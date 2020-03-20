The Queen finally offers some words of comfort about the global pandemic

The royal courtiers would have you believe that Queen Elizabeth always moves at a glacial pace, no matter what issue she’s facing. They’re wrong. You’re wrong to believe that. You know how I know that it’s a lie? Because one day after Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously died in a jail cell in New York, the Queen was riding to church with a smug-looking Prince Andrew. That was on purpose, and it was organized in a DAY. That petty old hussy moves fast when she wants to. She just didn’t want to move fast when it came to comforting her people or helping to provide them with life-saving information. The Queen waited too long to move from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, where she will stay in semi-isolation for several weeks. She was still surrounded by staff and carrying out “duties” as of Wednesday. On Thursday, she finally went to Windsor. And then she released a statement to her people:
“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.
“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.
“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”
“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”
Not to beat everybody over the head with this, but it shouldn’t be THIS hard. Things shouldn’t move this slow. I know I have no room to talk considering I’m an American and Donald Trump is a f–king idiot, but even HE changed his tune faster than the Queen of England. I mean, she issued this statement more than a day after the Sussexes (who got kicked out the royal family, on her orders) and after her grandson William issued his statement, because he’s plotting a keen coronavirus regency.
Since Johnson, like Trump, views this as a political issue, if the queen had issued a statement sooner, it would have appeared political.
Precisely. It is not the Queen’s role to act (on issues affecting the UK) without the permission of her government…period.
I disagree. Irrespective of how the government is/was choosing to act it has been clear for some days that this will hit us hard and the fear and anxiety in the general population was showing last week when the panic buying started in earnest. A statement at that point encouraging people to look after each other and heed advice would not have been political, if would have been sensitive to the mood of our country. Going about your business when huge numbers of large organisations are already splitting teams and making people work from home (also last week) is not a helpful message to send.
Right? I don’t understand the “a statement would have been political.” I mean, I guess, depending on the statement, but even just a brief statement saying “we know this is a confusing time, our nation has a long history of surviving, we are here with you” would have been fine.
Every time this discussion comes up the argument has to be – what is the point of the monarchy? If the queen cant issue a very benign statement in the midst of a global pandemic, because of Boris Johnson, then what is her purpose?
I agree Sarah. A week ago today Boris Johnson said this was the worst public health crisis in a generation& that many people in the U.K. would lose loved ones. He had made clear the gravity of the situation even if U.K. govt measures were lacking at that point.
It didn’t need almost a week after that for the Queen to finally say something especially as her eventual statement was pretty basic- thoughts and prayers& her family are ready to help if they can etc. Basic words of comfort could have been said earlier. The vacuum of leadership after Boris’ statement last Friday about multiple deaths had people panicking& rushing out to bulk buy etc.
She stays proving that her and her staff are pretty useless in a crisis even as just a figurehead.
People asked her to say something comforting, since she’s the nation’s granny or whatever, not give out guidance or…influence a vote or anything like that…it really shouldn’t have taken that long, she doesn’t serve any other function lol
Well this pandemic means she has to be with her husband again.
I wonder if prince Philip’s mistress comes along too?
To be honest, I don’t understand that. Philip has been on the Sandringham estate for a long time at this point, why move him to Windsor?
Both of them were going to go to Windsor in a week anyway for Easter. They just moved those plans forward a week in anticipation that travel will be more difficult in a week.
As for why they did not do it sooner… they hoped to stick to their original schedule but it became obvious this week they could not — same with the British schools.
Ah, I didn’t realize he was going to Windsor with her. That makes sense.
From what I remember of Windsor, there’s plenty of space. They certainly won’t be holed up in an apartment together.
I think it’s a reckless move considering Philip was probably nicely contained at Sandringham but the Queen has been mingling in London every day it seems. There may be plenty of space in Windsor but the staff probably attends to both of them. Who cares about optics at this time?
She is always late when serious things happen to her people (all the other European sovereigns have published a video) but when it concerns her favorite son pedo -Andrew and his money she acts immediately.
And it’s still the same old excuse. It cannot pronounce because it is too political, she must await the order of the government. In the case of the coronavirus, there were already a significant number of deaths, consequently she could record a message for the victims and their families (like the other royal families) but she did not do so.
The Queen can’t make statements at odds with Government. This has nothing to do with the Sussex’s announcement
“I and my family stand ready to help” or words to that effect. Well donate. Spare some of your millions. Why are you always asking us plebs for money while you get to keep all of yours?? Your son the alleged pedo also has quite a bit. Ask him to donate as well.
Andrew being at church with the Queen the day after Epstein’s death was easily arranged because that’s where he was going to be anyway on Sunday morning while on vacation in Balmoral. All Andrew had to do was call the paps.
The Queen had to follow the government’s advice. They were advising business as usual, speeding up the spread among the healthy, and accepting that deaths will happen until late Monday this week. So, the Queen was expected to carry on as usual and she did as she was told.
Queen and royal family have lot more power in British government than public knows. Releasing statement does not harm anyone unless it’s her pedo son. Queen publicly interfered the scottish independence and voters change their mind according david Cameron. So its yes they will act when it suits them. Personally she doesnt have any sympathy towards other people. She and kate are the woman who sit there and watched tabloids bullying Meghan and archie , did nothing . Karma is a bitch, queen is paying for that via her favorite sons daughter marrying like criminal hiding from people. Wait and watch keen Kate will pay for her role. I hope it’s not her kids.
@Aria
You really come across as unhinged sometimes and as bad as the demented Kate stans.
The Queen does pretty much what the government has to tell her, I think 99% of the time. So I’m not sure what’s her role for besides assurance or appearance of stability. Wouldn’t it be better to just rely on a government for action and a voted head of state for assurance?