Monaco’s Prince Albert is the first head of state to test positive for coronavirus

I’ve heard and read stories about Monaco’s absolute ruler, Prince Albert, many times over the years. It’s generally the same story: that the residents of Monaco quite like him, and he is known as a thoughtful, benevolent sovereign who treats his people well. Generally, Monaco’s citizens are there for the tax-free lifestyle with spectacular views of the Mediterrean, so they overlook his tacky personal dramas and his tacky wife, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene. Charlene and Albert have settled into a quiet marriage where they almost entirely live apart and he sees their five-year-old twins often enough. The twins, Jacques and Gabriella, are Albert’s only heirs born in wedlock. He’s also father to Jazmin Grace and Alexandre, both teenagers and neither is an “heir” to the Grimaldi throne. I bring this up because Albert’s health is in danger. Albert is 62 years old and he’s the first head of state to test positive for coronavirus.
Monaco announced Thursday that Prince Albert II has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first head of state and reigning monarch to go public with a diagnosis for the coronavirus disease sweeping the world. In a statement, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco said Albert had been tested at the start of the week and that his condition is not cause for any worry.
He is being treated by his doctor and specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, which is named for his late mother, the former actress Grace Kelly. Albert is said to be continuing to work in his private apartments and is in touch with the members of his cabinet and government.
“His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect containment measures and to limit contact with others to a minimum,” said the palace. “Only the rigorous observance of these containment rules will stop the spread of the virus.”
Monaco currently has at least seven confirmed cases of the virus. The prince, 62, is among the world’s wealthiest royals and has ruled Monaco since the death of his father, Rainier III, in 2005.
I honestly find it a bit suspicious that Albert wouldn’t release a photo or a video of himself just to ease his people’s minds, you know? Do it Tom Hanks-style, release a social media video or just a photo and say “listen to the experts, and btw I’m fine.” He must not be doing very well. I’m sure the doctors are looking after him very well though. Notice that they don’t even make mention of Charlene either – Charlene was probably at their other home, out of Monte Carlo, and I wonder if she even bothered to call or visit. Not that she would have even been allowed to visit, come to think of it. Which probably suited her just fine. And notice that they didn’t even bring up the idea that he might have exposed her too – they really do live separate lives. I doubt they’ve seen each other in weeks/months.
Oh, and after I wrote all that, I saw that the palace did release some photos of Albert in semi-isolation, working at his desk. He apparently feels “stuffed up.”
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Wait why is Charlene considered tacky?? I remember all the drama surrounding their wedding when she tried to leave him and they took her passport so she fled to the South African embassy for help… then they forced her back and she cried through the whole thing.
All that aside, I’m happy for her that she doesn’t have to be around someone she obviously didn’t want to marry. I wish him health and a speedy recovery, far away from Charlene lol
Idk, Charlene is not tacky in my opinion,I don’t think she seems happy when she’s photographed with her husband,but I wouldn’t want to be married to him either…
I think she lives a pretty quiet life away with their children.
My first thought too. I don’t understand why she would be thought tacky? It was my understanding that she did her job faithfully and that she was accepted by the people of Monaco. I always had the impression that she is naturally quiet and sensitive, and that living up to the expectations of the role was very challenging for her.
Their marriage always made me curious. She has always looked miserable and their wedding photos wasn’t exactly giving anyone the awws. I also feel that they live separately. She has her own life with their children and he is doing his own thing. She did what she was supposed to and had children. Now she wants everyone to leave her alone.
Anyway, hope he gets better and anyone who is dealing with this.
I have never thought of Charlene as tacky. Poor judgement? Absolutely. She got in way over her head.
Tacky is a weird word to describe her but maybe I am missing something.
I never thought of Charlene as tacky either. There must be some gossip out there about Charlene that has not seen the light of day for whatever reason.
All of the plastic surgery & she has the glazed-over look of someone self-medicating with pills & booze, and Monaco peeps apparently can’t stand her! I find her tacky, sorry. She’s like a Real Housewife of Monte Carlo
9 days ago Prince Albert was in London with Prince Charles. Not to say he got it in London. Cough hot bed of the virus cough.
I hope Charles is getting tested.
I feel like i need to see a photo of Charles going about his daily life right about now. Just to be sure he’s doing okay. I read a report that he has not been shaking hands, instead doing a bow, so I hope that’s protected him. I am REALLY scared of getting a King William too soon.
Did you know that prince Albert’s grandmother was adopted by her own father because she was born out of wedlock?
I find it hilarious he didn’t do that with his illegitimate white daughter. I know he wouldn’t do that for his black son.
I’ve never thought of Charlene as tacky. She seems to just want to be left alone to live her life and is quite private.
Why is Albert Prince and not King?