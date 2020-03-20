Eva Amurri & her ex-husband Kyle Martino are self-isolating together

Eva Amurri & Kyle Martino finalized their divorce a month before she gave birth to their third child Mateo. Eva welcomed Mateo about a week ago, and their divorce was finished on February 4. They announced their split last November, so… this sh-t happened SO FAST. I keep saying: whatever happened was soooo big. It was a huge deal and I hate that no one will just come out and say what happened. I mean, I know, small kids are involved, but I would love to know just how huge Kyle’s screwup was to get his pregnant wife to leave him and divorce his ass that fast. Anyway, I was just going to write about that, how Kyle and Eva were already divorced for more than a month when she gave birth to Mateo, but then I saw this: Kyle is staying in Eva’s backyard shed, basically, and they’re self-isolating together??

Kyle Martino and Eva Amurri are soaking up every moment with their newborn baby boy, Mateo Antoni. The exes are spending their social distancing time together on Amurri’s property (where Martino, 39, is staying in the actress and blogger’s studio out back) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, six days after the birth of Mateo, their third child together. Both Amurri, 35, and Martino have been sharing photos and videos to their Instagram feeds and Stories during their isolation with Mateo, 3-year-old son Major James and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5½, as the family adjusts to having a new baby once more. In two posts to Martino’s Instagram Story on Thursday, the NBC Sports analyst can be seen holding his newborn close as little Mateo looks around with wide, seemingly curious eyes. Atop one image, Martino added a banner GIF that read, “All you need is love.”

[From People]

“Blogger’s studio” I AM DYING. I can’t stop laughing. Imagine living in a big house on a big piece of property and dedicating a quaint little shed out back as your Blogger’s Studio. Maybe it’s funny to me because… I’ve been a blogger for years and I find that a regular old peasant office works just fine. Sometimes I even blog and tweet from a lounge chair in the living room. Anyway, Kyle the ex-husband is staying in the Blogger’s Studio and Eva is in the main house with the kids. And it could be this way for them for weeks or even months?