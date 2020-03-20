The Queen finally offers some words of comfort about the global pandemic

The royal courtiers would have you believe that Queen Elizabeth always moves at a glacial pace, no matter what issue she’s facing. They’re wrong. You’re wrong to believe that. You know how I know that it’s a lie? Because one day after Jeffrey Epstein mysteriously died in a jail cell in New York, the Queen was riding to church with a smug-looking Prince Andrew. That was on purpose, and it was organized in a DAY. That petty old hussy moves fast when she wants to. She just didn’t want to move fast when it came to comforting her people or helping to provide them with life-saving information. The Queen waited too long to move from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, where she will stay in semi-isolation for several weeks. She was still surrounded by staff and carrying out “duties” as of Wednesday. On Thursday, she finally went to Windsor. And then she released a statement to her people:

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.” “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Not to beat everybody over the head with this, but it shouldn’t be THIS hard. Things shouldn’t move this slow. I know I have no room to talk considering I’m an American and Donald Trump is a f–king idiot, but even HE changed his tune faster than the Queen of England. I mean, she issued this statement more than a day after the Sussexes (who got kicked out the royal family, on her orders) and after her grandson William issued his statement, because he’s plotting a keen coronavirus regency.

