away with murder! The dudes of the show got away with all kinds of horrific sh-t and they survived but somehow Jon Snow’s punishment is a vague exile and Dany gets murdered for doing what all of the dude rulers had done before her. SMH, this totally was about dude bros punishing a lady with power.
Same here. Will never go after the cast for any of it.
I don’t know, Sophie Turner was pretty annoying in her reaction to fan response to the last season. I appreciate that they actors had to sell it, but many of them could have done better and acknowledged that fans were mad for legitimate reasons. I appreciate Emilia Clarke being more honest and understanding of fan response. She gets that the show owed it’s popularity to fans, which I don’t think some of the actors, in particular Sophie Turner, did.
Sophie Turner is annoying, period. But nobody deserves hate for being a paid, contracted actor doing a job. Sophie Turner just happens to have been raised on the set and partially by those two producers, who are bratty and entitled, so I guess she got some of this attitude because she saw her bosses doing it and getting away with it.
I don’t think stories necessarily need to pander to fans, since being a fan doesn’t necessarily mean you know how to tell a good story, but I am baffled by people who defend the writing choices. Even if you take away the monstrous amounts of misogyny and racism (Sansa crediting her abusers for her growth, Cersei being reduced to a whimpering failure, power driving Daenerys mad, killing the other major WOC), it’s just….bad writing. It ignores all of the foreshadowing set up by the previous season for shock value. The plot and character actions make no sense and don’t match up to previous set up. The Night King is turned into an absolute joke, making all of that tension and buildup meaningless.
People who are avid readers and writers can typically predict where a story is going. It’s not a bad thing. It means that you’re writing something cohesive and thematically sensible. If your story choices become utterly unpredictable, that’s not a sign of innovative writing or subversive intent. It means you don’t know what you’re doing. I’ve been writing and publishing for years. One of the big things I always have to do with bigger stories is ask, “How did my characters get here?” If you can’t trace that path easily through the story, you have a problem.
@Veronica – that’s my real problem with the last season. It renders so much of the earlier seasons useless. I don’t even want to rewatch it because of that. Its not even the actual ending with Dany destroying KL and then Jon killing her. There was all this *other stuff* that just didn’t matter. the white walkers didn’t even really matter! All the foreshadowing and prophecies. Even Jon being the true heir to the throne didn’t matter beyond being the final match to Dany’s insanity.
I am still SO ANGRY at the writers. I loved those books. Loved them. I am put off the story now. I usually reread favourite series but I can’t.
Did you guys hear the George Martin says he is using his social isolation time to finish the last book??? I am praying he fixes the nonsense of the last season. #keeptyrionsmart!!!!! XO
I actually think she’s been pretty open about her displeasure, to be honest. Short of flat out calling it bad, she’s criticized a lot of the choices made.
By far the most satisfying thing about GoT’s ending – beyond validating everyone who had written those two trust fund kids off as hacks years ago – is how it’s completely wrecked its place in history as a cultural phenomenon. Nobody is going to be recommending this series in the future knowing the ending. Nobody is spending social isolation binge watching it. The hype over it is completely destroyed. It’ll be remembered less for its influence and instead be relegated to the infamous category of shows that screwed the pooch on the final step. It’s right up there with HIMYM, Dexter, and Lost for worst endings.
And Battlestar Galactica.
Daenerys mercilessly slaughtered one million innocents. So no, she did not do what a bunch of dudes before her did. What bullshit. And Jon was exiled to a frozen wasteland to never see his family again. Even though he likely saved millions more people from a power mad psychopath. Just because you liked Dany before she did that, doesn’t mean she DID NOT DO IT. SHE LITERALLY MELTED THE FLESH OFF OF BABIES and if she were a male character, everyone would root Jon on.
Emilia Clarke is a shitty feminist anyway. She was celebrating and cheering on the show when it was literally using rape as scenery and calling people who disliked it ridiculous. She mocked people who called the show out on its racism. As soon as it was her character that went down, all of a sudden the show is sexist. Newsflash, hypocrite: your character was not the only female character to exist. Also, Daenerys is a slave-profiteering, child-torturing sexual predator in the books. So they were white washing her for years. Her and the child-molesting, murderous rapist Tyrion.
I didnt read that book but I get it point that I cant believe writers made emilia to fall in love with her rapist husband. It’s so disgusting, these people dont understand when a wife said no to sex then it’s no. Husband forcing on his wife is also rape. The ending is so horrible with little arya character unnecessary sex scenes.
Actual quotes about rape scenes in GoT about rape scenes: “The sex became consensual” and “This is a strong woman making a choice.” (To be raped).
But yeah, Emilia, GoT didn’t have a problem with sexism until your character got killed.
I mean, I found that plausible in a tragic way. I imagine thousands, if not millions, of women living today have to do the same just to cope.
I could deal with Drago because it’s how she SURVIVED. Dany took a horrific situation in which she had little power or control and then found a foothold by which she could rise up and be more than his slave. She used what she had – sex, emotional appeal – to find a line where she could become something human to him, something valuable. It’s not what I’d call romantic in any traditional sense of the word, but I get it. That development makes sense, and her attachment to him makes sense because it’s a common trauma reaction.
The problem is that I don’t think D&D or even GRRM were really the ones to tell that story, not do I think they, as men in significant positions of social power, really understand those nuances.
Moreover: the idea that “dudes” got away with this is silly. Aerys was killed for merely trying what Dany SUCCEEDED in doing.
Murdered by her nephew. Your excerpt says murdered by her aunt. That’s all I can comment, I never watched a single episode \_o_/
I’m still as mad as Emilia. Also why did they resurrect Jon at all, he was useless. It’s funny because we’ll never forgive writers, usually people get less angry as times goes on but not in this case.
Jon was exiled and very nearly executed before that. Sure, he may have been okay with the exile, but it wasn’t like he said “I’m going to kill Dany so I have an excuse to go live with the wildlings for the rest of my life.”
We can argue about how the show got there (which we did, at great length last year lol) but once Dany wiped out Kings Landing, she had to go. And honestly, she was probably always going to die.
I’m more annoyed at Bran getting the throne than any other part of the last season.
The last season was bad. I dont mind Dany going mad queen (I always expected it to happen, it’s GOT, of course she wouldn’t get a happy ending) it’s just that it was so poorly written. They wrote Jon awfully and Cercei, Jaime and Bran were such let downs.
I like Emilia but don’t really agree with her being upset Dany didn’t get a happy ending. Of course she didn’t! It just should have been written so much better
He murdered a genocidal queen who had just announced publically that the kingdom he came from was next.
I’m so very sorry the colonizer queen didn’t get to sit on the throne….
THANK YOU. But I guess because it was poor people she slaughter via fire and crushing rocks, ot doesn’t matter…
Did she forget her character murdered thousands of innocent people?
Sorry but I’m going to be a little salty towards Emilia right now as she just did a pap stroll in London after she was exposed to a person who tested positive for corona (her west end costar, Indira Varma) so shouldn’t she be in a 14 day self quarantine right now?
Yes Jon got away with murder. What a crappy ending to a great show.
The biggest villain was Bran. He could have stopped the massacre before it happened, but he didn’t — and admitted that he came to King’s Landing so HE could be king. Dany still had PTSD from watching her “chidlren” being murdered along with her best and only friend. And she faced betrayal by all those “close” to her (like Tyrion’s intentionally bad advice). At least her rage at the moment had a motivation. Bran was dispassionate and, quite frankly, evil. So was Sansa. Sansa didn’t care about anyone’s lives (willing to sacrifice the lives of Northerners during the Battle of the Bastards just to make herself look good). Really, the Starks are horrible people.
What do you know, another insane Targ Supremacist. “It wasn’t the fault of the mass murderer because she felt bad. It was the crippled boy’s fault not to stop the woman who refused to so much as give her troops a break.” Also, that Sansa thing is hilarious. You’re really grasping at straws. No one has justifiable motivation except Daenerys, apparently. Even when she melts the flesh off babies.
Also she wanted to burn cities. She held off on wanting to fight the others because Jon wouldn’t bend the knee. You know, the people she claimed as subjects. So don’t even try. She never gaf about anyone who wouldn’t kiss her ass.
Is it really getting away with murder if you kill someone who just mass murdered innocent people and admits to plan on doing it again to rule over the entire world ? what do you mean ? jon was such a pure soul what is he supposed to get life at the bottom of a freaking pit for saving million of innocent people ?
Sorry for the DP first time commenting. Jon Snow is devastated for life for what he’s done to the woman he loved for the greater good that’s something he’s not getting away from because it’s in his head. Emilia WTF, I love her but that just sounded bitter for her own character and blind to Dany’s lover feelings. Such a weird statement to make IMO
I don’t know anyone who liked or was satisfied by the GOT ending. I feel like it’s one of the rare series that went from totally beloved to universally despised. I think it should have either ended with Dany on the throne and Jon dead, or Jon on the throne and Dany dead, but not what happened. I didn’t like that Dany went mad and killed thousands of innocents in the last 2 episodes, that wasn’t the Dany I got to know over many years. I didn’t think I cared about her all that much but days after the finale I woke up in the middle of the night from a dead sleep thinking, “I am outraged on behalf of Danerys Targeryen.”
Meh. She did everything she set out to do. People were starting to call her mad for quite some time, how her dad burned fathers in front of sons, etc. She fullfilled everything said about her father AND became a mad queen. The wheel is broken. The throne is gone. She had to die.
He got away with murder? Pardon my french but how many people did the mother of dragons kill? And was she watching any of the show before? Killing is not exactly an exceptional occurrence on that show
All of this proves that J.R.R. Tolkien was a far better writer than any of the showrunners or possibly Martin as well. He understood what the epic requires from the author and for its audience.
Okay, Tolkien created a style and a formula that virtually every fantasy writer has copied ever since. The entire point of Martin’s series was to turn that formula on its head and make something messier, more realistic to how things actually go, and not to give a big happy ending. Martin has always been transparent about that and anyone who expected a big happy fantasy ending from this series wasn’t paying attention. I think this ending could have been executed in an incredible way; if they’d taken the time to do it and been able to get the dialogue and characterisation right. Instead they rushed the whole thing in the last two seasons and that was what ruined the story.