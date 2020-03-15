Eva Amurri welcomed her third child, Mateo Antoni Martino, via home birth

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino separated last November. It would have been a big story on its own, considering Eva’s mommy-Instagram-inspo life/career, but the gossip was even bigger than that because Eva was pregnant. Very pregnant – she was about five months along at the time, with their third child, a child Kyle had talked her into having (as she explained on her mommy-blog). They started divorce proceedings immediately and it definitely became clear that he did something unforgivable and she wasn’t having it. A few weeks ago, Eva mommy-blogged about her home birth plan. She wanted to be surrounded by her girlfriends and her two children, and she didn’t want Kyle to be there.

Well… the home birth turned out okay, so that’s the best news. Eva gave birth to a baby boy, Mateo Antoni Martino. She has a thing about M-names. Her older kids are named Marlowe Mae and Major James. Eva posted the Instagram, above, announcing the arrival and as you can see, Kyle was there to see his new kid. My guess is that Eva got the birth/delivery she wanted, without Kyle’s presence, but then Kyle came over shortly after Mateo was born. I do question why Kyle took off his shirt though – my guess is skin-to-skin contact with the baby, sure. But for the photos, he looks like he’s making himself at home in Eva’s bed. Honestly, I can’t imagine how confused Major and Marlowe are right now. They went from witnessing their mother give birth (whew) to daddy coming back home and taking off his shirt and hanging out with mommy in bed. Set aside some money for therapy now.