Monaco’s Prince Albert is the first head of state to test positive for coronavirus

I’ve heard and read stories about Monaco’s absolute ruler, Prince Albert, many times over the years. It’s generally the same story: that the residents of Monaco quite like him, and he is known as a thoughtful, benevolent sovereign who treats his people well. Generally, Monaco’s citizens are there for the tax-free lifestyle with spectacular views of the Mediterrean, so they overlook his tacky personal dramas and his tacky wife, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene. Charlene and Albert have settled into a quiet marriage where they almost entirely live apart and he sees their five-year-old twins often enough. The twins, Jacques and Gabriella, are Albert’s only heirs born in wedlock. He’s also father to Jazmin Grace and Alexandre, both teenagers and neither is an “heir” to the Grimaldi throne. I bring this up because Albert’s health is in danger. Albert is 62 years old and he’s the first head of state to test positive for coronavirus.

Monaco announced Thursday that Prince Albert II has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first head of state and reigning monarch to go public with a diagnosis for the coronavirus disease sweeping the world. In a statement, the Prince’s Palace of Monaco said Albert had been tested at the start of the week and that his condition is not cause for any worry. He is being treated by his doctor and specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, which is named for his late mother, the former actress Grace Kelly. Albert is said to be continuing to work in his private apartments and is in touch with the members of his cabinet and government. “His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect containment measures and to limit contact with others to a minimum,” said the palace. “Only the rigorous observance of these containment rules will stop the spread of the virus.” Monaco currently has at least seven confirmed cases of the virus. The prince, 62, is among the world’s wealthiest royals and has ruled Monaco since the death of his father, Rainier III, in 2005.

I honestly find it a bit suspicious that Albert wouldn’t release a photo or a video of himself just to ease his people’s minds, you know? Do it Tom Hanks-style, release a social media video or just a photo and say “listen to the experts, and btw I’m fine.” He must not be doing very well. I’m sure the doctors are looking after him very well though. Notice that they don’t even make mention of Charlene either – Charlene was probably at their other home, out of Monte Carlo, and I wonder if she even bothered to call or visit. Not that she would have even been allowed to visit, come to think of it. Which probably suited her just fine. And notice that they didn’t even bring up the idea that he might have exposed her too – they really do live separate lives. I doubt they’ve seen each other in weeks/months.

Oh, and after I wrote all that, I saw that the palace did release some photos of Albert in semi-isolation, working at his desk. He apparently feels “stuffed up.”