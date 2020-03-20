Eva Amurri & her ex-husband Kyle Martino are self-isolating together

Eva Amurri & Kyle Martino finalized their divorce a month before she gave birth to their third child Mateo. Eva welcomed Mateo about a week ago, and their divorce was finished on February 4. They announced their split last November, so… this sh-t happened SO FAST. I keep saying: whatever happened was soooo big. It was a huge deal and I hate that no one will just come out and say what happened. I mean, I know, small kids are involved, but I would love to know just how huge Kyle’s screwup was to get his pregnant wife to leave him and divorce his ass that fast. Anyway, I was just going to write about that, how Kyle and Eva were already divorced for more than a month when she gave birth to Mateo, but then I saw this: Kyle is staying in Eva’s backyard shed, basically, and they’re self-isolating together??
Kyle Martino and Eva Amurri are soaking up every moment with their newborn baby boy, Mateo Antoni. The exes are spending their social distancing time together on Amurri’s property (where Martino, 39, is staying in the actress and blogger’s studio out back) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, six days after the birth of Mateo, their third child together.
Both Amurri, 35, and Martino have been sharing photos and videos to their Instagram feeds and Stories during their isolation with Mateo, 3-year-old son Major James and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5½, as the family adjusts to having a new baby once more.
In two posts to Martino’s Instagram Story on Thursday, the NBC Sports analyst can be seen holding his newborn close as little Mateo looks around with wide, seemingly curious eyes. Atop one image, Martino added a banner GIF that read, “All you need is love.”
“Blogger’s studio” I AM DYING. I can’t stop laughing. Imagine living in a big house on a big piece of property and dedicating a quaint little shed out back as your Blogger’s Studio. Maybe it’s funny to me because… I’ve been a blogger for years and I find that a regular old peasant office works just fine. Sometimes I even blog and tweet from a lounge chair in the living room. Anyway, Kyle the ex-husband is staying in the Blogger’s Studio and Eva is in the main house with the kids. And it could be this way for them for weeks or even months?
View this post on Instagram
I’ve basically been breastfeeding around the clock for the last six days…doing my best to fit in snuggles with my other two kids in between changing diapers and my own postpartum pads, drinking lots of water, and inhaling a meal whenever I remember. Postpartum is a lot. Newborn mama life is a lot. Doing it with two other kids this time is A LOT. (Oh yeah, and quarantine and Home School 🙃) But what I keep coming back to is the pearl of wisdom I finally, finally know three kids deep: the days are long but the months and years are truly short. It’s taken me three kids to relax in to the discomfort, to shrug off the self doubt and anxiety, and to just breathe in the present. And the present smells a lot like intoxicating baby eau de parfum and I’m pretty in to it. 😆☺️💙 #HappilyEvaAfter #NewbornLife #MomLife #HappilyEvaAfter #MateoAntoni 📷: @juliadags
Her house is insane and so is her studio, it is literally another house. #rough. I’m so tired of seeing celebs bitch about quarantine from their mansions, huge yards, and pools.
They’ll probably get pregnant again.
If ever there was a rom com premise of breaking up and getting back together…
Seriously.
Well, there’s a novel called “Love in the time of Cholera” so why not “Love in the Time of Covid-19.”
All the the tea that could be spilled! I wanna know.
And that was my first thought, why does she need a “blogger’s studio?”
I read it as her studio and they were describing her as an actress and blogger- possessive apostrophe. As in eva’s studio not eva’s blogger studio. Am I wrong? Either way she is insufferable
Yeah, they’re saying the studio is owned by the “actress and blogger” not that it’s specifically a blogger’s studio. Although, blogger’s studio is such a rich person’s thing lol
I’m going by the description above, calling it a “blogger’s studio.”
Maybe she’s forgiven him because, hormones. They’ll be playing “hide the sausage” again in no time.
‘
A friend of mine went out on a first date, he was not feeling well, then she became sick & they have been self quarantining together for the last week. Rom com authors should pay attention right now.
Irrespective of what Kyle did, did Eva have to banish him to the little shed in the back? She has a huge house in Westport, CT with many bedrooms. Like not allowing him to be present during the birth, she continues to come up with ways to diminish his importance in his children’s lives. Most likely Eva caught him cheating, but her “all is wonderful” blog belies what’s really happening behind the scenes: Eva is still punishing Kyle and taking revenge on him for his indiscretion(s). Forget about her acting – she is classically trained as a passive-aggressive bitter ex-wife who will cut him down in any way she can – and always with a smile.
Does anyone really think this is a “shed” – the one like many of us have with gas smelling lawn mowers, BBQs stored for the winter, cans of lighter fluid and charcoal, bikes, old hula hoops, etc?
It has got to be a plush bachelor or bachelorette pad.
This guy has not been banished to the shed.
Hey, you say all that like it’s a bad thing. 😆