Britney Spears ‘doesn’t want to work’ because she resents her conservatorship

Britney Spears hasn’t worked much since fall 2018. That was when her father, Jamie Spears, got sick and needed surgery and months of rehab. Britney had been set to start another Las Vegas residency at the time, and the residency was postponed (and then canceled, I believe). Her performances are not her only income, obviously. She has a back catalogue of music which is still bought, downloaded and licensed for all kinds of things. She makes millions of dollars a year from her successful fragrance lines. I’m sure she has other revenue streams too.
The point is that Britney doesn’t actually have to work. Jamie always wanted to keep Britney busy because he thought it was healthier for her, and because she brought in a lot of money with her tours and residencies, and he got a cut of that income as her conservator. Sh-t went off the rails last year with the conservatorship though, and we’re still seeing the strain between Britney and Jamie. Now Us Weekly says Britney doesn’t want to work anymore, and she absolutely hates how much money Jamie has made off of her.
Setting her boundaries! Britney Spears “doesn’t want to work” out of resentment for her father, Jamie Spears, and the rules of her conservatorship, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
The “Toxic” singer, 38, has been enjoying her time away from the spotlight, and hasn’t planned to release new music anytime soon as a form of protest against her conservatorship, which Jamie, 67, has controlled since 2008. As conservator, Jamie has power over the Grammy winner’s multimillion dollar estate, her personal affairs, her relationships and even her taxes.
“Britney has expressed that she doesn’t want to work again because she doesn’t want to continue to essentially keep herself under the conservatorship,” the source tells Us. “Britney resents that her dad is given a monthly allowance which is around $10,000 a month for his services overseeing her finances.”
A second insider confirms that the former Mouseketeer “is in no rush” to record new music. “The thought barely crosses her mind. This is the longest break between album cycles in her career — it’s coming up on four years since Glory was released — and she’s perfectly content with it,” the source adds.
I think Britney is still unhappy with her conservatorship and she’s still got major issues with her father, absolutely. But I actually think that’s sort of a separate issue from “Britney doesn’t want to work.” I don’t think it’s as straight line of “Britney doesn’t want to work because she’s mad about her conservatorship.” She is just tired of being a performer. I don’t believe she enjoys it anymore. She’s gotten to the point in her life where she just wants to be in one place, with her boyfriend, dancing and hanging out and being a mom. That’s my feeling. But yeah, she probably feels like Jamie was using her and pushing her to perform. That’s because he was.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Good for her. She’s not actually a slave 4 us.
She shouldn’t have to! She has worked enough for rest for as long as she wants to. I hope she has a nice rest and only does as much as she wants in the future.
The amounts of money she makes from her perfume lines alone is out of this world, so she doesn’t need to work. She should do something as it’d be good for her mental health, but that’s up to her.
Her family has treated her like a show pony since she became the main breadwinner as a little girl. Then Kevin Federline came along and jumped on the gravy train, so in between this sponging loser and her dad, who could blame her for sitting on her ass?
She has money. She doesn’t need to work.
Britney, gurl, you’ve worked hard. You just enjoy your damn life.
10 grand a month isn’t that much money. It’s not like he’s making millions. This whole thing is weird.
I’ve been feeling like Britney has been over it for some time. Britney just wants to stay at home with her kids, eat hot dogs and Cheetos, and work out.
I’d love to see her retire from singing and touring, then open up dance studios and maybe act in Lifetime movies.
This pandemic is great for britney if kevin can bring her the kids. Great excuse not to work. Do what you want Britney! Self isolate!